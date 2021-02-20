Like I've said, they wanted to storm Old Trafford and make noise, and they've achieved that, but I don't think it really did a lot to help their cause in any way. It'll create bad PR for the Glazers who've never had good PR from them anyway, so they'd hardly take this too seriously. They will, in all likelihood make some generic statements and ride this out to get to the end of the season. I can't think of a single reason why this would make them do anything at all that they dont want to do. The United fans did not create any new leverage from today's protests. They got a big game postponed, but it was a meaningless fixture for them with nothing riding on it. Even if they were to forfeit, it wouldn't really matter to them because even though it is the biggest fixture in English football, this one only had one team with something to play for, and it wasn't United. I'll give them plaudits if they refuse to attend their last home game of the season where they will be allowed to attend because that would show that they are willing to hurt the Glazer's pockets. This, to me, was inconsequential.

