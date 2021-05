Same. Can't believe that people quite clearly allow tribalism to get in the way of a potential united front movement by all football fans in the country that could come off the back of this. Some of the pearl clutching about the pitch invasion has been utter cringeworthy.



Shut up ffs. Where was the 'United front movement by football fans' this time last year when every fucking one of them were frothing at the mouth for Null & Void? Fuck that and fuck them. It's dog eat dog. Community-led football is gone and will never be the same and to expect solidarity over anything is naive as fuck. The picture painted that all 6 clubs came together over the ESL shit show is a false one as well. Each club thought only about their own situation on that one. It even ended with point scoring against each other over which clubs were the main instigators and who the 'reluctant' ones were. And to top it all you've got senior pundits like Neville taking cheap digs at every given opportunity.So no, I don't believe there will ever be a collective movement of fans, ever. It's way past that now, unfortunately.