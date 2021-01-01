Very true, but those people he treats like garbage voted for him not once but twice, in greater numbers the second time then the first of I remember correctly. While now isn’t the time, at some time people need to take responsibility for what they sow.
To be honest, that second election was in the summer of 2019.
Also, last year, his handling of the pandemic was praised by a lot of leaders. Everyone thought it would be very bad.
Even after that, since last October, funds were allocated to build oxygen factories but the state governments botched it up because they were the opposition parties.
His only mistake was not bothering with the safety protocols with the local elections and unnecessary permissions with the religious festivals. Which also, in hindsight, wasnt a problem until end of February and/or starting of March.
I get it that a lot of people dont like him for his Hindu policies. I dont either. But using that as a yardstick to beat him for every single thing, is quite frankly, unfair. Atleast lets be fair in criticism and learn to differentiate between them.
But in the interest of this thread, lets not turn it into a Modi bashing thread.
This is a global issue. And we no matter what, we are all in it together. Like climate change and deforestation.