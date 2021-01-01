« previous next »
Mancs away 2/5

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 05:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:39:35 pm
This was 2005.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/teams/m/man_utd/4635727.stm

Glazers escape after fans protest
   
Police clear a barricade to allow a van allegedly carrying Joel Glazer outside Old Trafford
Watch protests
The Glazer family are the enemies of Manchester United
Shareholders United vice-chairman Sean Bones
Joel, Avi and Bryan Glazer had to leave Old Trafford in police vans on Wednesday after fans angry at the £790m takeover protested outside the stadium.

The Glazer brothers, sons of new owner Malcolm, were making their first visit to the club since taking it over.

Echoes of "die, Glazer die" rumbled around the stadium as about 300 fans vented their frustration.

Barriers were erected around the ground as fans tried to stop the Glazers leaving and two arrests were made.

It took more than 100 Greater Manchester Police officers and a massive security operation to get the Glazers out of the ground as fans swarmed around the stadium.

Some fans pelted police vans with missiles and police in return used batons and scores of dogs to try to get the supporters under control.

Colin Hendry, from the Manchester United Independent Supporters Association, said he thought police were too heavy-handed.



"There were barricades across a road and people were standing and chatting," Hendry told BBC Radio Five Live.

"The barricade went up, the Glazers started to move and people sat down in front of the barricade.

"But police in riot gear, with batons, without warning, without instruction to disperse, just attacked those people."

However, a Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to Old Trafford following reports that a number of fans were protesting outside.

"High visibility patrols, dog handlers and officers from the tactical aid unit went to Old Trafford to ensure the protest remained peaceful."

   
Don't tarnish us all with the same brush, most United fans are waiting to see what happens now, only a very small minority are very disgruntled

Joel Glazer, who is expected to be confirmed as chairman of the club, is believed to have spent part of his evening recording an interview for the club's television station, MUTV.

The interview will be broadcast on Friday evening.

Shareholders United, who oppose the takeover of the Premiership club, insisted Wednesday's protests showed there was still significant ill-feeling towards the Glazer family.

"The Glazer family are the enemies of Manchester United," said Shareholders United vice-chairman Sean Bones.

"We find them disgusting and repulsive. They may have captured the club but they only have it on a temporary basis.

"It might take a long time, maybe two or three years, but we are showing Glazer that we won't give up.

   
I can't see Glazer or his sons actually turning up at Old Trafford for a match because the repercussions would be enormous
Arthur Albiston
Former Man Utd player

"In the long-term the Glazer brand will be suffocated. The previous Manchester United brand was peerless in terms of sporting brand names.

"The Glazer brand is toxic and tarnished, uncool and unstylish. Glazer will lose the war."

The Glazers were accompanied on a tour of Old Trafford by chief executive David Gill and commercial director Andy Anson, who had been ousted and then reinstated to the United board by Malcolm Glazer.

Their visit followed meetings with club sponsors and discussions with English football's governing bodies, plus Sports Minister Richard Caborn.

   
Read reaction from football fans

On Thursday the brothers are expected to return to Old Trafford to address staff before heading back to Florida.

But former Manchester United player Arthur Albiston fears the Glazer family will never be able to actually watch a match at the ground.

"I can't see Glazer or his sons actually turning up at Old Trafford because the repercussions would be enormous," he told BBC GMR.



I suppose that was organised by Sky as well.

United fans were hugely hostile to the takeover in that summer of 2005. I didn't say otherwise.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 05:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:30:21 pm
Any wage/spending cap needs to be enforced from FIFA on down, because as soon as you restrict one market, another market will take advantage.

Lets say UEFA adopts a 200m per year spending cap (forget the figure itself, it's just an example), meaning £100k a week players are a thing of the past. What's to stop the MLS offering players that sort of money and stealing the show? Some might laugh at that, but I remember when Italy was the football Mecca and the idea that players like that and such sums of money could play regularly in England seemed just as laughable.

So yeah, I agree with spending caps, but implementing them will be very difficult. Not to mention that such rules might violate EU trading laws.

As for coverage of this whole incident, you know I often scoff and roll my eyes at "if it woz us weed be hung by dem press", but unfortunately I remember the fuss the press kicked up over the whole ruckus when we won the league. That was mild by comparison.

Spending cap might be very hard to implement.

For example, City buy a small club in South America for an extraordinary sum of money This club then buys Messi and pays his staggering wages. They then loan him to City but continue to pay his wage.

Im sure there are other ways such as setting up a trust for Messi in Cayman Islands which he then cashes in when he retires (Im not sure if this would work).
  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 05:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Robotforaday on Today at 05:34:47 pm
But you see what happens with that in Spain - the near total dominance of two teams (with Atletico occasionally chiming in) - the Spanish league is only slightly more competitive than the Scottish Premier League with their Celtic/Rangers bollocks. Liverpool and Man Utd will always make more money that way than e.g. Leicester or Leeds - but without Leicester or Leeds you don't have a league, and without meaningful competition and the ability for other clubs to play on a level playing field, the league grows stale as anything.

Hence why people are up in arms about the ESL being a closed shop.  A large proportion of the TV money is exiled to a select number of clubs whilst Sky's market share is significantly diluted.  The ESL member clubs achieve their intent of levelling the playing field as it became clear that UEFA (and more than likely the Premier League) are unable to enforce their own regulations in regards to FFP.

With the ESL set up and iron clad regulations put in place taking command over FFP is achieved and there is a "fair" competition amongst the "elite".

All good intentions I think but massively fucked up and the real target should have been to keep the existing competition structures but get UEFA to rewrite and properly enforce fair play regulations - hopefully that may now happen but it really needs co-ordinated efforts.
  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 05:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:41:37 pm
Any idea when this is going to take place ?

I guess we could move Southampton or WBA game to this Wed/Thur and use those days ??

Tomorrow is free but cant see it happening.

Quote from: Samio on Today at 12:38:42 pm
So now well play this weekend (Southampton), midweek (WBA), weekend (United), midweek (Burnley), weekend (Palace).

No doubt United rest players in their fixture before ours so that they are fresh for us. With them having fuck all to play for.

Meanwhile, we have to win every single game and wont have such luxury.

Not right, is it?
  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 05:46:09 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 04:45:52 pm
It's really not exploitative, that's the true value IMO

Fuck off with that, absolute horseshit. It's just moved where the exploited money goes, from record companies to Spotify. Yes CDs were overpriced, but now Spotify banks billions and musicians get even less of a cut.
  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 05:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:43:50 pm
United fans were hugely hostile to the takeover in that summer of 2005. I didn't say otherwise.

Can't think of anything that happened that summer which would cause the anger.
  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 05:49:17 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 04:50:20 pm
I dont see why the game hasnt just been forfeited and the points awarded to us.

its typical of football that the "rules" basically allow the powers that be total carte blanche to do whatever they want.

From the statutes that have been posted, its clear that a situation where a club or its fans take actions that cause a game to be cancelled or abadoned, they can award the points or even 1 point as they see fit. i think this apply's to this situation clearly, and is meant to cover things like pitch invasions or attempted referee lynchings and such like.

However the next set of statutes says that if the game is cancelled by the plod based on public order issues than it should be replayed. imo this is meant to cover situations beyond the control of a club (or its fans) like a terrorist threat or a impending tornado or some such.

so here you have a situation where fan actions have caused the cops to invoke public safety, blurring all the lines and providing a massive loophole. obviously by the spirit of the rules the points should be awarded, but by the money of the sky theres just no way. In fairness i and everyone really would much rather watch the actual game played especially if we managed to scrape 4th somehow but it seems pretty clear that in fairness, in the absence of a fair way to recreate the original conditions we should just get the points. The public safety point of order was a follow on from the fan actions.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 05:50:11 pm »
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 05:52:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:47:26 pm
Can't think of anything that happened that summer which would cause the anger.

And they were clearly so upset with the ownership that it took almost 16 years to come to this? Surely if they were constantly protesting, something this big wouldve happened after a year or two of seeing no change as a result of their protests?
  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 05:56:41 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 05:52:03 pm
And they were clearly so upset with the ownership that it took almost 16 years to come to this? Surely if they were constantly protesting, something this big wouldve happened after a year or two of seeing no change as a result of their protests?

All fans have become empowered after the way the protests against the ESL made the clubs back down. The irony is that when the ESL was stopped people were saying that the protests needed to continue. Now they have people are still complaining.

This is probably our last chance to reclaim our game.
  • RAWK Staff
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 06:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:56:41 pm
All fans have become empowered after the way the protests against the ESL made the clubs back down. The irony is that when the ESL was stopped people were saying that the protests needed to continue. Now they have people are still complaining.

Who are the people complaining Al? On here mate?
  • Main Stander
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 06:04:22 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 05:46:09 pm
Yes CDs were overpriced, but now Spotify banks billions and musicians get even less of a cut.

Spotify is yet to post a profit. So no, Spotify is not banking billions.
  • Kopite
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 06:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:56:41 pm
All fans have become empowered after the way the protests against the ESL made the clubs back down. The irony is that when the ESL was stopped people were saying that the protests needed to continue. Now they have people are still complaining.

This is probably our last chance to reclaim our game.


The ESL is dead, so how exactly do we reclaim our game? Do you think yesterday's situation helps with that?!

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 06:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:41:37 pm
Any idea when this is going to take place ?

I guess we could move Southampton or WBA game to this Wed/Thur and use those days ??

Tomorrow is free but cant see it happening.



There is no reason why they couldnt play the match this evening
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 06:08:01 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 04:45:52 pm
It's really not exploitative, that's the true value IMO - it's why Spotify has managed to battle music piracy really quite successfully.

Charging £10/£15 for a CD was exploitation, the bubble burst.
That's because Spotify are the new pirates now. Robbing pricks.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 06:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:56:41 pm
All fans have become empowered after the way the protests against the ESL made the clubs back down. The irony is that when the ESL was stopped people were saying that the protests needed to continue. Now they have people are still complaining.

This is probably our last chance to reclaim our game.

So then why not do it on Thursday night? It wouldve sent a far more powerful message had they forfeited the first leg of a European semi final 3-0 than it did getting a game that didnt have much riding on it for them postponed.

But the reason is they arent protesting about the state of football for the greater good. They want new owners who are going to give them even more money to spunk on big name signings. Would they fuck have protested yesterday had they been within 3 points of City and a chance of winning the league so that weakens their stance, and fuck them if it puts us in a worse position too now, having to reschedule the game.
  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 06:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:56:41 pm
All fans have become empowered after the way the protests against the ESL made the clubs back down. The irony is that when the ESL was stopped people were saying that the protests needed to continue. Now they have people are still complaining.

This is probably our last chance to reclaim our game.

the irony is your complete disregard of any explanation for the fan actions other than your own narrative.  It's a false equivalency. i dont buy for a second that was esl based good-of-the-sport much needed peaceful protest. I highly doubt you believe it either, its just a shoe that fits. imo it was a bunch of youth that had been cooped up forever using a reasonably valid pretext to have a good beer based sing and a shout almost exclusively for the personal fun involved.

show me all 20 fan groups working together peacefully and that will be reclaiming the game. this release of covid tension fun night out "stick it to the man and Liverpool and city too" party does not qualify even close to your lionization of its form or function.

Thats my opinion, i cant prove it but you cant prove your holy manc warriors doing gods work theory either so maybe quit presenting it as established fact.
  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 06:11:45 pm »
Bastia forfeited a game against Lyon after the crowd delayed the kickoff and also were violent during the game. The only difference was that the game started but yesterday was worse as the game couldnt start. So why has the match not been forfeited? Their fans caused the kickoff to be delayed and then postponed.

There was obvious violence against the police........one was close to losing an eye.
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 06:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:56:41 pm
All fans have become empowered after the way the protests against the ESL made the clubs back down. The irony is that when the ESL was stopped people were saying that the protests needed to continue. Now they have people are still complaining.

This is probably our last chance to reclaim our game.

But Al, Glazers aren't running the game. Neither is FSG. They simply own and run one team in a system run by FA and UEFA.

Let's say fans somehow manage to oust Glazers and FSG and implement a 50+1 model. How will that solve problems with football? The sports washers will still be there as their fans won't dare oust them.

The economic hardship for clubs will still be there due to pressure to compete and win. It may even worsen economic sustainability as often fan-elected club presidents like to splash the cash to win votes (see Barcelona and Real Madrid as examples). 

Clubs won't necessarily be run more efficiently either.

The ticket prices will only come down much unless all clubs agreed to cut spending, otherwise, the incentive won't be there as less revenue = less money to spend = less competitive power.

If you want to reclaim the game, maybe questions should be asked of the FA
  • No new LFC topics
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 06:18:32 pm »
i thought they all watche fc united
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 06:19:11 pm »
  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 06:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:13:16 pm
But Al, Glazers aren't running the game. Neither is FSG. They simply own and run one team in a system run by FA and UEFA.

Let's say fans somehow manage to oust Glazers and FSG and implement a 50+1 model. How will that solve problems with football? The sports washers will still be there as their fans won't dare oust them.

The economic hardship for clubs will still be there due to pressure to compete and win. It may even worsen economic sustainability as often fan-elected club presidents like to splash the cash to win votes (see Barcelona and Real Madrid as examples). 

Clubs won't necessarily be run more efficiently either.

The ticket prices will only come down much unless all clubs agreed to cut spending, otherwise, the incentive won't be there as less revenue = less money to spend = less competitive power.

If you want to reclaim the game, maybe questions should be asked of the FA

This is what MUST the United fan group have asked for.

MUST read out a letter to the Glazers during Friday's emergency fan forum, laying out five demands on the owners to instigate change at Old Trafford.

That included engaging with the government on the fan-led review of football and rebalancing the ownership structure in favour of supporters, appointing independent directors to the board, putting in place a share scheme that is accessible to all and has the same voting rights as the Glazers, consulting with season ticket holders on future changes to the club and a commitment from Joel Glazer that any costs associated with the ESL would be paid by the family.

They set this ball rolling, the owners did it with their greed, these so-called six big clubs, it was a power grab solely about greed. That isnt football, that isnt sport.

"We have very limited ways we can express how we feel, this was a natural reaction from supporters today to let the owners know what changes we wanted and 50+1 was a big message from that protest," said Stirling.

  • Kopite
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 06:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:13:16 pm
But Al, Glazers aren't running the game. Neither is FSG. They simply own and run one team in a system run by FA and UEFA.

Let's say fans somehow manage to oust Glazers and FSG and implement a 50+1 model. How will that solve problems with football? The sports washers will still be there as their fans won't dare oust them.

The economic hardship for clubs will still be there due to pressure to compete and win. It may even worsen economic sustainability as often fan-elected club presidents like to splash the cash to win votes (see Barcelona and Real Madrid as examples). 

Clubs won't necessarily be run more efficiently either.

The ticket prices will only come down much unless all clubs agreed to cut spending, otherwise, the incentive won't be there as less revenue = less money to spend = less competitive power.

If you want to reclaim the game, maybe questions should be asked of the FA

Exactly!

But no, the problem is the Americans. They do not understand our sport. They are the cancers of the game.

Wouldnt it be better if fans started protesting against UEFA and FA?

What I dont get is how the hell are we still discussing a DEAD project, rather than using this energy to protest against the super shitty new CL format, or the new shitty competition they invented? Why are we endorsing protests against American businessmen while no one has done shit to get rid of the sport-washing dictators in the game?
  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 06:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 06:24:18 pm
Exactly!

But no, the problem is the Americans. They do not understand our sport. They are the cancers of the game.

Wouldnt it be better if fans started protesting against UEFA and FA?

What I dont get is how the hell are we still discussing a DEAD project, rather than using this energy to protest against the super shitty new CL format, or the new shitty competition they invented? Why are we endorsing protests against American businessmen while no one has done shit to get rid of the sport-washing dictators in the game?

The fans are asking for a government led review of the game.
  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2304 on: Today at 06:26:41 pm »
I see MUST have released a statement/open letter to the Glazer family.  Utter cockwombles if they think the Glazers will listen to their 4 demands in an isolated "protest" aimed at gaining fan involvement.  They have even tried to claim that thousands attended - Man City get more turn up to a trophy parade than United got involved in their "peaceful protest".

Any move towards fan representation is going to need regulatory input, possibly from the Government, and has to be co-ordinated with other club supporter groups so for them to go it alone is more than a little premature at this stage.
  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2305 on: Today at 06:29:46 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 06:26:41 pm
I see MUST have released a statement/open letter to the Glazer family.  Utter cockwombles if they think the Glazers will listen to their 4 demands in an isolated "protest" aimed at gaining fan involvement.  They have even tried to claim that thousands attended - Man City get more turn up to a trophy parade than United got involved in their "peaceful protest".

Any move towards fan representation is going to need regulatory input, possibly from the Government, and has to be co-ordinated with other club supporter groups so for them to go it alone is more than a little premature at this stage.

The very first thing they asked for was engagement with a government led review of the game.
  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 06:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Carllfc on Today at 06:04:43 pm
There is no reason why they couldnt play the match this evening

Apart from..

1. Sky wouldnt agree to that. They want the biggest bang for their buck. Not a game cobbled together which clashes with their MNF schedule. Theyll want to maximise the build up to the rearranged game, now more so than ever.

2. Bearing in mind what happened yesterday, it may have been too complex to organise at such short notice.
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 06:34:29 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:11:45 pm
Bastia forfeited a game against Lyon after the crowd delayed the kickoff and also were violent during the game. The only difference was that the game started but yesterday was worse as the game couldnt start. So why has the match not been forfeited? Their fans caused the kickoff to be delayed and then postponed.

There was obvious violence against the police........one was close to losing an eye.

The game can not be forfeited, because the actual owners of the Premier League (Sky) will lose too much money. It will be played when it suits them, probably on a weekend, when the audience is at the best level ...
  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 06:34:39 pm »
Al, they should be co-ordinating with the other supporters groups to petition the government - an open letter to the Glazer family is only going to fall on deaf ears.  Waste of time.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 06:35:33 pm »
Have the protestors said anything about allowing the re-arranged game to go ahead? We'd need their permission first clearly
  • Kopite
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2310 on: Today at 06:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:26:39 pm
The fans are asking for a government led review of the game.

First of all, the government cant do shit as far as UEFA are concerned.

Regarding the PL, which the government could do something about, who do you think is worse for the league the Glazers and FSG or the Romans and Sheikhs? If you think its the latter, why arent the protests directed towards them, but instead they are being praised on TV viewed by tens of millions?
  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 06:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:29:46 pm
The very first thing they asked for was engagement with a government led review of the game.

And MUFC didnt even mention the open letter in their statement.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:04:23 pm
Man Utd Statement
