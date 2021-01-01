Whether its due to our own financial constraints or other teams unwillingness to buy, or Klopps loyalty to his group, we seem to have ended up with quite a few players in the squad that are just dead weight. And I dont mean that in a rude way, I just mean theyre not contributing in any meaningful way. Not good/trusted enough to be starters, not good/trusted enough to be squad options to give first-teamers a much needed rest. We may as well just have a much smaller squad, because theres not really much point in them being here.