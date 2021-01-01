Poll

tubby v Drinks Sangria

Tubby
Drinks Sangria
Author Topic: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 1  (Read 183 times)

Offline Sarge

The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 1
« on: Yesterday at 12:52:29 pm »
Game 1 tubby v Drinks Sangria

tubby



Drinks Sangria

Offline Sarge

Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 1
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:54:58 pm »
Jesus this is a very tough call.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 1
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:08:33 pm »
Tubby for me, very thin margins
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 1
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:10:04 pm »
Nothing thin about Fatso.
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 1
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:07:10 pm »
I sense sangria is probably getting punished for his Del Piero on the wing here? I don't take the formations too literally meself and i can see how Sangrias forward line could play out. Del P is more than capable out there but Roberto carlos when he pushes up can give del p room to drift in and between Litmanen and Torres. Could cause a lot of havoc. Still i voted for the tubbsmeister. the defence tipped it for me
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 1
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:16:48 pm »
Great to see some really good teams drafted using Sarge's rules. Well played me arl mate. Regarding this game, it's a tight one but I just love tubs' front four. Balance, flexibility, great hair and a bevvi of blonde and brunette beauties at every home game, It would be a pleasure to attend
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 1
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 08:07:10 pm
I sense sangria is probably getting punished for his Del Piero on the wing here? I don't take the formations too literally meself and i can see how Sangrias forward line could play out. Del P is more than capable out there but Roberto carlos when he pushes up can give del p room to drift in and between Litmanen and Torres. Could cause a lot of havoc. Still i voted for the tubbsmeister. the defence tipped it for me

I don't think that's why he's getting punished, Del Piero could play there. I have no issue with it at all, prior to Del Piero's knee injuries, he was fully capable playing well out wide.

Ultimately I like Tubby's back four more over Sangria's. [and keeper as well]. I think Sangria has the better midfield balance , but I like Tubby's front three more. George Best being the difference maker, and Romario.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 1
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:19:26 pm »
I cant really argue, I like both teams and Tubby has got a great frontline and defence. Its a good draft in that most teams can be put against each other and a plausible argument made for why one is better.

On Del Piero, he played mainly left wing until his knee issues robbed him of that explosiveness, much like DeFacto said. One note Id make is that I cant remember an attacking player who had to rebuild their style so much due to an injury and come back looking like a totally different footballer, but just as good.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 1
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:19:26 pm
I cant really argue, I like both teams and Tubby has got a great frontline and defence. Its a good draft in that most teams can be put against each other and a plausible argument made for why one is better.

On Del Piero, he played mainly left wing until his knee issues robbed him of that explosiveness, much like DeFacto said. One note Id make is that I cant remember an attacking player who had to rebuild their style so much due to an injury and come back looking like a totally different footballer, but just as good.

Yeah very good point, he did a great job adjusting his game after that. Am I mad to think that he's massively underrated in the game?
Offline Sarge

Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 1
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:27:08 pm »
As i said in the other tread there are some cracking games coming up in this Draft.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 1
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:02:11 pm »
Tough call but went with tubby, who has a really strong attack, which is ultimately what swung it.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 1
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:10:32 am »
This was a 51-49 match for me.  Could have gone either way - I really like both teams - not many weaknesses if any.

Would be curious if we had two brackets - relegated teams (4) after the first round-  how they might fare too - because I bet the difference between the top 2 or 3 teams will be razor thin.

Cheers Sarge, doing good work.   

Nicely played DS ---   Congrats to the thin one!
