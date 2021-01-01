« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 61224 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,677
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 01:57:09 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:54:15 pm
This is what happened

Gary Neville was on his soap box over this and in the next breath was talking about United need to get a winger striker and CB in the next window, presumably spending 200mil in the process

This isn't about modern football

It's about boosting Ole's transfer kitty to take on City. Nothing else.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:44 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 01:57:15 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:54:15 pm
This is what happened

Gary Neville was on his soap box over this and in the next breath was talking about United need to get a winger striker and CB in the next window, presumably spending 200mil in the process

This isn't about modern football


All whilst blaming and lying about us as his favourite cuck Carra nodded along.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,249
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 01:59:24 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:45:19 pm
Because fans protesting over wanting their owners out to be replaced by owners that will spend even more doe than theyre already spending and win them things isn't a protest over modern football, it's an example of modern football in all its bullshit

Remember when he says Managers deserves fine yet Salford have had 7 managers in year.

Contradiction after contradiction.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,444
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 02:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 11:09:59 am
Excellent post.

Been disappointed with the reaction on here. Not sure how people can shake their head about the state of modern football one second and then moan when fans actually do something about it the next.
It's because the clock cannot and will not get turned back. Also, an awful lot of us can see right through this. They aren't doing anything for the good of football. Just the good of themselves. They never cared about the rest when they were top dogs and they don't now. All they care about is getting one capitalist out so they can get a bigger, more generous one in.

Football as we knew it was sold in 1992. The 'good old days' aren't coming back. This is what football signed up for in '92. What we have now was inevitable from that day on. I hate it. It's shite, but the clock can't be turned back and the genie cannot be put back in the bottle.

These Mancs are rioting for the chance to be, once again, the biggest Tory on the block, yet some in here have been hoodwinked into seeing them as the new The Guevara. It was riot based in pure self interest, dressed as an uprising of the people. Plenty in here can see right through it.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:17:59 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,372
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 02:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:59:24 pm
Remember when he says Managers deserves fine yet Salford have had 7 managers in year.

Contradiction after contradiction.
And his mate and co owner of Salford Peter Lim is destroying Valencia while he's going on about this

And it's not just about Neville

United fans main contention with the Glazers is they are taking money out of the club instead of spending it. Ask them. That's their main problem.

It's all understandable but what does this have to do with us???
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,677
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 02:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:59:24 pm
Remember when he says Managers deserves fine yet Salford have had 7 managers in year.

Contradiction after contradiction.

Neville sacked a manager after successive promotions because they only won the play offs rather than the title, which was deemed not good enough after the amount of money they threw at it.

Keeps sacking managers because he can't accept that they aren't winning League Two (after only just getting into EFL) even though they can still make the play offs despite all the upheavel.

His billionaire buddy partner Lim has also destroyed Valencia.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,444
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 02:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:51:42 pm
There'll be fans on here walking into The Arkles next season to try and shake the Mancs hands for fighting the good fight in getting the Glazers out with the Saudis coming in, enabling them to spend 400 mill in the summer rather than 200. If you don't you're a Tory. Even while they're in there chanting about Liverpool slums and council houses.
It's bizarre, isn't it?

I've never seen anything like it.

Liverpool fans painting Mancs as Che Guevara types while those very same Mancs are fighting to be, once again, the biggest Tory on the block. No doubt offering the hand of friendship to their away following in the Arkles next season as the Mancs chant "you Scouse bastards" back at them and call them "victims".

Honestly, after all we've been through, I thought we were a lot more savvy than this. But no, hoodwinked again by people with classic Tory ideology pretending they are "doing it for the good of us all."  :duh
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,289
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 02:14:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:30:13 pm
He's just ignoring it like he should.  What do you expect him to do, get into a row with someone who's trying to bait him while it's being filmed?  He's already embarrassed himself with something like that.

Yeah and as muhc as neville is a rat and a hypocrite, him shaking the guys hand should be overthought.

simple thing to try and keep the peace and distract from the bellendery while the guy was (sort of) escorted out.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,444
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 02:15:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:57:15 pm

All whilst blaming and lying about us as his favourite cuck Carra nodded along.
If Carragher had an ounce of dignity left he'd fuck his Sky job off. He's rich enough, so doesn't need their money. In his position, I'd have been out the door long ago.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,999
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 02:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:12:18 pm
It's bizarre, isn't it?

I've never seen anything like it.

Liverpool fans painting Mancs as Che Guevara types while those very same Mancs are fighting to be, once again, the biggest Tory on the block. No doubt offering the hand of friendship to their away following in the Arkles next season as the Mancs chant "you Scouse bastards" back at them and call them "victims".

Honestly, after all we've been through, I thought we were a lot more savvy than this. But no, hoodwinked again by people with classic Tory ideology pretending they are "doing it for the good of us all."  :duh

Maybe we should lay on a Red Brick style buffet for them to demonstrate our solidarity with their desire to be top dog again?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,093
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 02:23:31 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:03:01 pm
And his mate and co owner of Salford Peter Lim is destroying Valencia while he's going on about this

And it's not just about Neville

United fans main contention with the Glazers is they are taking money out of the club instead of spending it. Ask them. That's their main problem.

It's all understandable but what does this have to do with us???

It has something to do with us because our next owners may well do the same. There is a chance here to make some changes that could transform the game.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,227
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 02:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:04:27 pm
Neville sacked a manager after successive promotions because they only won the play offs rather than the title, which was deemed not good enough after the amount of money they threw at it.

Keeps sacking managers because he can't accept that they aren't winning League Two (after only just getting into EFL) even though they can still make the play offs despite all the upheavel.

His billionaire buddy partner Lim has also destroyed Valencia.


Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:16:47 pm
From the 'Libertad VCF International' (Valencia Supporters Trust)...

'Gary @GNev2 we can forget the past. We all know that the Glazers and Lim are the same, they attack the spirit football and the fans, help us get rid of him too. #GlazersOut #LimOut'

^ https://twitter.com/libertadvcf_en/status/1389229511611494403


Yep - though am sure Neville will address this (the type of owners that give their business partners managerial jobs to friends - who by their own admission are completely unsuited) on his next Sky Soapbox Slot...
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,875
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 02:24:11 pm »
Football makes a hypocrite of all of us.

The last few weeks are clear evidence of that whichever way you look. The last few weeks are just a magnified version of the hypocrisy, tribalism and whataboutery that has been present for years and allowed football to get to its current state. Thats not aimed just at pundits, or journalists or 1 set of supporters. Its pretty much everyone involved in football.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,281
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 02:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:15:57 pm
If Carragher had an ounce of dignity left he'd fuck his Sky job off. He's rich enough, so doesn't need their money. In his position, I'd have been out the door long ago.
He actually looks like bozo the clown without the make up - these two pricks had a major hand in what happened Sunday and should face charges for that . FSG should bar him from Anfield and they should take ratboy to the cleaners for the slurs he used against them . Klopp was right our owners are not bad people they make greedy selfish decisions but what business doesnt. Rat boy is trying to tar them but putting murders and gangsters on a pedestal.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 02:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:23:31 pm
It has something to do with us because our next owners may well do the same. There is a chance here to make some changes that could transform the game.

So you're now admitting that it is about their owners. ::)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,256
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 02:31:23 pm »
Ill stick my neck out a bit here and may get my head lopped off.

Id suggest that Uniteds fan base has more good time Charlies than most other fan bases. A lot of them saw United as top dog and so jumped on the bandwagon as they believed they would get some of the reflected glory. Yes there is a big core who have supported United for years but Id say they have lots who couldnt give a dam about how football is run.......its all about success. They dont like it that the trophies have dried up and their idol SAF was unable to groom a clone and they havent been able to replace Roooooonnnay.

They, correctly, believe that if the Glazers wouldnt take so much out of the revenue then they would have much more money to spend on another Ronaldo etc. They want the likes of Mbappe every year and if he turns out to be crap then theyll throw more money at it. They long for the old days when they could outspend everyone and be the best.

The flaw in their argument is that they had more than enough money to build a very competitive team but they never sorted out their management team.

I can see the likes of MUST who have made reasonable suggestions but I also see a set of entitled assholes who are angry that their team isnt too dog. And for that reason I have no smypathy for them. They are trying to con everyone into believing that they are with us and trying to get reform; some are but the vast majority will laugh in your face and hurl vile abuse at you as if thats acceptable.
Logged
#JFT96
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 