Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #40 on: Today at 09:12:09 pm
I thought our corners were shit, Leicester take it to the next level.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #41 on: Today at 09:12:10 pm
Terrible dive by Castange there not even mentioned

In fact they are now defending him! He has jumped into the defemder
Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #42 on: Today at 09:13:06 pm
If you want to know how incompetent the referees are in this country then just go back and look at the free-kick for the sending off.  No, I don't mean the decision itself, I mean the actual free-kick...

The referee puts a line in front of the ball and a line for the defenders to stand behind.  Just before he is about to blow for the kick to be taken the Leicester players point out that the wall is now well in front of that line that he drew, at least a yard in front of it.  So he ushers them back, but instead of telling them to stand behind the line that he has already drawn, he makes them retreat about a foot and then draws a new line.  As soon as he starts walking back the wall starts moving forward again, and clearly none of them are standing behind the new line, and are back to standing where they were before he ushered them back.  At one point you can actually see him telling them to get behind the line but they just ignore him, so he just blows the whistle and the free-kick is taken.

If the referee can't get something as simple as getting players to stand behind a line right, how is he going to judge whether something that happens 15 yards away at high speed is a foul or not?

If you also look at the sending off itself, the referee doesn't give the free kick straight away, and instead seems to look at the assistant before blowing the whistle, so suspect that the assistant gave the foul rather than the referee thinking that Vardy got to the ball first.  So if the referee is sending him off for denying a goal scoring opportunity and not for serious foul play then surely VAR have to get involved and tell him that the defender clearly did get the ball?  My concern is that VAR thought he sent him off for the serious foul play and didn't think that was a clear and obvious error and so didn't get involved, which would be another process error by VAR, which would be even worse than just getting the decision worse.

Either way, the level of incompetence all round is just utterly depressing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #43 on: Today at 09:14:52 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:12:10 pm
Terrible dive by Castange there not even mentioned

In fact they are now defending him! He has jumped into the defemder

Piss poor effort. Kane or Vardy do that properly and will be called 'clever' and get the pen.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #44 on: Today at 09:15:09 pm
Karen Carney
Former Arsenal winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
It will be wave after wave of attack from Leicester. Southampton will be ultra defensive.

I wonder how much theyre paying Karen for expert analysis like the above.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #45 on: Today at 09:17:33 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:15:09 pm
Karen Carney
Former Arsenal winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
It will be wave after wave of attack from Leicester. Southampton will be ultra defensive.

I wonder how much theyre paying Karen for expert analysis like the above.

Karen Carney

Former Arsenal winger on BBC Radio 5 Live

The red card changed the game drastically. Southampton are frustrating Leicester. It was a sending off. It was a shocking tackle.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #46 on: Today at 09:18:00 pm
Penalty Southampton, looked like his hands were well away from his body
Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #47 on: Today at 09:18:56 pm
Hows sky gonna get out of this one
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #48 on: Today at 09:19:14 pm
1-0 Ward Prowse
Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #49 on: Today at 09:19:42 pm
Haha. It's the kid Nacho.  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #50 on: Today at 09:21:12 pm
Prowse should have taken an extra 32 minutes over that penalty  ;D
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #51 on: Today at 09:22:13 pm
Lovely that
Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #52 on: Today at 09:23:27 pm
Do feel this is the summer that Leicester need to get that replacement in.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #53 on: Today at 09:24:39 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 09:13:06 pm

Either way, the level of incompetence all round is just utterly depressing.
I didn't see the free kick Doc, but if its as you say, combined with the utter stupidity of the red card, then I feel your pain Stuy.
Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #54 on: Today at 09:26:09 pm
Martin Tyler seems weirdly keen for Leicester to score.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #55 on: Today at 09:26:24 pm
That was another strange award by the referee.  I have no issues with it being a penalty (although we haven't got a couple of those decisions this season...) but it takes the referee an age to actually blow the whistle and he starts running backwards away from the box before seeming to look across to the assistant and then blowing the whistle.  Maybe he just likes to give himself time to think before giving the decision, but normally that would have been an instant blow of the whistle.  Very odd.
Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #56 on: Today at 09:27:43 pm
1-1 Evans
Re: Premier League Fixtures April 30th - May 3rd
Reply #57 on: Today at 09:37:04 pm
Tyler gets very excited every time Leicester get near the Southampton goal
