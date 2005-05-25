« previous next »
Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 13251 times)

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:22:19 pm
Gary Neville is inciting this.


He's definitely abusing his power right now, using his position/platform to peddle his opinions.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:18:14 pm
Wish people would drop the award us the points line, its the kind of shit Everton routinely come out with.

Deal with the problem and then play the game, whether thats today, tomorrow or whenever.

If the game is abandoned due to this then we should be awarded the points.

Try and get the game played today, but if it can't be then they should forfeit the game.

If a crowd invaded the pitch during a match and got the game abandoned, it wouldn't just be 'let's come back tomorrow and try again'.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: whiteboots on Today at 04:28:49 pm
Protests arre fine , but if the kickoff is delayed to the point where the match clashes with the Line of Duty finale it should be a points deduction for the mancs. There are limits to protests

Mother of God, the wee gobshites are sucking diesel.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
United would have had their first penalty by now.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:27:35 pm
I'm not watching Line of Duty but I'm intrigued they have a Steps crossover.

I suspect that joke's been made aplenty before.


Your not watching line of duty??????


Hazell I've been on this board for a good few years, I've never been as shocked by a statement as much as that. ;)
Re: Mancs away 2/5
The most interesting this fixture has been in a while
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 04:29:35 pm
Er why liverpool tv not on? :-\

It is on. Showing the U18's highlights with a crawl...Match Day live has been delayed until further notice.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Sky I thought they'd be furious. They will lose alot of international viewing figures if game goes ahead later.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
How can a protest be peaceful if they broke into the stadium?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
#ImpeachTheRat
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 04:31:16 pm
The most interesting this fixture has been in a while

Ha ha
Re: Mancs away 2/5
For sure, the reaction would be much different if we did this.

And almost definitely, this protest/riot doesnt happen if there isnt a chance or City winning the league from the game.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 04:21:34 pm
Our bus is deffo getting bottled today if it gets near the ground.
Our bus and our staff should be nowhere near that ground today.

Their safety cannot be guaranteed. This game should be called off.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:31:38 pm
How can a protest be peaceful if they broke into the stadium?

They peacefully broke in
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Opinion
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Bit of a difference between Sky News showing confrontations with police outside the ground and the Sky Sports media machine doing a comical Ali saying it was peaceful.

Double standards would be laughable if it wasn't so predictable
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:32:14 pm
Our bus and our staff should be nowhere near that ground today.

Their safety cannot be guaranteed. This game should be called off.

We won't just go if that can't be guaranteed.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
According to the Guardian the teams are still at the hotels.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Postpone and replay the game at a neutral venue. None of this awarding points lark.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:11:17 pm
come on lads. If this was Liverpool fans protesting against Hicks and Gillete, you'd all love it.

Let's not come across like a bunch of double-standards twats.

I say well fucking done to them.

Difference is the Glazers have been c*nts there for ages and theyve not given a shit, other than buying some Norwich scarves. Where as Liverpool fans were onto H&G from the off.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: kev_goss on Today at 04:31:12 pm

Your not watching line of duty??????


Hazell I've been on this board for a good few years, I've never been as shocked by a statement as much as that. ;)


You know what, I've started watching Series 1 (with Lennie James!) for the first time last week (have 2 episodes left) so it's on my radar to finish all 5 Series or however many there are at some point. Snooker's on today and tomorrow but after that, it's on.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Dock them 10 points and award us 3 here
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 04:33:24 pm
Postpone and replay the game at a neutral venue. None of this awarding points lark.

Nah, why should our rest/preparation for other games be disrupted?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Easy to disrupt a game where there's nothing at stake. Let's see if this continues into next season as well.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 04:33:24 pm
Postpone and replay the game at a neutral venue. None of this awarding points lark.

As long as we dont have to play it at anfield
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Today at 04:24:45 pm
I can't stand Gary Neville. Jumped up as much as the owners he's criticising. Always tries to  sound authoritive but you know he's as power hungry as the rest.

Spot on.  Tries to come across as Mr Socialist but he's as capitalist as they come.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Sky News (live on youtube)...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9Auq9mYxFEE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9Auq9mYxFEE</a>


^ very different from the rhetoric on Sky Sports.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Call it off. People have made plans around this game
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 04:33:24 pm
Postpone and replay the game at a neutral venue. None of this awarding points lark.

Budapest

