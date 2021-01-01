But Al, Glazers aren't running the game. Neither is FSG. They simply own and run one team in a system run by FA and UEFA.
Let's say fans somehow manage to oust Glazers and FSG and implement a 50+1 model. How will that solve problems with football? The sports washers will still be there as their fans won't dare oust them.
The economic hardship for clubs will still be there due to pressure to compete and win. It may even worsen economic sustainability as often fan-elected club presidents like to splash the cash to win votes (see Barcelona and Real Madrid as examples).
Clubs won't necessarily be run more efficiently either.
The ticket prices will only come down much unless all clubs agreed to cut spending, otherwise, the incentive won't be there as less revenue = less money to spend = less competitive power.
If you want to reclaim the game, maybe questions should be asked of the FA
This is what MUST the United fan group have asked for.
MUST read out a letter to the Glazers during Friday's emergency fan forum, laying out five demands on the owners to instigate change at Old Trafford.
That included engaging with the government on the fan-led review of football and rebalancing the ownership structure in favour of supporters, appointing independent directors to the board, putting in place a share scheme that is accessible to all and has the same voting rights as the Glazers, consulting with season ticket holders on future changes to the club and a commitment from Joel Glazer that any costs associated with the ESL would be paid by the family.
They set this ball rolling, the owners did it with their greed, these so-called six big clubs, it was a power grab solely about greed. That isnt football, that isnt sport.
"We have very limited ways we can express how we feel, this was a natural reaction from supporters today to let the owners know what changes we wanted and 50+1 was a big message from that protest," said Stirling.