Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on May 10, 2021, 09:39:58 pm
Not only Taylor but Tierney on VAR - Manc tag team. Oh and Coote as fourth official just for good measure. Not even hiding it anymore. This should not be allowed. Absolute fucking joke
We should organise a protest and get the game called off...
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:51:20 am
We should organise a protest and get the game called off...

The PL would remember the rulebook and award United the points.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 09:33:56 am
I know the thing about Taylor being from Greater Manchester

But Coote, I remember something about VAR controversy with this ref and Tierney? Can't remember  how he's slighted us especially

I expect a poor ref performance as a standard from all refs now anyway, their names and faces are a blur to me mostly these days.
Apart from Oliver who is good and I think maybe one of the new ones...

Coote did nothing about the assault on Virgil in the Derby
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: free_at_last on Yesterday at 09:35:57 am
It was ever thus. The mancs have got some pact with the EPL and PGMOL(didn't sky TV once own or try to own part of manu?).
From their first premier league title when the ref played 7 minutes injury time(basically he played until they scored when 7 minutes injury time was unheard of), to the constant stream of manc friendly refs like Manc Riley, Howard Webb, Mark Halsey etc , to the Fergie time exploits down to the Mascherano "respect" send off farce.
 Liverpool F.C has never complained , maybe because the coalition mentioned above hold all the aces and we would just get screwed more for complaining(much as what has happened with PGMOL this year).

How do you know we've never complained?

Considering how the media have dealt with their fans assaulting stewards and police officers though, what sort of coverage do you think they'd give us making complaints about Manc-biased refs?
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Rafa bought up 'facts' with regards to the Manu bias and was ridiculed.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:13:07 am
Coote did nothing about the assault on Virgil in the Derby

That's the one.
What a dickhead
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Soljkskaer on Leicester match  "talking about the integrity of the league, don't blame me for making changes because it's impossible"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c06S6FMER5o

Give them time and they'll make it our fault.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:13:07 am
Coote did nothing about the assault on Virgil in the Derby

I don't know what is worse.

Deliberately missing the blatant red card assault on Virgil because you're checking an offside

or

Accidently missing the blatant red card assault on Virgil because you're checking an offside
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:19:03 am
Rafa bought up 'facts' with regards to the Manu bias and was ridiculed.

Never mind that, the next game after it, Mancs were 2-0 down at home to Spurs, getting battered and then up stepped their best player that season to ensure they won the game 5-2

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Ive no problem with Solksjaer changing his team around. He can do what he likes. However they are taking the fucking piss with Anthony Taylor. I worked in Wythenshawe for about 5 years and the people were mostly sound. But nobody supports Altrincham . Either City or United.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:40:46 am
Never mind that, the next game after it, Mancs were 2-0 down at home to Spurs, getting battered and then up stepped their best player that season to ensure they won the game 5-2



That came way later (think wed won at Hull) but it was April time, after wed beaten them and they then lost to Fulham and were having a bit of a wobble (although was after the games that no mark twat Macheda appeared from nowhere to save them).
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:40:33 am
At least Coote is in the 4th official role which has basically been made redundant now by VAR.

Taylor for me is the worst ref in the division so fucking typical that he replaces the best one for our must win match against United (although to be fair Oliver looks good half the time becauze hes surrounded by weak willed incompetent twats so it isnt hard.)

I still think if either Taylor or Atkinson had done their fucking jobs in those games against City and Leicester in 2019 wed have won that title.

Can the fourth official actually do anything anymore apart from hold up the board and ask the managers to calm down a bit?
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 11:06:44 am
Can the fourth official actually do anything anymore apart from hold up the board and ask the managers to calm down a bit?

Probably all set up nicely so that Taylor gets injured at HT and Coote comes on to replace him for the 2nd half. Give them both a chance to fuck us over for 45 mins each.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 12:22:07 pm
Probably all set up nicely so that Taylor gets injured at HT and Coote comes on to replace him for the 2nd half. Give them both a chance to fuck us over for 45 mins each.
Not sure about that as I reckon Taylor has it in him to fuck us over for the full 90 minutes. If things arent going well tho then they may well bring Coote on .
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 11:06:44 am
Can the fourth official actually do anything anymore apart from hold up the board and ask the managers to calm down a bit?

4th official can advise the Ref of any infringements by the manager or bench and recommend a Red card.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:49:54 am
That came way later (think wed won at Hull) but it was April time, after wed beaten them and they then lost to Fulham and were having a bit of a wobble (although was after the games that no mark twat Macheda appeared from nowhere to save them).

Memory going, old age and all that shite
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: jillc on May 10, 2021, 10:37:36 pm
The Altringham fan whose given United five penalties in ten matches and 0 penalties to us in fourteen games. I'm sure we've nothing to worry about....
That's a joke, if true.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:40:46 am
Never mind that, the next game after it, Mancs were 2-0 down at home to Spurs, getting battered and then up stepped their best player that season to ensure they won the game 5-2



I can just imagine the tin-hat insults jm55 would have been hurling around at that time :D
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:49:54 am
That came way later (think wed won at Hull) but it was April time, after wed beaten them and they then lost to Fulham and were having a bit of a wobble (although was after the games that no mark twat Macheda appeared from nowhere to save them).

He also blatantly helped them out against Blackburn earlier in the season. Those two games, decided singlehandedly by Webb, secured them the title.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:32:07 pm
I can just imagine the tin-hat insults jm55 would have been hurling around at that time :D

At Ryan Babel. :P
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Yesterday at 02:54:53 pm
That's a joke, if true.

According to whoscored he gives them 0.33 pens per game and us 0.00
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:40:33 am
At least Coote is in the 4th official role which has basically been made redundant now by VAR.


Hes got a very important job, hes got to shove the fake pens and the incessant stunningly unjustified play ons and free kicks right in Klopps face again and again until he loses it and gets carded, so they can play the ref-baiter card after the game to cover up the stunningly bent calls and non calls and justify anything they cant smooth over as a natural human reaction.

Key man. Its a machinery, this outfit. 
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Let's get into these fuckers tomorrow. The mancs will be agonising about their big glory boy game in Europe next week. We've got nothing to lose so lets go in hard(beware the manc refs though as they are just aching to dish out their red cards).
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: free_at_last on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Let's get into these fuckers tomorrow. The mancs will be agonising about their big glory boy game in Europe next week. We've got nothing to lose so lets go in hard(beware the manc refs though as they are just aching to dish out their red cards).

Great idea but maybe wait until Thursday?
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:50:09 pm
Great idea but maybe wait until Thursday?
It's Wednesday here :)
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:13:07 am
Coote did nothing about the assault on Virgil in the Derby

Oliver was referee in that game. Hes shite too.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Coote only 4th official.

Tierney on VAR.

Taylor reffing.

Taylor > Oliver.
