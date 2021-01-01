« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd

The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #80 on: Today at 01:57:05 pm
Would you take aguero on a free next season. Hes some finisher still.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #81 on: Today at 02:00:16 pm
A whole season of empty stadia for a control freak side who like every little detail planned to the nth degree and dont like anything that can knock them out of their stride. Prefect conditions for them all season.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #82 on: Today at 02:00:58 pm
Must be really hard to win the league with 2 first choice starting XIs
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #83 on: Today at 02:01:14 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:57:05 pm
Would you take aguero on a free next season. Hes some finisher still.

Hes still quality but hes not the type of signing either of us really make. If he stays in England I can see it being Chelsea but I think hell head back to Argentina or maybe one last pay day in Italy.
[new username under construction]

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #84 on: Today at 02:02:41 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:51:47 pm
Unbelievable stuff from Man City this. One of the greatest away performances by an English team in Premier League history.

Never seen anything better
vicar

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #85 on: Today at 02:12:08 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:00:16 pm
A whole season of empty stadia for a control freak side who like every little detail planned to the nth degree and dont like anything that can knock them out of their stride. Prefect conditions for them all season.

Completely agree. Unfortunately its also working for them in the CL too. Next season can't arrive quick enough.
Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #86 on: Today at 02:12:57 pm
First they saved football and now this.
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #87 on: Today at 02:15:54 pm
I'm actually watching sheff Wednesday -  Forest. A lot more riding on it, and bigger clubs.
Bobinhood

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #88 on: Today at 02:21:35 pm
(not) watching the b squad take apart a reasonable prem team without breaking a sweat makes me wonder about the great outpouring about competitiveness.

Maybe there should be a super league after all: If you walk top 2 in your division by more than 20 points you get "up-agated" into the Super-rich League where the financial dopers can play amongst themselves with nobody giving af and if you are lucky enough to finish last you can come back down to the real world.

Seriously i decided hand feeding a geriatric chinchilla with bad teeth was preferable to watching this. normally a half time job, that.

on a side note, life hack you can convince any ill or reluctant animal or child to eat if they dont want to by singing nonsense lyrics to blue oyster cults "Godzilla" "With a painfull grimace and a purposeful squeak, she sticks her snout right down and starts to to eat, woah-ho chinzilla. Woah,ho this plate has got to go, go-go chinzilla"   baby zilla, dog zilla, you name it the tunes irresistible your victim will eat.

What? that's solid information damn it   ;D
