I dont see how this should be anything other than 3-0 to Liverpool game forfeited.

Its up to the clubs to police their home games.

If this gets played whats to say next time a club want a match postponed because of injuries etc, to say protest outside against overpriced matchday beer , game off.



Agree, but I guess empty grounds muddy the waters.Had this happened in a normal season and the match was postponed then a natural punishment would be the game is played at a later date behind closed doors and United are hit in the pocket with lost revenue.It sets a precedent though if a club has an injury crisis, or whatever, that they can kick off and get the match called off with no repercussions.Whenever we play this match we won't get the same benefit of 8 days without a game (which we'd probably had once or twice in the whole season). Now we'll go into Saturday cold two weeks without a game.