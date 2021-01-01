« previous next »
Mancs away 2/5

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #80 on: Today at 09:12:21 am
Seen the state of the officials?

We're getting fucked up the arse today.

Already got money on a penno against, a sending off and shite going against us.

Saying that, it's funny that Manchester United have had every single decision going for them for 3 seasons and they're still fucking shite.

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #81 on: Today at 09:14:16 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:46:55 am
According to the Times, United are fearful that fans will disrupt the game tomorrow. There are rumours of the coaches being blocked. Looks like they are having to bring in more police.

Long trip that from London
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #82 on: Today at 09:40:10 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:12:21 am
Seen the state of the officials?

We're getting fucked up the arse today.

Already got money on a penno against, a sending off and shite going against us.

Saying that, it's funny that Manchester United have had every single decision going for them for 3 seasons and they're still fucking shite.



Do you drink alot?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #83 on: Today at 09:45:33 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:12:21 am
Seen the state of the officials?

We're getting fucked up the arse today.

Already got money on a penno against, a sending off and shite going against us.

Saying that, it's funny that Manchester United have had every single decision going for them for 3 seasons and they're still fucking shite.


Love it, get our excuses in early.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #84 on: Today at 10:01:43 am
If United come out playing attacking footy like they should do then well have a chance. If they turn it into a defensive/counter attack battle well struggle
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #85 on: Today at 10:03:09 am
At some point we will take our chances and give some team a proper spanking, who knows, it may be today
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #86 on: Today at 10:14:45 am
the way this season has gone, i expect us to get pummelled. so im just hoping, again, that this is a good game, which it never is, and that we dont get pummelled
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #87 on: Today at 10:15:48 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:45:33 am
Love it, get our excuses in early.

It is a bit defeatist to get the excuses in early, but it'd be nice to go to Old Trafford and for once not have either a ref or VAR from Manchester. It's a bit ridiculous and I still don't understand how the Manchester teams seem to have officials from their city doing their games on a regular basis, even against rivals, while the same isn't ever allowed anywhere else.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #88 on: Today at 10:17:56 am
I was hoping to see Fabinho back in CM today but with Phillips still out, we're probably going to weaken our midfield again!
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #89 on: Today at 10:24:33 am
This is a chance to lay the marker for next season. To send all a message that even without UCL, we will be there to fight for domestic honours next season.

Hope we do take our chance. Klopp need to start another CM other than Gini/Thiago/Milner. Pogba and Fernandes will have a field day turning and putting through balls. Jones should start instead of Mr Barcelona.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #90 on: Today at 10:36:38 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:56:33 am
Cant remember if Ive ever been less arsed about a United v Liverpool game in my life. Once its on Ill be wound up I guess but this game normally has me on edge days before.
Having said that a win is vital if any chance of a top 4 is to be realistic. Chelsea go to Man City next week I think so they may well drop points there.
The thing is United are a decent team but well beatable. We are better away from home, so we are well capable of giving them a good hiding. Its the hope that kills you though.
My thoughts exactly.

I woke up this morning and didn't have that nervous trepidation that I normally get when we play them. Football just seems so flat at the moment

Equally, I know that I'll be up for it when the game starts!
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #91 on: Today at 10:45:21 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:12:21 am
Seen the state of the officials?

We're getting fucked up the arse today.

Already got money on a penno against, a sending off and shite going against us.

Saying that, it's funny that Manchester United have had every single decision going for them for 3 seasons and they're still fucking shite.
A lot of our bad results this season have nothing to do with the officials - the last 2 games being good examples.

It's fine to have a dislike of referees, but it sounds like you're actively looking for it and now pre-empting it every single game.

How was the the refereeing when we beat Palace 7-0 or Chelsea 2-0? How about when we beat Wolves 4-0, the 3-0 versus Arsenal or the 3-0 against Leicester? Or when we won 26 of our first 27 last season?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #92 on: Today at 11:00:28 am
May they underestimate us like everyone, including us, including the players, currently do.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #93 on: Today at 11:04:17 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:00:28 am
May they underestimate us like everyone, including us, including the players, currently do.

Hopefully our players remember what each other looks like so that they can identify who they are passing to.

On the other hand United play in red so that may cause some confusion and misplaced passes.

We'll miss Phillips at centre back when McGuire scores from a disputed corner - that's a cert.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #94 on: Today at 11:05:19 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:00:28 am
May they underestimate us like everyone, including us, including the players, currently do.

The league table, and our form since Christmas especially, suggests that nobody is underestimating us. I suppose the hope is that they will not simply park the bus, and this might give us some opportunities. Not that weve been great at taking our opportunities lately. Sorry, Im underestimating us again - we need to remember that were the team who got a point at home to Newcastle!
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #95 on: Today at 11:07:35 am
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 11:05:19 am
The league table, and our form since Christmas especially, suggests that nobody is underestimating us. I suppose the hope is that they will not simply park the bus, and this might give us some opportunities. Not that weve been great at taking our opportunities lately. Sorry, Im underestimating us again - we need to remember that were the team who got a point at home to Newcastle!

fuck off Covid so we can finally have the parade

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #96 on: Today at 11:10:20 am
This is the least bothered Ive been about this fixture for years. Hopefully Gini doesnt start, and hopefully we win.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #97 on: Today at 11:21:27 am
Am I right in thinking we havent been given a penalty since early February? I think were due one.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #98 on: Today at 11:25:47 am
Cheer up everyone, maybe the coaches will get hijacked and the whole thing will be called off.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #99 on: Today at 12:10:29 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:25:47 am
Cheer up everyone, maybe the coaches will get hijacked and the whole thing will be called off.

Achterberg'd just throw em off his back
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #100 on: Today at 12:18:03 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:17:56 am
I was hoping to see Fabinho back in CM today but with Phillips still out, we're probably going to weaken our midfield again! Is he out still ? O well doubt we will. Win now
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #101 on: Today at 12:20:39 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:10:20 am
This is the least bothered Ive been about this fixture for years...
Its really bizarre. I normally have butterflies for days before a game against these, but even today I feel nothing. In all my years I've never felt like this before when playing them. Of course, I want us to go there and win. We are due a performance there that doesn't resemble a wet lettuce. But apart from that, I'm struggling to care about the match at all.

Normally against these I want to rip heads off all over OT.

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #102 on: Today at 12:20:51 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm
If I see another Gini, Thiago and Milner midfield I think I will die.

Just a few hours left to get your affairs in order ......
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #103 on: Today at 12:24:34 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:20:51 pm
Just a few hours left to get your affairs in order ......

 :lmao

I agree, thats what I am expecting.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #104 on: Today at 12:29:17 pm
Lose a lousy 6 games in a row at home, never string together more than 3 wins in a row all season and blow 2 vital wins on the spin at the very last gasp, and everybody gets all defeatist.

i would too except we are better than they are even if we haven't shown it much this year. 3-0 Liverpool.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #105 on: Today at 12:48:55 pm
Not sure if I've ever felt less like watching a Liverpool game to be honest. I'm sorry to have to admit that. Even when we were easily the better side we never looked like we could be assed at OT (seem to remember not getting a win at either OT or Goodison is probably what cost us the title in 2019).

Who knows, maybe the utter pointlessness of this will suit us? I'd very happily take a draw right now.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #106 on: Today at 01:16:26 pm
Lets put some lipstick on this pig of a season
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #107 on: Today at 01:21:05 pm
Be typical after not turning up there for almost a decade that we'd do it now and then still fail to finish in the top four.

I'm in high spirits ahead of this one as you can tell.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #108 on: Today at 01:22:09 pm
Nailed on 0-0 draw, or maybe 1-1
