Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 09:18:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:13:45 pm
Al, you can't be possibly this naive  :lmao

Why is it that all other future owners are shite but we have the best there ever will be?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 09:19:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:07:43 pm
Wow, it is really moving faster than I expected ...

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11670/12294195/arsenal-takeover-thierry-henry-confirms-spotify-owner-daniel-ek-has-reached-out-to-kroenke-family

Kroenke would never sell in a trillion years, literally no reason for him to. After all this time he spent getting control over the club he has barely gotten a return on his investment.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 09:19:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:18:23 pm
Al vs Peter is almost the perfect face off..

Two pillars of intransigence locked in an un-winnable battle.

Thor vs Loki RAWK style

More Den and Angie.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 09:20:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:13:45 pm
Al, you can't be possibly this naive  :lmao

Why am I being naive.

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 09:22:27 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:18:59 pm
Why is it that all other future owners are shite but we have the best there ever will be?

Not just that but we continually get told that any new owners would have to be oppressive regimes.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 09:24:09 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:18:59 pm
Why is it that all other future owners are shite but we have the best there ever will be?

To be honest, Ek is probably a better option than Usmanov, but he is still a billionaire who wants to play real life Football Manager. I actually hope that he will buy Arsenal. It could be hilarious  :lmao
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 09:27:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:24:09 pm
To be honest, Ek is probably a better option than Usmanov, but he is still a billionaire who wants to play real life Football Manager. I actually hope that he will buy Arsenal. It could be hilarious  :lmao

When did he tell you he wanted to play Football Manager ?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 09:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:11:46 pm
What does Ek want to do at Arsenal?

Henry says Ek's priority is to re-establish Arsenal's identity - which the Frenchman feels has been lost under the Kroenkes - by handing power back to the supporters and reintroducing people who know the club's traditions to the board.

Arsenal's all-time leading scorer also discussed potentially using a "golden-share" scheme, which could give supporter groups the power to reject board decisions.

Speaking on MNF, Thierry Henry shared his thoughts on the recent protests that saw Manchester United fans break into Old Trafford

"He approached us, we listened to him," Henry added.

"When we knew first and foremost that he wanted to involve the fans, we actually met the Arsenal Supporters' Trust and told them what we wanted to do.

"We want to bring them back on board, being part of the meetings, knowing what's happening because you need to put the DNA back into the club.

"But he wants to reinject the Arsenal DNA, the identity that for me is long gone. You don't have Arsenal people there among the board that can show the right direction."

All clubs should have some form of this in place.

A big club implementing something like that would be a start, but it needs to be legislative as well, rather than optional.

We'll see what comes out of the SOS meeting with Hogan.

Fans need to start having a say again. If fans were listened to in the first place we'd never have ended up with the monstrosity of VAR, at least in its current guise.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 09:32:26 pm »
What is Arsenal's DNA anyway? Sounds like a load of corpo-speak fluff to appease fans to me.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 09:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:27:45 pm
When did he tell you he wanted to play Football Manager ?

Well ...

Quote
"I know a lot of people wanted to hear about the takeover," Henry told Sky Sports on Monday Night Football. "It is true. Daniel is an Arsenal fan, he didn't say it for any publicity. He is an Arsenal fan for a very long time."

This will be hilarious :lmao
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 09:33:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:24:09 pm
To be honest, Ek is probably a better option than Usmanov, but he is still a billionaire who wants to play real life Football Manager. I actually hope that he will buy Arsenal. It could be hilarious  :lmao
If he pays the players the same as he pays musicians they'll be in League 2 in no time.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 09:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:28:48 pm
All clubs should have some form of this in place.

A big club implementing something like that would be a start, but it needs to be legislative as well, rather than optional.

We'll see what comes out of the SOS meeting with Hogan.

Fans need to start having a say again. If fans were listened to in the first place we'd never have ended up with the monstrosity of VAR, at least in its current guise.
No business would ever buy a premier league football team with a Golden Share scheme in place.  No way in hell
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 09:35:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:32:28 pm
Well ...

This will be hilarious :lmao

Please explain how being a fan of a club means you are going to play football manager as an owner.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 09:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 09:34:21 pm
No business would ever buy a premier league football team with a Golden Share scheme in place.  No way in hell

Donald Trump would maybe if he slightly misreads 'Golden Share'?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 09:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 09:34:21 pm
No business would ever buy a premier league football team with a Golden Share scheme in place.  No way in hell

Even if it's just an elected seat on the board with a power of veto over a limited range of issues that affect the identity or long term future of the club.

Don't want to buy? Too bad. There's enough crooks buying clubs, that'll weed them out.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 09:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:35:22 pm
Donald Trump would maybe if he slightly misreads 'Golden Share'?
;D
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 09:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:35:22 pm
Donald Trump would maybe if he slightly misreads 'Golden Share'?
I dont know if your replacing Share with Hair or Shower ??
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 09:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:35:19 pm
Please explain how being a fan of a club means you are going to play football manager as an owner.

Al, after all these years fighting FSG, I can't believe you still haven't found a billionaire LFC fan  :lmao
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 09:38:52 pm »
Ek doesn't have the money himself to buy Arsenal.  He admitted he wouldn't be selling his Spotify shares so where's the money then coming from without leverage?  It's just a stupid publicity stunt but good for Ek.

I do wonder if Usmanov had won over Kroenke and then him and Moshiri then dumped £500m into them instead of Everton what the Arsenal fans would be saying now.  I'm sure they'd be super pissed.....
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 09:38:54 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:09:48 pm
Good point that mate, I also don't have any evidence that Sky don't own the Moon. I'd best keep out of these discussions :)

Yep pretty sure that's Google.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 09:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 09:34:21 pm
No business would ever buy a premier league football team with a Golden Share scheme in place.  No way in hell

Good we don't want businesses buying clubs.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 09:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:36:29 pm
Even if it's just an elected seat on the board with a power of veto over a limited range of issues that affect the identity or long term future of the club.

Don't want to buy? Too bad. There's enough crooks buying clubs, that'll weed them out.
That limited range of issues would have to be so limited, that it would render it absolutely pointless
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 09:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 09:36:45 pm
I dont know if your replacing Share with Hair or Shower ??

Definitely 'shower', I went for the low blow :P
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 09:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:38:52 pm
Ek doesn't have the money himself to buy Arsenal.  He admitted he wouldn't be selling his Spotify shares so where's the money then coming from without leverage?  It's just a stupid publicity stunt but good for Ek.

I do wonder if Usmanov had won over Kroenke and then him and Moshiri then dumped £500m into them instead of Everton what the Arsenal fans would be saying now.  I'm sure they'd be super pissed.....

Well, Usmanov is officially not an owner of Everton, so if Kroenke is willing to sell ...
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 09:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 09:39:12 pm
That limited range of issues would have to be so limited, that it would render it absolutely pointless

One of them would be the sale of the club. Or for example the sale of shares of the club for upwards of 5-10%. Fans have to via supporters trust ballot approve any sale by a majority, as an example.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 09:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:39:06 pm
Good we don't want businesses buying clubs.
Its romantic and i love the concept but i just cant believe it could happen.   Bit like God really, lovely concept, gives people hope, dont believe in it though
