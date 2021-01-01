« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'  (Read 8608 times)

Online TheShanklyGates

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #560 on: Today at 03:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:17:42 pm
Whta positions qualify for that shit?

7th, assuming the League Cup and FA Cup are both won by teams that qualify for the CL or EL through their league table position. 6th if not.
Online kasperoff

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #561 on: Today at 03:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:59:01 pm
With Gini going, Keita mostly injured, Thiago not hitting the ground running...we definitely need midfielders even more than defenders.

The squad is suddenly looks very imbalanced, even with our injured players back. We need to strengthen pretty much everywhere apart from keeper. We fucked about and signed no one when we were at our peak. Its a rookie error and was called out on here by people at the time. Whats the point in signing someone if they wont start was the shout. If wed signed a decent number 9 theyd have played about 40 games this season, and probably quite a few towards the end of last. Not a hope of us being able to invest the amount well need in the summer to be title contenders. Watched on a let the fire go out.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #562 on: Today at 03:20:47 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 03:19:35 pm
Well, in my opinion, we've needed a striker for a few seasons now if only just for something different. Instead, we have Origi who clearly isn't rated, and Minamino out on loan.

Silly thing to say considering their performances over the last few seasons.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #563 on: Today at 03:21:10 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:17:18 pm
Both ends of the pitch are important. We have strikers who miss chance after chance but with a couple of decent centre backs we would have won both of the last two games.

Our forwards face really good defenders every week which makes it hard to get clean chances. The opposition face a chocolate fireguard and they only need 5 minutes of launching the ball into our box to score.

It's balance again. The moment our CB's are injured, Fab is forced to move. Today we played with an attacking four, but no one was able to win back the ball in midfield that constantly hurt us, especially with Saint-Maximin whose such a tricky, pacey player. We need another CB so we don't have to keep moving Fab or Hendo there, but that's for next season.
Online stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #564 on: Today at 03:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:17:20 pm
Options in January are usually very slim because clubs don't want to sell. Pandemic isn't helping either.

I take your point but Davies and Kabak were nowhere near the solution.
Online MosDefKop

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Newcastle Mo 3
« Reply #565 on: Today at 03:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 02:38:25 pm

We certainly do.  Firmino has to go, I'm sorry.  He just plays little games within games with himself seeing how many players he can beat/barge through.  He's turned from being the ultimate team player into nothing but a passenger.

Anyway, we got what we deserved in this match.  And so did I.  £30 on the draw at 8-1 at HT.  Knew it was coming.

I am baffled by the number of posters on here, people in the media and on the LFC podcast who have said something along the lines of 'He's a nice lad...' or 'he does a lot of work people don't notice....' before defending Firmino with crazy intensity. All rubbish and all proved wrong to an extreme degree.  Up to two/three years ago he was excellent in closing down and clever playmaking and linking midfield to attack but that was a while ago.   He has been a passenger for so long. Some do not appear to realise that it is a total failure by him that the two fullbacks get so many more assists than him when that is his prime job!!!

By the way mate, brilliant betting. Respect.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #566 on: Today at 03:22:13 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 03:20:20 pm
The squad is suddenly looks very imbalanced, even with our injured players back. We need to strengthen pretty much everywhere apart from keeper. We fucked about and signed no one when we were at our peak. Its a rookie error and was called out on here by people at the time. Whats the point in signing someone if they wont start was the shout. If wed signed a decent number 9 theyd have played about 40 games this season, and probably quite a few towards the end of last. Not a hope of us being able to invest the amount well need in the summer to be title contenders. Watched on a let the fire go out.

This is a myth.

We signed Jota, Thiago and a LB in the summer. That is strengthening.
Online LeoT

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #567 on: Today at 03:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:59:22 pm
Europa would be good fun.

We could win it.

Or we could spend our Thursday nights being kicked around up by some team whose name is made up of random letters, in some country we'd previously never even heard of.
Online Ste08

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #568 on: Today at 03:22:49 pm »
The attackers couldnt finish breakfast and we are so soft at the back. The equalizer was inevitable even then VAR finally helped us out and we still fucked it up. Its quite incredible.

Hopefully Klopp is seeing who we can rely on next season and is ruthless this summer.
Online jckliew

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #569 on: Today at 03:23:02 pm »
Teams are willing to gift us possession knowing our attack is as blunt as an old ax.
75% of possession counts for nought with this team nowadays.
2 on the keeper and yet failed to score. Mind boggling from Mane.
Online LFCTikiTaka

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #570 on: Today at 03:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:20:47 pm
Silly thing to say considering their performances over the last few seasons.

There's likely to be a reason why it's almost unheard of for a front 3 to play 4 seasons in a row together.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #571 on: Today at 03:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 03:16:06 pm
Should be beating Newcastle and the likes of Fulham. That's just two of the shite to mention we lost or dropped points against. This team is out of excuses. Injuries? Yeah, but we're about as sharp and as threatening as a toddler with a potato peeler in front of the net.
Im sorry, I dont agree with that.






Potato peelers can be quite sharp  :P
Offline Cruiser

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #572 on: Today at 03:23:44 pm »
This is so infuriating, I could kill someone right now  :butt
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #573 on: Today at 03:23:45 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 03:23:09 pm
There's likely to be a reason why it's almost unheard of for a front 3 to play 4 seasons in a row together.

We signed Jota this summer.
Online Macphisto80

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #574 on: Today at 03:24:06 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:23:15 pm
Im sorry, I dont agree with that.






Potato peelers can be quite sharp  :P
It's the wee plastic ones I'm thinking about.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #575 on: Today at 03:24:17 pm »
I love how, after 5 years of continuously building and creating a side to win a league and CL, putting the club back on the map after it was a drift for so long, after one bad season - blighted by injury and with a congested fixture list played out to empty stadiums - there are some already going "this highline lark is nonsense, let's listen to Gurreh Neville and get back to sitting deep and hawking the long ball forward".

The best team in Europe last season plays the highest line of any club. It's about pressing to ensure the opposition doesn't take advantage of that.
Online Red_Rich

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #576 on: Today at 03:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 02:58:22 pm
I cant fucking wait for the season to be over. No idea how many games are left or how close to 4th we are, but surely were only a few weeks away from the end. Finishing outside the European places wouldnt be the end of the world, the owners have fuck all intention of buying anyone anyway.
Roll on summer.


I've been thinking that too ... but just recently I'm getting worried that next season might be almost as bad.

Think about it.  Virgil and Joe aren't going to just come back in and be their 2019/20 selves.  They'll probably pick up niggles for the first half of the campaign.  And if we don't sort that front line out, we'll be needing 200 shots to score 5 goals next year too.

And that's before we start on the midfield and sorting out some of the deadwood.


If we start the season unconvincingly we'll be right back where we are now.


Online Liv4-3lee

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #577 on: Today at 03:25:01 pm »
Why didn't we make a sub when we had a free kick for their disallowed goal? Absolutely baffling.
Online LFCTikiTaka

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #578 on: Today at 03:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:23:45 pm
We signed Jota this summer.

We did. Unfortunately we still have Origi (and Minamino) who offer us nothing by way of an alternative.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #579 on: Today at 03:25:56 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 03:25:13 pm
We did. Unfortunately we still have Origi (and Minamino) who offer us nothing by way of an alternative.

So you want five or six top quality strikers?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #580 on: Today at 03:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 03:25:01 pm
Why didn't we make a sub when we had a free kick for their disallowed goal? Absolutely baffling.

And bring on who? He probably hates the sight of all of the players that were on the bench at that time.
Online LFCTikiTaka

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #581 on: Today at 03:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:25:56 pm
So you want five or six top quality strikers?

I would like one traditional striker.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #582 on: Today at 03:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 03:24:43 pm

I've been thinking that too ... but just recently I'm getting worried that next season might be almost as bad.

Think about it.  Virgil and Joe aren't going to just come back in and be their 2019/20 selves.  They'll probably pick up niggles for the first half of the campaign.  And if we don't sort that front line out, we'll be needing 200 shots to score 5 goals next year too.

And that's before we start on the midfield and sorting out some of the deadwood.


If we start the season unconvincingly we'll be right back where we are now.

It's the first bad injury that Van Dijk has had, as long as he's sensible there is no reason to think he's going to pick up niggly injuries.
Online Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #583 on: Today at 03:27:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:08:34 pm
I'd sooner we concentrated on titile/top four and maybe go for the FA Cup. It's been ages since we've been in contention for that.
Yep
Same here
Online Liv4-3lee

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #584 on: Today at 03:27:42 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:26:13 pm
And bring on who? He probably hates the sight of all of the players that were on the bench at that time.

Anyone, just waste time.
Online StevoHimself

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #585 on: Today at 03:27:59 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:24:17 pm
I love how, after 5 years of continuously building and creating a side to win a league and CL, putting the club back on the map after it was a drift for so long, after one bad season - blighted by injury and with a congested fixture list played out to empty stadiums - there are some already going "this highline lark is nonsense, let's listen to Gurreh Neville and get back to sitting deep and hawking the long ball forward".

The best team in Europe last season plays the highest line of any club. It's about pressing to ensure the opposition doesn't take advantage of that.

The English media in particular seem to have a very odd obsession with it. Same goes for playing out from the back and zonal marking among other things. There's lots of reasons we've been crap this season, but the high line is pretty integral to the way we play.
Online Chris~

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #586 on: Today at 03:28:16 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:26:13 pm
And bring on who? He probably hates the sight of all of the players that were on the bench at that time.
Adrian as someone tall
Online Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #587 on: Today at 03:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 03:25:01 pm
Why didn't we make a sub when we had a free kick for their disallowed goal? Absolutely baffling.

It's been an hour and it's driving me mad still.........
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #588 on: Today at 03:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 03:27:42 pm
Anyone, just waste time.

Today was hardly on Klopp. The players had more than enough chances and like most of the time this season they absolutely fluffed their lines. Utter shite by those on the field.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #589 on: Today at 03:28:42 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:24:17 pm
I love how, after 5 years of continuously building and creating a side to win a league and CL, putting the club back on the map after it was a drift for so long, after one bad season - blighted by injury and with a congested fixture list played out to empty stadiums - there are some already going "this highline lark is nonsense, let's listen to Gurreh Neville and get back to sitting deep and hawking the long ball forward".

The best team in Europe last season plays the highest line of any club. It's about pressing to ensure the opposition doesn't take advantage of that.
Absolutely no one is saying that. You'd be very naive to think people don't think the Highline doesn't work. The problem is that without the tools to make it work, playing with a highline and trying to win is like going to a F1 race with a Lada and hoping for the best. It doesn't work.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #590 on: Today at 03:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 03:09:30 pm

Gini and Mo kind of have.
Id drive Gini to the airport myself for free.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #591 on: Today at 03:29:52 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:28:40 pm
Today was hardly on Klopp. The players had more than enough chances and like most of the time this season they absolutely fluffed their lines. Utter shite by those on the field.

Yeah, it's on the players and it's the managers job to help them out.  We were clearly hanging on for dear life and just had a goal chalked off by VAR.  WE STILL ENDED THE GAME WITH 1 SUB.
Online LeoT

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #592 on: Today at 03:30:11 pm »
I don't see what all the panic is about, our games after the ManU game are:
 - Southampton
 - West Brom
 - Burnley

When's the last time we dropped points against them?

..oh, hang on a minute  :(
Online MosDefKop

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #593 on: Today at 03:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:20:47 pm
Silly thing to say considering their performances over the last few seasons.

It is exactly because of the reduced scoring rate of the front three over the last few years that made the original post spot on.
As well as the clear evidence of games like this ver the past few years where we fail to convert so many clear chances.

No criticism of Mane and Salah as they score above what a top quality inside forward can be expected to score. They score a bit more than Robben and Ribery did in their Bayern heyday, but they played with proper Strikers

Compare how many goals we score compared to the other top top teams around Europe (Manchester City, Bayern, Real, Barca etc)
Online DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #594 on: Today at 03:30:24 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 03:27:59 pm
The English media in particular seem to have a very odd obsession with it. Same goes for playing out from the back and zonal marking among other things. There's lots of reasons we've been crap this season, but the high line is pretty integral to the way we play.
All stems from LMA types in the media with some rudimentary idea about 442, little and large, knock it long to the big man etc. Most won't accept that wingers are dead, big burly CBs are a liability and a forward that can header the ball is a lot less important than one with quick feet.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #595 on: Today at 03:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:29:52 pm
Yeah, it's on the players and it's the managers job to help them out.  We were clearly hanging on for dear life and just had a goal chalked off by VAR.  WE STILL ENDED THE GAME WITH 1 SUB.

What would that sub have done? All those players are those that Klopp does not trust at all. He has bombed out Keita and he has zero trust in Ox, Tsimikas etc.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #596 on: Today at 03:32:18 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 03:28:42 pm
Absolutely no one is saying that. You'd be very naive to think people don't think the Highline doesn't work. The problem is that without the tools to make it work, playing with a highline and trying to win is like going to a F1 race with a Lada and hoping for the best. It doesn't work.
The team is setup to play a highline. To drop back 5 yards just breaks the system. Simply put, its a choice between a poorly functioning highline or a non-functioning team.
Online Chris~

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #597 on: Today at 03:33:17 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:31:30 pm
What would that sub have done? All those players are those that Klopp does not trust at all. He has bombed out Keita and he has zero trust in Ox, Tsimikas etc.
He's brought on Williams before to just be tall and head things. It also just wastes more time then ever gets added back on
Online darragh85

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #598 on: Today at 03:33:21 pm »
Can origi not play football anymore or something?

He has been completely exiled. He would offer more than Firmino does now. The last couple of games he played in he actually did ok. Offered something different and pulled defenders around a bit.

Firmino is just pointless atm. Was the cause of the Leeds goal the other night and gave away the ball time and time again today. Never ever in the right place. Just roams aimlessly between our penalty area and the opponents. We all know his finishing was never great.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
« Reply #599 on: Today at 03:33:39 pm »
Whether its due to our own financial constraints or other teams unwillingness to buy, or Klopps loyalty to his group, we seem to have ended up with quite a few players in the squad that are just dead weight. And I dont mean that in a rude way, I just mean theyre not contributing in any meaningful way. Not good/trusted enough to be starters, not good/trusted enough to be squad options to give first-teamers a much needed rest.  We may as well just have a much smaller squad, because theres not really much point in them being here.
