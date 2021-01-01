I think without proper investment in the squad even with VVD and Hendo back and fans in the stands, our ceiling will be 4th at best next year. The team from 2018-2020 has ran its course and needs new blood injected into it.
Don't agree at all.
Even with everything that's happened in this absolutely ridiculous nightmare of a season (and still happening - yeah, I know it's only Nat Phillips who's got injured now, but that genuinely has disrupted us both in defence and midfield when we finally had stability and a bit of momentum), with pretty much everything that can possibly go wrong going wrong, we've still
had 4th place well within our reach until today. There is absolutely no way we aren't at least 10-15 points better than this with merely average luck with injuries.
We may not beat City to the title, but United have been blessed with practically no injuries all season and with some mad decisions going their way for much of the season; Chelsea are still Jekyll and Hyde despite ridiculous spending; Leicester have done well by their standards, but they're still looking at what, 70-72 points?
With at least some crowds back in stadiums, our best defenders and midfielders actually playing some of the season, a couple of new signings and probably no Europe to distract, we'll be unrecognisable from the weak rubbish currently being served up. I expect us to finish second, but genuinely think we have a shot at the title again.