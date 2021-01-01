I have said it before on here, you enter which Euro comp you're in on merit, if the EL or whatever is our level on merit for next season so be it. Swallow your pride, accept it and go all out to win a major Euro Trophy.
No good crying about the lack of Monday outside the CL on one hand and on the other complaining the game is all about greed!
I love the FA Cup and any European club Trophy, I am less arsed about The League Cup, but it's still considered a major trophy at the end of the day, and gets added to honours list if you win it.
I hate to think we consider Competions out the Prem Title and CL are beneath us. I might not follow footy as much as I used to, but that doesn't mean I don't want to see us win everything in sight!
Spot on.
Don't worry though, I'm very conscious it's a 'me thing', I'm aware I share very little with some Reds about cup domestic competitions
You're not alone! Lots of Liverpool fans I know in the real world love winning trophies, and have the humility to accept that you can't contend for the Big Two every season, some years it's your turn to fight for one of the others, and you give it as a good a go as you can. Some of our finest moments have been in these so-called lesser trophies.
This place, and Twatter, seem disporportionately full of trophy snobs, but it's not like that everywhere.