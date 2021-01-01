Because the narrative has been carefully set by the likes of Sky and will sucker a few in.



Brave working class football fans from Manchester fighting for the soul and future of the game while being power-to-the-people fisted by Wolfie Smith of Sky Sports.



United fans incited into a riot. Liverpool fans told they should be doing the same and not leaving it all to United because FSG bad too.



It's clear what's going on. Glazers and FSG were considered the ringleaders, in England, for the Super League and attempts to make changes to football. Therefore the status quo and vested interests of Sky Sports view them as a threat and want them both out. They've been able to channel United fans anger with The Glazers which has always simmered but have been frustratingly unable to channel the Scouse rage at FSG into boiling over.



Sky and their employees think they can manipulate us all, just like Keys and Gray used to.



I'm amazed how many have been sucked in, given how transparent it all is.I also find it interesting how it's the owners of the two massive, traditional 'proper clubs' that are the focus of all the pressure and condemnation whilst the oligarchs and despots are laughing in the background. Not only is there no heat on them, they are quite ludicrously being praised by media and many football fans alike.Genuine people power in football is dead and gone. Yesterday was an illusion of power, when all it will have been in the grand scheme of things will be a ham-fisted, ill-conceived and primitive tantrum by people without the emotional intelligence to harness their feelings and express them in more constructive way.Anyway, I've said more than enough on this topic so will leave it there now. There are a number of people, fellow Reds, in here who I like a lot but see this differently to. That's life I suppose. Nothing personal.Regardless of all else. Up the mighty Reds. Cheers all.