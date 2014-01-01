« previous next »
Author Topic: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it  (Read 83113 times)

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2960 on: Yesterday at 09:12:44 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:05:51 am
Dont come on here with that shite mate. Leave us out of your squabbles
This is about you lot falling behind the neighbours.
Keeping up with the Al Mansours, pure and simple.
Is Gazprom the preferred bidder now?
Nail on the head. All they want is their own gulf state to replace the Glazers! They are having wet dreams about a bit of sportswashing of their own!
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2961 on: Yesterday at 12:37:48 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  7, 2021, 10:13:51 pm
Ive seen on Twitter theyre looking to protest again arent they? Any sniff of that and give us the points.

Theyll probably do it against Leicester now and theyll get them!

It depends upon the protest - if it is peaceful and outside the ground then fine. I have no problem with that. But if the Man Utd fans (mixed with agitators) behave in the way they did first time then the premiership should hammer Man Utd! Forget a fine, water of a duck's back to one of the richest clubs in the world, deduct a significant tally of points off them, so they have to win all their remaining games to qualify for the champions league.

I agree with other posters on here, the protests are more to do with Man Utd being second best to Man City, nothing to do with the ESL!

 
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2962 on: Yesterday at 12:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May  7, 2021, 10:22:15 pm
They are. I just posted this in the Manc thread...

They are.

This morning's Daily Manc reports protest organisers saying there will be no let-up, and plans are already in place for a second stamping of feet because they want their own sheikh protest.

A message sent out by United 'supporters' on social media read:

''Thursday 13th May, Old Trafford, Trinity Statue, WE GO AGAIN!

Bring your friends, family, flares, flags, banners and scarves.

Let's get another huge turnout and show the Glazers we're not stopping until they go. #GlazersOut''

 ::)


I did chuckle at the ''bring your flares'' prompt. I had visions of them digging out their 70s clobber from when they all used to look like scruffy Bay City Rollers fans.  ;D

WE GO AGAIN!

Copyright: Steven Gerrard 2014
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2963 on: Yesterday at 01:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May  7, 2021, 10:22:15 pm
They are. I just posted this in the Manc thread...

They are.

This morning's Daily Manc reports protest organisers saying there will be no let-up, and plans are already in place for a second stamping of feet because they want their own sheikh protest.

A message sent out by United 'supporters' on social media read:

''Thursday 13th May, Old Trafford, Trinity Statue, WE GO AGAIN!

Bring your friends, family, flares, flags, banners and scarves.

Let's get another huge turnout and show the Glazers we're not stopping until they go. #GlazersOut''

 ::)


I did chuckle at the ''bring your flares'' prompt. I had visions of them digging out their 70s clobber from when they all used to look like scruffy Bay City Rollers fans.  ;D

Will they be doing all this on the night of the Europa League final?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 01:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on May  7, 2021, 11:58:19 pm
They just skip over a Leicester home game and target us a second time. If it was all about saving football they would protest both so lets not be having that bollocks again.

Anyway if they get any traction this time its the forfeit for sure so go to it my six toed friends.

They could attack our team coach and still have fans on here cheering them on in fighting the good fight.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2965 on: Yesterday at 02:35:24 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  7, 2021, 10:13:51 pm
Ive seen on Twitter theyre looking to protest again arent they? Any sniff of that and give us the points.

Theyll probably do it against Leicester now and theyll get them!

Because they haven't taken a hard line for our forfeited game, it'll be easy for Man Utd to say well won't forfeit the points because we didn't for the LFC game. So they could just disrupt more and more games with no real penalty. Why should other teams (and their fans by association) have to rearrange things through no fault of their own? What if Man U fans disrupt every game from now on? Will they just keep getting rescheduled? Where does the line get drawn?

This is why you shouldn't tolerate bad behaviour. I accept that certain things require nuance but by the same token for certain OTHER things, you have to draw a line under them saying "there are no circumstances in which this kind of action is acceptable" and be really very strict with penalties right from the outset e.g. racism, hooliganism, violence etc. resulting in bans and being docked points.

On the other hand, if the team forfeit points and get a fine in all their disrupted home games hereafter (Leicester, us, Fulham) that might actually send the message to the owners that they are trying to send because it'll put them at risk of not qualifying for the top 4, and cut their revenues from TV as well as fines. At the moment they can disrupt games and create a media storm but then nothing actually happens because the EPL just tolerate it all.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:39:41 pm by mrantarctica »
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2966 on: Yesterday at 02:46:40 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:44:30 pm
WE GO AGAIN!

Copyright: Steven Gerrard 2014
Yep. I noticed that straight away.

Scouse wannabes, the lot of them. 😁
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2967 on: Yesterday at 02:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:01:53 pm
Will they be doing all this on the night of the Europa League final?
Well, if they want maximum exposure, they will.

But of course, they won't.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2968 on: Yesterday at 02:49:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:03:20 pm
They could attack our team coach and still have fans on here cheering them on in fighting the good fight.
And given half a chance they absolutely would have attacked it too on Sunday.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2969 on: Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm »
Interesting development for these with the training kit £200m deal getting kiboshed. They could really put a lot of pressure on the glazers if they keep this up.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2970 on: Yesterday at 11:03:26 pm »
Thread title needs updating. ;)
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2971 on: Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:03:26 pm
Thread title needs updating. ;)

Nah...

Mane, Firmino, Fernandez, Salah, Salah, Cavani, Salah.

 :scarf

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 04:02:04 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm
Nah...

Mane, Firmino, Fernandez, Salah, Salah, Cavani, Salah.

 :scarf


Did Rhys give up the penalty?  ;)
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 06:14:17 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:01:53 pm
Will they be doing all this on the night of the Europa League final?

pack it in, would we
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 08:07:53 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 02:48:26 pm
Well, if they want maximum exposure, they will.

But of course, they won't.

If it's all about the exposure then they should do it the night of the EL final. If they just pick Liverpool game again then it's not just about that.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 08:20:33 am »
Quote from: The-Originals on Today at 06:14:17 am
pack it in, would we

If we were that serious about getting rid of shit owners then I reckon we would. Stopping a PL game that means nothing to them now in relation to the PL, they're finishing top 4 regardless, is nothing more than an empty gesture. If you feel that strongly, sacrifice a trophy for the future of the club.

IF, as they claim, the ESL was the straw that broke the camels back, protest at a UEFA final. After all, UEFAs inability to control the oil clubs, along with their corruption and creaming off at least £1 billion from the CL money, is what made the other club owners try to go down the ESL route. If they had any real cares, they'd do it.

Its all bollocks though, what they really want is a Saudi Sheik to come in and lash a few billion at players, nothing more.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 08:57:37 am »
Quote from: The-Originals on Today at 06:14:17 am
pack it in, would we

It's not like they can travel over for it like in a normal year.

Will they sacrifice their night in the pub/at home to watch the final to go down and protest at Old Trafford? No. But they will disrupt the Liverpool game again. Something which they wouldn't do by the way if they were neck and neck with City. Even if they beat Villa and Leicester they might change their tune now as they could go 4 behind City.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2977 on: Today at 10:20:53 am »
They'll protest at Leicester and this time forfeit the game to give them 3 points to help in "the race for 4th place", also meaning Utd get a couple of days rest, then won't protest against us on Thursday and field a full strength team.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2978 on: Today at 10:30:54 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May  7, 2021, 10:22:15 pm
They are. I just posted this in the Manc thread...

They are.

This morning's Daily Manc reports protest organisers saying there will be no let-up, and plans are already in place for a second stamping of feet because they want their own sheikh protest.

A message sent out by United 'supporters' on social media read:

''Thursday 13th May, Old Trafford, Trinity Statue, WE GO AGAIN!

Bring your friends, family, flares, flags, banners and scarves.

Let's get another huge turnout and show the Glazers we're not stopping until they go. #GlazersOut''

 ::)


I did chuckle at the ''bring your flares'' prompt. I had visions of them digging out their 70s clobber from when they all used to look like scruffy Bay City Rollers fans.  ;D


😂😂😂
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2979 on: Today at 01:29:16 pm »
Entirely agree that the whole protest by the Mancs is all about them playing second fiddle now to the Oil State cheats and not liking it one bit, strange they weren't invading the stadium and stopping games being played when the owners were coughing up for Pogba, Fernandez etc.

The thing that really grinds my gears is that, if that had been us acting like that the FA would not have hesitated in making us forfeit the game.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2980 on: Today at 02:30:11 pm »
WIll they protest Tuesday and Thursday?
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2981 on: Today at 02:31:04 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:30:11 pm
WIll they protest Tuesday and Thursday?

Nah, just Thursday.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2982 on: Today at 05:04:25 pm »
If as expected Kabak misses the game would folks opt for Williams or move Fabinho back to CB?
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2983 on: Today at 05:11:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:31:04 pm
Nah, just Thursday.

If that happens I think United will be in serious trouble the game will go ahead.

Lets say it doesnt we would have grounds to ask for the points.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2984 on: Today at 05:15:01 pm »
Simon Stone@sistoney67·33m
OGS on Maguire: "Might be a few weeks might be a few days." Says he hopes Maguire fit for final but not sure. Is ankle problem.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2985 on: Today at 05:16:37 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:04:25 pm
If as expected Kabak misses the game would folks opt for Williams or move Fabinho back to CB?
I wouldnt play Williams in any game.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2986 on: Today at 05:18:23 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:15:01 pm
Simon Stone@sistoney67·33m
OGS on Maguire: "Might be a few weeks might be a few days." Says he hopes Maguire fit for final but not sure. Is ankle problem.
Im sure he will be fit for Thursday. I expect a lot of their players to be injured for Tuesday but make miraculous recoveries for Thursday.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2987 on: Today at 05:32:22 pm »
Play like we did against Southampton and they're going to blow us away. Unfortunately I don't see where we pull a different type of performance from.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2988 on: Today at 05:38:53 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:18:23 pm
Im sure he will be fit for Thursday. I expect a lot of their players to be injured for Tuesday but make miraculous recoveries for Thursday.

I don't think he will be. He left the stadium wearing a protective boot and is set to have a scan tomorrow according to reports. Utd fans are gutted on their forum.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2989 on: Today at 05:42:52 pm »
If's a difficult one, while I suspect they will rest their key players for this game as well as the physical preperation it's all the mental preperation too, how do they switch on to Leicester and Liverpool so quickly?

Think regardless of how we rate Maguire, he's their best defender by a long stretch. And also their captain. Look how much we are far more passive with Milner/Hendo/Virgil not playing.

Got horrible visions of Greenwood and Rashford cutting through to us 1 on 1. It's unfortunately gonna happen a couple of times. Think Milner starts this whatever as long as he's fit.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2990 on: Today at 05:45:39 pm »
Samuel Luckhurst@samuelluckhurst·49m
Maguire ruled out of Leicester game by Solskjaer but couldn't say what full extent of the injury is. Due to have a scan tomorrow. #mufc

Henry Winter@henrywinter·41m
Harry Maguire just walked to the #mufc bus with his left foot in a support boot.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2991 on: Today at 05:57:56 pm »
*if the game goes ahead*

I can see Fab starting at CB for this.....
Is Milner gonna be ok? If so would love to have him there otherwise same as yesterday with Curtis taking Fab's place in mid

Front 3, well...I like Jota as a sub more so at the moment so would start Bobby
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2992 on: Today at 06:11:28 pm »
Maguire is fucking shite. But could do without his presence on set-pieces.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2993 on: Today at 06:16:15 pm »
If the games *doesn't* go ahead, do we get the walkover?
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2994 on: Today at 06:17:37 pm »
That wanker will rest players vs Leicester and play a full team vs us.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #2995 on: Today at 06:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:17:37 pm
That wanker will rest players vs Leicester and play a full team vs us.

I said this in the footy thread, there will be murder in Manchester if he does that handing City the title and then City lose to Newcastle. I asked the missus, she wants them to go full strength while there is any chance they can win the league.
