Of course. Purple-faced outrage at our 'taking advantage whilst United fans are fighting for the very soul of the game.'
I can just imagine the media coverage if wed gone that route
Not like we'll get any credit for being sporting though either and for not going down that route.Next Thursday's Sky coverage will just be another long attack on the club and owners while Neville and co bring Liverpool into the protests.
Oh I can guarantee at some point Neville will blame our owners for the actions of those United fans. 100%.
I highly doubt we had any hand in if United were punished with losing the 3pts or not.
Bizarre all round. Trying to envisage the boot on the other foot and the repercussions. If wed broken into Anfield and attacked police, setting flares off with derogatory chanting aimed at the opposition, with the game subsequently being cancelled. Then decamping to the teams hotel for good measure. All when the opposition need the points.In that scenario just cant imagine the PL calmly rescheduling the game.
Totally our fault the Glazers take money out of the club they loaded hundreds of millions of debt onto.
Ole complained that he will have to use is whole squad!
Well, there is something to the idea that if it's your fans causing a game to be unplayable, you forfeit the points
Now ole giving out about the reschedule of the game, the neck of that fucker!, you couldn't make this shit up.
So as suspected we had no say in the rearranged fixture we were just told when it was going to be
The shit over a bottle of Koppaberg was bad enough. No I don't agree with it, but it was a few cans and bottles bouncing off a coach, not Police and Stewards needing medical attention.
we were actually fined after the Koppaberg incident I seem to remember. As you say, there's no comparison between the two incidents. Just goes to show, one rule for the Mancs and one for everyone else.
