Come on Redmen!!

Well Leicester drawing against 10 man Southampton leaves the top 4 door open. Playing them is always massive and stressful. I just hope our front four bring their shooting boots with them as these are beatable and will give us chances.

I do worry that their set up is exactly what we do not like with our makeshift defence and their speed on the break.

Bizarrely, missing Phillips has cost us in the last two and I did not hear specifically if he is fit. If he is I think he must start with Fab in midfield.

I would start Sadio from the bench and have Thiago and Milner making up the midfield.

Hoping for a narrow win.