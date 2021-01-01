« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 56931 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,660
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 10:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:11:38 pm
There is cross-party support for reform though.

Some reform, yes. With an 80 seat Tory majority there's limits of how far they'll go. There's not exactly many football fans in that cabinet either.

If Burnham or someone was PM then it'd be different.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2481 on: Yesterday at 10:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:05:46 pm
I actually think that the next big club will actually be bought by someone like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Elon Musk or Amazon.
I cant imagine they would want the any sort of negative publicity on how they are running their football club.  Have to remember that the big financial individuals running football clubs are trying to improve their very bad reputations.  Those institutions in your list above could be so heavily damaged by a wrong turn that it could cost them billions.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:20:28 pm by Gray Hamster »
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,183
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2482 on: Yesterday at 10:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:05:46 pm
I actually think that the next big club will actually be bought by someone like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Elon Musk or Amazon.

Well Red Bull bought Leipzig didn't they?
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,288
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2483 on: Yesterday at 10:22:37 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 08:10:58 pm
Glazers intend to stay and turn Manchester United into $10bn business
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:29:56 pm
And the Glazers have just named their price for Man Utd. Lets see what kind of offer they will get ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:46:38 pm
And it has started ...
"Glazers could be persuaded to sell Manchester United  but only for £4bn"

I suppose that pretty soon we will find out who will bid for Man Utd. My bet would be the Saudis or the Chinese ...

That was quite the price decrease Peter, it went down £6bn in the time between them setting the price - as you suggested - and them actually setting the price.

If it keeps going in this direction I might be able to buy them for fun
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,089
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2484 on: Yesterday at 10:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:22:37 pm
That was quite the price decrease Peter, it went down £6bn in the time between them setting the price - as you suggested - and them actually setting the price.

If it keeps going in this direction I might be able to buy them for fun

It must be a Dutch auction.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,456
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2485 on: Yesterday at 10:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:22:37 pm
That was quite the price decrease Peter, it went down £6bn in the time between them setting the price - as you suggested - and them actually setting the price.

If it keeps going in this direction I might be able to buy them for fun

You are misreading the numbers and the sources. The Glazers have planted a bug in the media that they value Man Utd at $10 billion (£7.2 billion). The perspective buyers have answered through the media that they are asking too much, and that a realustic price would be £4 billion. It has just started. I actually do similar bullshit through the media on a daily basis (nothing even remotely at this scale), but I do know the rules of engagement. It will be fun  ;)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:35:29 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,089
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2486 on: Yesterday at 10:36:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:33:30 pm
You are missreading the numbers and the sources. The Glazers have planted a bug in the media that they value Man Utd at $10 billion (£7.2 billion). The perspective buyers have answered through the media that they are asking too much, and that a realustic price would be £4 billion. It has just started. I actually do similar bullshit through the media on a daily basis (nothing even remotely at this scale), but I do know the rules of engagement. It will be fun  ;)

You doing bullshit I can't believe it Mac. ;D
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2487 on: Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm »
Weird dichotomy. On one thread you've got someone claiming spotify are basically saviors of music who actually make a loss from their altruistic involvement in the music industry.

On the other they're going to buy Arsenal and be the bestest owners ever which would cost billions.

Someone's full of shit ;D
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,349
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2488 on: Yesterday at 10:38:31 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 01:40:09 pm
Er...I'm taking a wild guess here, if they were winning the league this year (like they assumed they would when they had a pile on celebration on the pitch when they went top in December) this wouldn't be happening. So, I'll take another wild guess, they went a Sheikh to come in and bank roll them to outspend City and financially dominate the league like they did for nearly two decades.

They don't need a Sheikh, just someone who doesn't take money out for themselves.  In fact, someone like our owners would be enough to get them challenging how they'd like to.  Like we were with H&G, they're sick to death of leeches.  Yes, it's obviously coming stronger on the back of City dominating and the ESL debacle but it's always been there.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,456
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2489 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:36:37 pm
You doing bullshit I can't believe it Mac. ;D

Yes Al, I am doing media bullshit for a living. To be more precise, I am buying votes with legal means. It is a nasty business, but it is well paid, especially for Macedonian standards, and the hospital expences for my wife over the years have exhausted me. You should listen to what I am saying sometimes  ;)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:45:41 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2490 on: Yesterday at 10:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:05:46 pm
I actually think that the next big club will actually be bought by someone like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Elon Musk or Amazon.

I want to be the first to welcome our new cyber overlords.
Two season tickets for the Amazon road end please?
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,835
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2491 on: Yesterday at 10:46:42 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:44:00 pm
I want to be the first to welcome our new cyber overlords.
Two season tickets for the Amazon road end please?

Supporters won't be able to take toilet breaks at half time and will be tested for drugs and alchohol before admission.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,205
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2492 on: Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm »
Well, Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing.

Either one of them a Red?
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2493 on: Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 03:32:28 pm
And Im absolutely staggered by the amount of Liverpool fans on here who are happy to use the exact same arguments against this that have been used against us over the years, without any hint of irony. All of those things you're saying were used against us when we protested H&G.

We were told we were whingers who just wanted Saudi owners so we could dominate football again like we did in the 80s. And guess what? Some of our fans did want that but actually most of our fans have been fairly happy with just having owners who don't leverage our club to the hilt with debt and make smart choices for us on and off the pitch (with some notable exceptions). I mean, remember when we were being told by the rest of the country that Roy Hodgson was a nice bloke and we shouldnt expect anything better for our club!? This is their football club and if theyre not happy with a particular aspect of it, they have every right to protest against it. Why is this making people so angry??

You're clearly upset by the coverage and the idea that people think they're 'saviours of football' but we don't. Nobody, apart from Gary Neville, thinks they're some knight in shining armour here to save us from capitalism. What we think is that they've displayed a huge amount of fan power that has made people all over the world take note. On top of the SEL protests this has been the biggest uprising by top flight English football fans in the thirty years since the game started being sold off. This isn't a revolution but all of these little moments, including our own walk-outs and protests, are part of an evolution toward fans reclaiming a bit of power.

Good post.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,767
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2494 on: Yesterday at 11:24:55 pm »
Man Utd, say £5bn?

Man Utd Twitter subscribers, 25m

£200 each and it yours
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,767
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2495 on: Yesterday at 11:29:03 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 08:56:07 pm
...the transfer committee on Zoom for Klopp, all 5 million of them.

Get that voting button on here oiled up
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,280
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2496 on: Yesterday at 11:56:05 pm »
Could Lim afford utd
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2497 on: Today at 12:47:40 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:55:06 pm
For all the talk of the greedy owners no mention is made of the players wage demands (and their greedy agents).

Other threads on here are concerned that the club hasn't met Salah's wage demands yet or that we won't pay the excess of £200,000 a week that Jadon Sancho would demand.

Bigger TV deal, players wages increase, cycle continues.

One easily made vast improvement to the game would be to ban clubs from paying agents. See how much the players value their service when the fees come directly out of their pockets.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,185
  • YNWA
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2498 on: Today at 01:21:48 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:47:40 am
One easily made vast improvement to the game would be to ban clubs from paying agents. See how much the players value their service when the fees come directly out of their pockets.

Players would just demand the equivalent fee extra.
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2499 on: Today at 01:59:12 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 08:50:15 pm
It's manic stuff. Replacing 1 owner with millions I suspect. And then what, promise them all a season ticket half price? Imagine the shock when 30 million investors vote to rename the club Followers of Vor Shiva the Indian Norse god of Hoobervonking FC.

Well yeah but every time this topic comes up people cite fan ownership so I thought its a possibility...Al had a plan with the directors already sorted didnt he?
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Offline penwhen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 536
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2500 on: Today at 01:59:52 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:05:46 pm
I actually think that the next big club will actually be bought by someone like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Elon Musk or Amazon.

There have been rumors about Jeff Bezos, of Amazon and the Washington Post, buying the Washington Football Team from its terrible owner Daniel Snyder, and the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are formerly owned by Paul Allen, one of the founders of Microsoft. The NFL owners seem to be actively courting Bezos to join their 'club'. I haven't heard anything concrete about Bezos being interested in actually buying a team/club, but he is retiring...
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,089
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2501 on: Today at 02:04:53 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:59:12 am
Well yeah but every time this topic comes up people cite fan ownership so I thought its a possibility...Al had a plan with the directors already sorted didnt he?

Maybe you should tell the fans of Madrid, Barca and Bayern that fan ownership is impossible.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2502 on: Today at 02:05:10 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 08:56:07 pm
...the transfer committee on Zoom for Klopp, all 5 million of them.

No, under the RAWK plan for running the club, Mac Red would be in charge of transfers, so itll be concentrated in one man rather than the committee - think mistakes had been made with the committee and learned from. Al as CEO and Craig in charge of finances would just sign off on the purchases.
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2503 on: Today at 02:07:22 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:04:53 am
Maybe you should tell the fans of Madrid, Barca and Bayern that fan ownership is impossible.

Did you intend to reply to donkey or chakan because theyre the ones who are saying its impossible, I want to see fan ownership in fact I want to see a listed LFC that would be a riot
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,260
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2504 on: Today at 02:07:54 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on May  2, 2021, 11:31:52 pm
How much are United or Liverpool worth if they cannot guarantee a fixture will take place.

Remember from yesterday when you were banging on about the postponing of one match would effect the clubs value.

Well i did ask you to pay attention to their stock price to see if it dropped like a stone because investors were worried about Man Utd.

As I stated last Friday their stock closed at $17.71 per share . As of close today it closed at $17.47 per share. The 52 week high is $20.22. And the 52 week low is $13.28.

Obviously not tanking towards their 52 week low.

Investors seemingly aren't worried about one postponed match.

Glazers aren't losing fortunes either.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,089
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2505 on: Today at 02:18:56 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:07:54 am
Remember from yesterday when you were banging on about the postponing of one match would effect the clubs value.

Well i did ask you to pay attention to their stock price to see if it dropped like a stone because investors were worried about Man Utd.

As I stated last Friday their stock closed at $17.71 per share . As of close today it closed at $17.47 per share. The 52 week high is $20.22. And the 52 week low is $13.28.

Obviously not tanking towards their 52 week low.

Investors seemingly aren't worried about one postponed match.

Glazers aren't losing fortunes either.

Investors also realise that the Glazers may sell and there is potential for a profit.

Strange that you didn't mention the £150m drop in value of United after the ESL was abandoned.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,260
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2506 on: Today at 02:39:38 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:18:56 am
Investors also realise that the Glazers may sell and there is potential for a profit.

Strange that you didn't mention the £150m drop in value of United after the ESL was abandoned.

You and the Daily Fail..

Manchester Uniteds stock market value plunges by around £150million with share price taking a six per cent dive as plans for a new European Super League crumble

When that was published the stock price had dropped to $16.22. And that was the  £150million  put in the papers from the previous days soaring to $17.26 per share on the news of the ESL.

Now $17.26 back then versus $17.47 today, tells me that Man utd have appreciated more than the £150million they "lost".

Even a month ago, April 5th, their stock price was $16.32 per share.
Six months ago their share price was $13.70.

Like i said, the Glazers have seen that the protests haven't effected the share price to any real extent.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2507 on: Today at 03:44:00 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:21:48 am
Players would just demand the equivalent fee extra.

Yes. But it is still coming out of their pocket and that has a psychological impact. It would make players think a little harder about whether it is worth pushing for an extra £5m they then have to hand over personally to their agent.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2508 on: Today at 03:50:38 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:04:53 am
Maybe you should tell the fans of Madrid, Barca and Bayern that fan ownership is impossible.

So we somehow stump up the cash to buy the club plus extra if we want to pay off any club debt. Then what? We cant run a football club ourselves so who do we get to do it? We elect a President presumably who then makes the key appointments. Are we confident we can pick someone or a team that will run the club as well as FSG have? Do we think we can continue to grow the commercial revenues like they have?

We would only have what the club generates to spend unless you are planning on tapping up the fans every time we need more cash. What about infrastructure projects? Is a bank more likely to lend to a fan-owned club with no collateral (other than the club and its assets) to put up than it is to lend to a club owned by FSG which in principle can put up other kinds of collateral. Could we get lending terms as favourable as FSG can?

Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 795
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2509 on: Today at 04:46:13 am »
If the game had been forfeited and points granted to us, then the title would have been softly granted to City by this. This would never happen because PL and Sky et al would miss chance to make a big splash out of watching the Abu D squad celebrate etc. Better for them to let City play at the weekend and squeeze more juice out of title winning Pep and his brave team. No chance this is done by forfeit and a technicality.
On positive side, AD have added incentive to beat Chelsea now.
They can then grant us the points afterward when nobody cares and Abu D get their big splash. Ideal scenario. 😎
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 