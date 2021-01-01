Excellent post.
Been disappointed with the reaction on here. Not sure how people can shake their head about the state of modern football one second and then moan when fans actually do something about it the next.
It's because the clock cannot and will not get turned back. Also, an awful lot of us can see right through this. They aren't doing anything for the good of football. Just the good of themselves. They never cared about the rest when they were top dogs and they don't now. All they care about is getting one capitalist out so they can get a bigger, more generous one in.
Football as we knew it was sold in 1992. The 'good old days' aren't coming back. This is what football signed up for in '92. What we have now was inevitable from that day on. I hate it. It's shite, but the clock can't be turned back and the genie cannot be put back in the bottle.
These Mancs are rioting for the chance to be, once again, the biggest Tory on the block, yet some in here have been hoodwinked into seeing them as the new The Guevara. It was riot based in pure self interest, dressed as an uprising of the people. Plenty in here can see right through it.