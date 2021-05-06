Now ole giving out about the reschedule of the game, the neck of that fucker!, you couldn't make this shit up.



He is a hypocrite and an idiot.You can't have it both ways. Either forfeit the fixture and get on with your season or accept that there will be a fixture pileup. Did he think that the EPL would invent an extra few days just to fit in this game?What is worse is that he comes out swinging at the mysterious "people in suits who know nothing about football". The reality is that their own fans disrupted a football game, the consequences of which are now hurting the team directly due to a fixture pile-up. There are ways to be intellectually honest and acknowledge who is actually responsible for the situation he is complaining about.And that Gary Neville should take some responsibility too. Fan protestation over owner conduct is completely understandable but disrupting games only punishes the players and the manager. Neville should know this and should use his influential position to make this clear, but instead he rants and raves at everyone except himself. A narcissist and a fool.