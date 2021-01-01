Going to upset some people I suspect but Id find it incredibly difficult to help countries like India and Brazil when I look at their leaders and governments, thats not to say we shouldnt help but on a personal level its with gritted teeth.



The counter argument obviously is that aid is to help the people rather then the governments but the people of those countries elected those twats in democratic elections, these werent military strong men who forced themselves upon a country and its people, they consciously voted for their leaders and I suspect in India at least will vote for him again in 3 years time and there comes a point at which leaders and people have to take some responsibility for their actions dont they? India is a nuclear power with a space program - these were choices the country made long before Covid but when they were pouring millions upon millions into these things, maybe just maybe they should have thought about other things like healthcare infrastructure instead? Im focusing on India because I know it better, but Im sure similar arguments could be made about other countries. But then linking aid to the type of government the recipient has doesnt sound like a particularly nice idea either, and is also ethically questionable.



So in short, lets close our eyes and help where we can.