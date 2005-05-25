Gary Neville is inciting this.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Wish people would drop the award us the points line, its the kind of shit Everton routinely come out with.Deal with the problem and then play the game, whether thats today, tomorrow or whenever.
Protests arre fine , but if the kickoff is delayed to the point where the match clashes with the Line of Duty finale it should be a points deduction for the mancs. There are limits to protests
I'm not watching Line of Duty but I'm intrigued they have a Steps crossover.I suspect that joke's been made aplenty before.
Er why liverpool tv not on?
The most interesting this fixture has been in a while
Our bus is deffo getting bottled today if it gets near the ground.
How can a protest be peaceful if they broke into the stadium?
Our bus and our staff should be nowhere near that ground today.Their safety cannot be guaranteed. This game should be called off.
come on lads. If this was Liverpool fans protesting against Hicks and Gillete, you'd all love it. Let's not come across like a bunch of double-standards twats. I say well fucking done to them.
Your not watching line of duty???Hazell I've been on this board for a good few years, I've never been as shocked by a statement as much as that.
Postpone and replay the game at a neutral venue. None of this awarding points lark.
Postpone and replay the game at a neutral venue. None of this awarding points lark.
I can't stand Gary Neville. Jumped up as much as the owners he's criticising. Always tries to sound authoritive but you know he's as power hungry as the rest.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.86]