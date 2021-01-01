Poll

What do you think

Yes. Hell Yes.
Probably
Dunno
Maybe no
No!!
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?  (Read 614 times)

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,824
  • Asterisks baby!
Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« on: Yesterday at 10:37:59 am »
I've been watching the news about India and it's heart-rending.

Looks like a horrific mess. I think we should be going all out to help these people and get our arses into gear.

Not just for them, but also to prevent another wave flooding the world.

It's terrifying and upsetting. Not sure how much help 'we' are giving, but this should be across the globe for me. All the rich countries should be helping countries around the world.

We are all one people and we should be looking out for each other.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:47:00 am »
Barring the fact that we should always help those in destress, India has about 20% of the worlds population so the ramifications on the virus not being eradicated is massive to the rest of the world. We also need to be mindful that they are also one of the largest producers of vaccines for the rest of the developing world.

No matter how incompetent their current leadership may be, we don't get out of this mess without them.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,702
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:06:15 am »
Ben Rhodes take on it on Pod Save the World was that it would probably be politically easier (for India) for us and the USA etc to increase the amount of vaccines we are exporting to Africa and other Asian countries, to allow India to reroute vaccines it is currenlty producing and exporting to these countries towards their own population.

India manufactures a huge amount of vaccines but exports most of them and desperately needs them for their own population.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:07:57 am by Just Elmo? »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:14:12 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:06:15 am
Ben Rhodes take on it on Pod Save the World was that it would probably be politically easier (for India) for us and the USA etc to increase the amount of vaccines we are exporting to Africa and other Asian countries, to allow India to reroute vaccines it is currenlty producing and exporting to these countries towards their own population.

India manufactures a huge amount of vaccines but exports most of them and desperately needs them for their own population.
This is the very disturbing reality which is all too conveniently overlooked by too many.
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:22:29 am »
Quite apart from the fact they are human beings and it's the right thing to do - always, these decisions where rich countries snub the poor be it pandemics, Economic progression, terrorism it always comes back to your own shores - more global now than ever
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:27:07 am »
I always feared early in the Pandemic how God forbid this ravaged India, 1.6 billion population and quite a percentage of that living in poverty, doesn't help they have a crackpot leader who like Trump and Bolsonaro has played down Covid. The western World really needs to help over there, we don't want more variants or Covid mutating while a speeded vaccination rollout is happening Worldwide.

Been horrific seeing it on the news, Modi is an absolute weapon.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Oscarmac

  • Kenny is King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:29:25 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:27:07 am
I always feared early in the Pandemic how God forbid this ravaged India, 1.6 billion population and quite a percentage of that living in poverty, doesn't help they have a crackpot leader who like Trump and Bolsonaro has played down Covid. The western World really needs to help over there, we don't want more variants or Covid mutating while a speeded vaccination rollout is happening Worldwide.

Been horrific seeing it on the news, Modi is an absolute weapon.

You can add Boris to that list.
Logged
They are only great because we are on our knees......let us arise!

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,973
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:11:56 pm »
Can we really do anything unless India asks for help though? The problem with leaders like this is that requesting help is an admission of failure, or that they got things wrong.

How many more will die because of one man's ego?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,702
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:11:56 pm
Can we really do anything unless India asks for help though? The problem with leaders like this is that requesting help is an admission of failure, or that they got things wrong.

How many more will die because of one man's ego?

Think that's basically why Ben Rhodes suggested the round about way of helping that I posted earlier.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,135
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:46:16 pm »
Vaccines and medical supplies would help as it would take a long time to get up to speed here otherwise. But we're also running out of doctors and nurses to administer them. Some of them have been working non-stop for months, others are falling sick themselves.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,196
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:32:45 pm »
Going to upset some people I suspect but Id find it incredibly difficult to help countries like India and Brazil when I look at their leaders and governments, thats not to say we shouldnt help but on a personal level its with gritted teeth.

The counter argument obviously is that aid is to help the people rather then the governments but the people of those countries elected those twats in democratic elections, these werent military strong men who forced themselves upon a country and its people, they consciously voted for their leaders and I suspect in India at least will vote for him again in 3 years time and there comes a point at which leaders and people have to take some responsibility for their actions dont they? India is a nuclear power with a space program - these were choices the country made long before Covid but when they were pouring millions upon millions into these things, maybe just maybe they should have thought about other things like healthcare infrastructure instead? Im focusing on India because I know it better, but Im sure similar arguments could be made about other countries. But then linking aid to the type of government the recipient has doesnt sound like a particularly nice idea either, and is also ethically questionable.

So in short, lets close our eyes and help where we can.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,850
  • The first five yards........
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:58:37 am »
Of course we should help.

The Indian political leaders are corrupt, incompetent, vainglorious and deeply racist. Their contempt for the class of Indian that is now dying of Covid is famous - or ought to be. But that's why the dying need our help.  Just because Modi treats them like garbage doesn't mean the West should.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,196
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:01:53 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:58:37 am
Of course we should help.

The Indian political leaders are corrupt, incompetent, vainglorious and deeply racist. Their contempt for the class of Indian that is now dying of Covid is famous - or ought to be. But that's why the dying need our help.  Just because Modi treats them like garbage doesn't mean the West should.

Very true, but those people he treats like garbage voted for him not once but twice, in greater numbers the second time then the first of I remember correctly. While now isnt the time, at some time people need to take responsibility for what they sow.
Logged

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:13:26 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:01:53 am
Very true, but those people he treats like garbage voted for him not once but twice, in greater numbers the second time then the first of I remember correctly. While now isnt the time, at some time people need to take responsibility for what they sow.
Think no one is going to take responsibility, not the voters and certainly not Modi. Frankly expect him to win a third term despite the shitshow right now.

There's a meme going around right which states something along the lines "Family members mar gaye, job chala gaya, lekin vote milega to Modi ko hi", meaning, 'our Family members are dead, we have lost our jobs, but we will still vote Modi'. It's a meme, but sadly, it reflects reality.
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,186
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:48:10 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:01:53 am
Very true, but those people he treats like garbage voted for him not once but twice, in greater numbers the second time then the first of I remember correctly. While now isn’t the time, at some time people need to take responsibility for what they sow.

To be honest, that second election was in the summer of 2019.
Also, last year, his handling of the pandemic was praised by a lot of leaders. Everyone thought it would be very bad.
Even after that, since last October, funds were allocated to build oxygen factories but the state governments botched it up because they were the opposition parties.

His only mistake was not bothering with the safety protocols with the local elections and unnecessary permissions with the religious festivals. Which also, in hindsight, wasnt a problem until end of February and/or starting of March.

I get it that a lot of people dont like him for his Hindu policies. I dont either. But using that as a yardstick to beat him for every single thing, is quite frankly, unfair. Atleast lets be fair in criticism and learn to differentiate between them.

But in the interest of this thread, lets not turn it into a Modi bashing thread.

This is a global issue. And we no matter what, we are all in it together. Like climate change and deforestation.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:50:26 am by ChaChaMooMoo »
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,683
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:24:12 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:47:00 am
No matter how incompetent their current leadership may be, we don't get out of this mess without them.

Absolutely. However it can not be understated that the BJP and its worldview has not helped matters.

Modi is very akin to Trump, Johnson, Bolsonaro in his absurd, populist and backward worldview - we need to help India to help itself - because as some have said - without India getting back on its feet - the rest of the world doesn't recover as quickly from this bastard virus as it needs to.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,850
  • The first five yards........
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:28:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:01:53 am
Very true, but those people he treats like garbage voted for him not once but twice, in greater numbers the second time then the first of I remember correctly. While now isnt the time, at some time people need to take responsibility for what they sow.

Perhaps some did, but surely not all. But, more than that, helping someone in distress (dying from a virus, drowning in a river) shouldn't be conditional on how they voted in the last election.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,196
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:28:07 pm
Perhaps some did, but surely not all. But, more than that, helping someone in distress (dying from a virus, drowning in a river) shouldn't be conditional on how they voted in the last election.

I dont think I said we shouldnt help, or that it should be conditional. It just leaves a bad taste when all these right wingers and nationalists cant actually look after their own which is usually the point of their existence.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,850
  • The first five yards........
Re: Should the UK and US be sending aid to India and other countries for Covid?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:55:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:12:38 pm
I dont think I said we shouldnt help, or that it should be conditional. It just leaves a bad taste when all these right wingers and nationalists cant actually look after their own which is usually the point of their existence.

That's correct, you didn't. But I do think you're obfuscating things. In this post it is "the right wingers and nationalists", which I take to mean Modi and his fellow rabble-rousers, who are in your sights. Mine too. But in the previous post, those who "need to take responsibility for what they sow" are the suffering multitudes who made the mistake of voting for him. That's what I'm not certain about.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 