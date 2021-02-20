Fabinho back in midfield please.



Based on recent form its difficult to be hopeful, even when managed by a clown they still look like a team with goals in them whereas we spurn chances for fun. Ive never felt so un-arsed about this fixture to be honest, this miserable seasons just killed all my enthusiasm.



I know what you mean, but I think Fab will be in defense with Kabak. I expect Milner in midfield to shore it up and probably 3 of the front 4 at the start.On the one hand I have had enough of this season and how nothing seems to go for us, whether it be more injuries in one position than anyone could imagine, or terrible marginal VAR decisions that never seem to swing out way or how shite our finishing has been. However I can't believe that Utd are second. First half of the season they were woeful, I think they have got better, but still they have rode their luck barring one or two exceptional performances. Defensively they have been remarkably strong considering how shite Maguire is.I now don't expect us to get 4th, but if our forwards could just take chances like they did 18 months ago It would ne nice to see us to put a few past these.