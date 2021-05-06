« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 79845 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,578
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2920 on: May 6, 2021, 07:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May  6, 2021, 06:54:18 pm
Of course. Purple-faced outrage at our 'taking advantage whilst United fans are fighting for the very soul of the game.'  ::)

Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,772
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2921 on: May 6, 2021, 07:05:12 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May  6, 2021, 06:47:55 pm
I can just imagine the media coverage if wed gone that route :D

Not like we'll get any credit for being sporting though either and for not going down that route.

Next Thursday's Sky coverage will just be another long attack on the club and owners while Neville and co bring Liverpool into the protests.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,305
  • YNWA
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2922 on: May 6, 2021, 07:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May  6, 2021, 07:05:12 pm
Not like we'll get any credit for being sporting though either and for not going down that route.

Next Thursday's Sky coverage will just be another long attack on the club and owners while Neville and co bring Liverpool into the protests.

Oh I can guarantee at some point Neville will blame our owners for the actions of those United fans. 100%.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,578
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2923 on: May 6, 2021, 07:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May  6, 2021, 07:06:03 pm
Oh I can guarantee at some point Neville will blame our owners for the actions of those United fans. 100%.

Totally our fault the Glazers take money out of the club they loaded hundreds of millions of debt onto.

Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2924 on: May 6, 2021, 07:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May  6, 2021, 06:23:24 pm
I highly doubt we had any hand in if United were punished with losing the 3pts or not.

Bizarre all round.  Trying to envisage the boot on the other foot and the repercussions.  If wed broken into Anfield and attacked police, setting flares off with derogatory chanting aimed at the opposition, with the game subsequently being cancelled.  Then decamping to the teams hotel for good measure.  All when the opposition need the points.

In that scenario just cant imagine the PL calmly rescheduling the game.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,578
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2925 on: May 6, 2021, 07:25:29 pm »
Quote from: TSC on May  6, 2021, 07:13:23 pm
Bizarre all round.  Trying to envisage the boot on the other foot and the repercussions.  If wed broken into Anfield and attacked police, setting flares off with derogatory chanting aimed at the opposition, with the game subsequently being cancelled.  Then decamping to the teams hotel for good measure.  All when the opposition need the points.

In that scenario just cant imagine the PL calmly rescheduling the game.

The shit over a bottle of Koppaberg was bad enough. No I don't agree with it, but it was a few cans and bottles bouncing off a coach, not Police and Stewards needing medical attention.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,567
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2926 on: May 6, 2021, 07:28:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  6, 2021, 07:11:23 pm
Totally our fault the Glazers take money out of the club they loaded hundreds of millions of debt onto.



Just looking at that picture of the giant banner with the club crest on it.

I remember the (quite just) outrage when they took 'Football Club' off their crest so it just read 'Manchester United'. Not surprisingly, they are using the older version on the banner there. I know they were campaigning ages back to get the 'Football Club' reinstated to the crest, but that must have failed.

Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,763
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2927 on: May 6, 2021, 07:40:36 pm »
Purely on principle we should have forced the forfeit. In fact purely on principle the Premier League should have forced the forfeit - but that doesn't even seem grammatically correct.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2928 on: Yesterday at 11:42:58 am »
Now ole giving out about the reschedule of the game, the neck of that fucker!, you couldn't make this shit up.
Logged

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2929 on: Yesterday at 11:50:44 am »
Ole complained that he will have to use is whole squad!
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,281
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2930 on: Yesterday at 12:00:30 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 11:50:44 am
Ole complained that he will have to use is whole squad!

Haha, has it dawned on him that half his squad is shite then?! Can't believe the gall of the man complaining about this like it's come as a surprise to him that the games have to be played. Maybe he should offer to forfeit instead to help his team out?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,292
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2931 on: Yesterday at 12:11:25 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May  6, 2021, 06:35:17 pm
Well, there is something to the idea that if it's your fans causing a game to be unplayable, you forfeit the points
A precedent we probably didn't want to set. Next time an opposition coach gets a 'warm welcome' to Anfield, they'd just need to claim they felt unsafe...
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,772
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2932 on: Yesterday at 01:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:42:58 am
Now ole giving out about the reschedule of the game, the neck of that fucker!, you couldn't make this shit up.

Blame Gary Neville and co then for inciting a riot.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2933 on: Yesterday at 01:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:42:58 am
Now ole giving out about the reschedule of the game, the neck of that fucker!, you couldn't make this shit up.

That is code for we will need to rest players against Leicester
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2934 on: Yesterday at 01:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:42:58 am
Now ole giving out about the reschedule of the game, the neck of that fucker!, you couldn't make this shit up.
The smelly hobbit should shut up and get back in his hole.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,092
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2935 on: Yesterday at 02:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:42:58 am
Now ole giving out about the reschedule of the game, the neck of that fucker!, you couldn't make this shit up.
Surely they have a massive advantage?
They are used to playing Thursday nights !!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,405
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2936 on: Yesterday at 02:28:54 pm »
So as suspected we had no say in the rearranged fixture we were just told when it was going to be
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,281
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2937 on: Yesterday at 03:08:21 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 02:28:54 pm
So as suspected we had no say in the rearranged fixture we were just told when it was going to be

And no real complaints from Jurgen about the fixture pile-up while Solskjaer is whinging about theirs.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline irc65

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2938 on: Yesterday at 07:00:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  6, 2021, 07:25:29 pm
The shit over a bottle of Koppaberg was bad enough. No I don't agree with it, but it was a few cans and bottles bouncing off a coach, not Police and Stewards needing medical attention.

we were actually fined after the Koppaberg incident I seem to remember. As you say, there's no comparison between the two incidents. Just goes to show, one rule for the Mancs and one for everyone else.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,064
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2939 on: Yesterday at 07:01:32 pm »
Quote from: irc65 on Yesterday at 07:00:35 pm
we were actually fined after the Koppaberg incident I seem to remember. As you say, there's no comparison between the two incidents. Just goes to show, one rule for the Mancs and one for everyone else.

Wasn't the Koppaberg fine a UEFA sanction?
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2940 on: Yesterday at 08:45:23 pm »
Ofcourse they move it Infront of the Leicester game giving Ole a perfect get out to play kids. Fucking shambles.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,436
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2941 on: Yesterday at 10:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:42:58 am
Now ole giving out about the reschedule of the game, the neck of that fucker!, you couldn't make this shit up.

He is a hypocrite and an idiot.

You can't have it both ways. Either forfeit the fixture and get on with your season or accept that there will be a fixture pileup. Did he think that the EPL would invent an extra few days just to fit in this game?

What is worse is that he comes out swinging at the mysterious "people in suits who know nothing about football". The reality is that their own fans disrupted a football game, the consequences of which are now hurting the team directly due to a fixture pile-up. There are ways to be intellectually honest and acknowledge who is actually responsible for the situation he is complaining about.

And that Gary Neville should take some responsibility too. Fan protestation over owner conduct is completely understandable but disrupting games only punishes the players and the manager. Neville should know this and should use his influential position to make this clear, but instead he rants and raves at everyone except himself. A narcissist and a fool.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,869
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2942 on: Yesterday at 10:13:51 pm »
Ive seen on Twitter theyre looking to protest again arent they? Any sniff of that and give us the points.

Theyll probably do it against Leicester now and theyll get them!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,567
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2943 on: Yesterday at 10:22:15 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:13:51 pm
Ive seen on Twitter theyre looking to protest again arent they? Any sniff of that and give us the points.

Theyll probably do it against Leicester now and theyll get them!
They are. I just posted this in the Manc thread...

They are.

This morning's Daily Manc reports protest organisers saying there will be no let-up, and plans are already in place for a second stamping of feet because they want their own sheikh protest.

A message sent out by United 'supporters' on social media read:

''Thursday 13th May, Old Trafford, Trinity Statue, WE GO AGAIN!

Bring your friends, family, flares, flags, banners and scarves.

Let's get another huge turnout and show the Glazers we're not stopping until they go. #GlazersOut''

 ::)


I did chuckle at the ''bring your flares'' prompt. I had visions of them digging out their 70s clobber from when they all used to look like scruffy Bay City Rollers fans.  ;D
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,567
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2944 on: Yesterday at 10:24:42 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 10:07:09 pm
He is a hypocrite and an idiot.

You can't have it both ways. Either forfeit the fixture and get on with your season or accept that there will be a fixture pileup. Did he think that the EPL would invent an extra few days just to fit in this game?

What is worse is that he comes out swinging at the mysterious "people in suits who know nothing about football". The reality is that their own fans disrupted a football game, the consequences of which are now hurting the team directly due to a fixture pile-up. There are ways to be intellectually honest and acknowledge who is actually responsible for the situation he is complaining about.

And that Gary Neville should take some responsibility too. Fan protestation over owner conduct is completely understandable but disrupting games only punishes the players and the manager. Neville should know this and should use his influential position to make this clear, but instead he rants and raves at everyone except himself. A narcissist and a fool.
Ironically, absolutely nothing is ever their own fault. Even when it so clearly and so obviously is.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2945 on: Yesterday at 11:05:20 pm »
Pretty sure the cops will be all over this on Thursday.

No way theyll be allowed to stop this.

I reckon its all gonna kick off
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,567
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2946 on: Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 11:05:20 pm
Pretty sure the cops will be all over this on Thursday.

No way theyll be allowed to stop this.

I reckon its all gonna kick off

Both the club and GMP were embarrassed by Sunday's shambles. I suspect both will be looking to rectify things next time and will be more than ready.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,681
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2947 on: Yesterday at 11:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm
Both the club and GMP were embarrassed by Sunday's shambles. I suspect both will be looking to rectify things next time and will be more than ready.

They just skip over a Leicester home game and target us a second time. If it was all about saving football they would protest both so lets not be having that bollocks again.

Anyway if they get any traction this time its the forfeit for sure so go to it my six toed friends.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,567
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2948 on: Today at 12:48:40 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:58:19 pm
They just skip over a Leicester home game and target us a second time. If it was all about saving football they would protest both so lets not be having that bollocks again.

Anyway if they get any traction this time its the forfeit for sure so go to it my six toed friends.

Funny isn't it?

Their war cry should now be:  There will be no let-up in the protests  ... er....  well .... apart from when we aren't playing Liverpool.  :duh

The forfeit should be an absolute given if they ruin the game a second time. They should also be docked points. We'd be crucified if this was our fans doing it.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Judge Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2949 on: Today at 01:17:19 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:48:40 am
Funny isn't it?

Their war cry should now be:  There will be no let-up in the protests  ... er....  well .... apart from when we aren't playing Liverpool.  :duh

The forfeit should be an absolute given if they ruin the game a second time. They should also be docked points. We'd be crucified if this was our fans doing it.

Their chant were man united we do what we want is bang on. Been going on for years and I was hoping that with the hard shoulder shitter out of the picture, wed have some form of rebalancing but it hasnt happened.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,567
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2950 on: Today at 01:22:36 am »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 01:17:19 am
Their chant were man united we do what we want is bang on. Been going on for years and I was hoping that with the hard shoulder shitter out of the picture, wed have some form of rebalancing but it hasnt happened.
It was one of the first things that came to mind when I saw the shambles on Sunday. There has never been a more arrogant, entitled fanbase than them.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2951 on: Today at 03:59:04 am »
Theres such a potential powder keg outside the ground which will get more volatile if we win. I fear the match officials could be leaned on.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 