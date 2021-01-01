Ill stick my neck out a bit here and may get my head lopped off.



Id suggest that Uniteds fan base has more good time Charlies than most other fan bases. A lot of them saw United as top dog and so jumped on the bandwagon as they believed they would get some of the reflected glory. Yes there is a big core who have supported United for years but Id say they have lots who couldnt give a dam about how football is run.......its all about success. They dont like it that the trophies have dried up and their idol SAF was unable to groom a clone and they havent been able to replace Roooooonnnay.



They, correctly, believe that if the Glazers wouldnt take so much out of the revenue then they would have much more money to spend on another Ronaldo etc. They want the likes of Mbappe every year and if he turns out to be crap then theyll throw more money at it. They long for the old days when they could outspend everyone and be the best.



The flaw in their argument is that they had more than enough money to build a very competitive team but they never sorted out their management team.



I can see the likes of MUST who have made reasonable suggestions but I also see a set of entitled assholes who are angry that their team isnt too dog. And for that reason I have no smypathy for them. They are trying to con everyone into believing that they are with us and trying to get reform; some are but the vast majority will laugh in your face and hurl vile abuse at you as if thats acceptable.