Those trophies have lost their status with the way our team have treated them though. We have played weakened sides in early rounds even against top sides. If we really wanted to win them, should we not be at full strength?



You're missing the point, though.You prioritise when you need to. If you are in the CL and the title race and don't have thesquad to extend yourself further then you have to cut your cloth accordingly and perhaps go weaker in the domestic cups. If you are not in the CL or not in a title race then you up your interest in whichever trophies you are in with a shout for.Pretty sure Klopp has said something like this; has specifically said that he doesn't dislike domestic cups or not rate them but that he has had to be pragmatic given the restraints he is under.