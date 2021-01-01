I don't have a problem with people differentiating between the hypocrisy of Sky and their brain-dead shock jocks who spout garbage just to get views and as you say have laughably portrayed themselves as working class heroes.



Neither do I have a problem with people calling out the brain-dead United fans attacking the Police and singing vile songs.



The bit I find depressing is the negativity around the general movement, and it's successes. For years, we have been told that there is nothing we can do as fans. Well Liverpool fans have already forced a U-turn over ticket prices. Forced the Club to abandon plans to furlough staff.



Fans sticking together forced a u-turn over PBP. Then when the ESL was announced people lined up to say it was a foregone conclusion. The contracts were signed and there was no way the ESL clubs would back down. Instead of fans accepting it the ESL was killed off within days.



When the ESL was stopped the negative people said that would be it. That people would be happy and the Status quo would continue. Instead of that a game was forced to be postponed, FSG have met SOS and Chelsea have agreed to fans at board meetings. The same negative people who said fan representation at board meetings would never happen are now saying that no good will come of it.



The way I see it if people power can bring down the Berlin Wall or create the Arab spring then sorting out the future of our game should be a walk in the park.



But why should clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Leicester and Everton and the rest have an unfair advantage over all the other teams.If true reform is to be had then surely if you are actually socialist in your ideals - all clubs should share and all clubs should benefit?At the moment, the Premier League is a closed-shop of billionaires across the board.Better teams get more money and more power and more influence and widen the gap. In a socalist structure for the league - we surely should be looking at a real cascade of riches and power flowing down the whole league and not just this league - all leagues right down to grassroots levels.Otherwise we're all just hypocrites trying to make things better for us and worse for th have-nots.