I dont see why the game hasnt just been forfeited and the points awarded to us.



its typical of football that the "rules" basically allow the powers that be total carte blanche to do whatever they want.From the statutes that have been posted, its clear that a situation where a club or its fans take actions that cause a game to be cancelled or abadoned, they can award the points or even 1 point as they see fit. i think this apply's to this situation clearly, and is meant to cover things like pitch invasions or attempted referee lynchings and such like.However the next set of statutes says that if the game is cancelled by the plod based on public order issues than it should be replayed. imo this is meant to cover situations beyond the control of a club (or its fans) like a terrorist threat or a impending tornado or some such.so here you have a situation where fan actions have caused the cops to invoke public safety, blurring all the lines and providing a massive loophole. obviously by the spirit of the rules the points should be awarded, but by the money of the sky theres just no way. In fairness i and everyone really would much rather watch the actual game played especially if we managed to scrape 4th somehow but it seems pretty clear that in fairness, in the absence of a fair way to recreate the original conditions we should just get the points. The public safety point of order was a follow on from the fan actions.