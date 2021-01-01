« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April  (Read 9602 times)

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,420
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 08:12:56 pm »
Always nice to see a Tyrone Mings fuck up.
Logged
AHA!

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,403
  • BoRac
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 08:14:24 pm »
Not bothered if we're in the Conference League, we could send the kids like in that EFL Trophy or whatever it was called. No need for Klopp to travel either. Might give it a go if we make the latter stages, but only if it doesn't affect us in any other competition.
Logged

Offline Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 08:17:39 pm »
If were in a European competition next season we should be looking to win it.

We should have a big and good enough squad to get us through a group stage without our key players being needed, and it would be an opportunity to get a few of our better academy players involved.

A trophy is a trophy and it would be nice to get back in a winning habit after this season having put a few trophies in the cabinet over the last couple of years.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,188
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 08:18:08 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:30:46 pm
We have prioritised trophies and competition for years.
Jurgen (as have previous manager) has to navigate through a season, as you say making priorities. But a cup final is always a special occasion and you get a chance to actually win something rather than having nothing, having sweet fuck all at the end of working hard all season. Some Liverpool fans would jib the league and FA Cup from the very beginning, never give the players a chance of grabbing that bit of glory they'll always remember.

Don't worry though, I'm very conscious it's a 'me thing', I'm aware I share very little with some Reds about cup domestic competitions  ;D
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,048
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 08:20:26 pm »
Best thing about the Conference trophy is that if you win it, you qualify for the Europa.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,844
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 08:22:16 pm »
Killer but you're seedling everyone right here and everywhere. We won't even have a team to put out in that comp.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,048
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 08:23:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:18:08 pm
Jurgen (as have previous manager) has to navigate through a season, as you say making priorities. But a cup final is always a special occasion and you get a chance to actually win something rather than having nothing, having sweet fuck all at the end of working hard all season. Some Liverpool fans would jib the league and FA Cup from the very beginning, never give the players a chance of grabbing that bit of glory they'll always remember.

Don't worry though, I'm very conscious it's a 'me thing', I'm aware I share very little with some Reds about cup domestic competitions  ;D

Those trophies have lost their status with the way our team have treated them though. We have played weakened sides in early rounds even against top sides. If we really wanted to win them, should we not be at full strength?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 08:29:27 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:20:26 pm
Best thing about the Conference trophy is that if you win it, you qualify for the Europa.
In a few years we'll have a UEFA Consultation League where the winners qualify for the conference league.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,555
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 08:30:54 pm »
Ollie Watkins?...real deal or classic purple patch / one season wonder Villa striker?....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 08:38:40 pm »
Europ League brings in money TV rights ect.we need every penny we can make ..its a better looking trophy than the champs league one too )
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,646
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 08:46:27 pm »
WBA 2-1 up in the 86th minute
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,171
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 08:49:38 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:03:23 pm
It wont harm our form any more than the CL, but it would compared to having no midweek games at all. Teams perform worse at the weekend if they play midweek, pretty sure thats been statistically proven.

Im still not sure where Id like us to finish to be honest. The EL is fun once you get to the knockouts, but the group stage is grim.

CL Group stage is also dull.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,646
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 08:51:28 pm »
Lol

2-2 91st minute

FT
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:54:21 pm by Rush 82 »
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,585
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 08:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:35:31 pm
But people are openly dismissing the Europa.

Get into it and win it.

I like the Europa League, and its a great old trophy, 3rd most important and best in football.

But I have no problem being a domestic trophy snob or being accused of being such, I couldnt give a shite about either anymore, and dont watch a second of FA and League cup games not involving LFC. Whereas I always end up watching a fair few Europa games every season (often more than CL).
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,349
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 08:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 08:51:28 pm
Lol

2-2 91st minute

FT

I really hope we're the team to relegate Allardyce and his little shit sidekick.

At least give us one moment of joy.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 10:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:59:01 pm
I really hope we're the team to relegate Allardyce and his little shit sidekick.

At least give us one moment of joy.
yep
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,923
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:59:01 pm
I really hope we're the team to relegate Allardyce and his little shit sidekick.

At least give us one moment of joy.

Bit disrespectful.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,101
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #497 on: Today at 12:04:53 am »
Spurs are so spurs
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,750
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #498 on: Today at 01:22:07 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:03:23 pm
It wont harm our form any more than the CL, but it would compared to having no midweek games at all. Teams perform worse at the weekend if they play midweek, pretty sure thats been statistically proven.
Nah, this is bullshit. Think about it: apart from the odd rare exception like Leicester, almost every single league title winner in every one of the major leagues, every season, will be a side who have also had some kind of European football midweek. Yet they win the title. If there's any deleterious effect it'll be minor and not really significant.

Winning is a habit; playing more games and winning them helps you win a league campaign.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,750
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #499 on: Today at 01:25:58 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:23:16 pm
Those trophies have lost their status with the way our team have treated them though. We have played weakened sides in early rounds even against top sides. If we really wanted to win them, should we not be at full strength?
You're missing the point, though.You prioritise when you need to. If you are in the CL and the title race and don't have thesquad to extend yourself further then you have to cut your cloth accordingly and perhaps go weaker in the domestic cups. If you are not in the CL or not in a title race then you up your interest in whichever trophies you are in with a shout for.

Pretty sure Klopp has said something like this; has specifically said that he doesn't dislike domestic cups or not rate them but that he has had to be pragmatic given the restraints he is under. 
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,750
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #500 on: Today at 01:26:24 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:41:32 pm
I have said it before on here, you enter which Euro comp you're in on merit, if the EL or whatever is our level on merit for next season so be it. Swallow your pride, accept it and go all out to win a major Euro Trophy.

No good crying about the lack of Monday outside the CL on one hand and on the other complaining the game is all about greed!

I love the FA Cup and any European club Trophy, I am less arsed about The League Cup, but it's still considered a major trophy at the end of the day, and gets added to honours list if you win it.

I hate to think we consider Competions out the Prem Title and CL are beneath us. I might not follow footy as much as I used to, but that doesn't mean I don't want to see us win everything in sight!
Spot on.

Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:18:08 pm


Don't worry though, I'm very conscious it's a 'me thing', I'm aware I share very little with some Reds about cup domestic competitions  ;D
You're not alone! Lots of Liverpool fans I know in the real world love winning trophies, and have the humility to accept that you can't contend for the Big Two every season, some years it's your turn to fight for one of the others, and you give it as a good a go as you can. Some of our finest moments have been in these so-called lesser trophies.

This place, and Twatter, seem disporportionately full of trophy snobs, but it's not like that everywhere.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 