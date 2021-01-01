We have prioritised trophies and competition for years.
Jurgen (as have previous manager) has to navigate through a season, as you say making priorities. But a cup final is always a special occasion and you get a chance to actually win something rather than having nothing, having sweet fuck all at the end of working hard all season. Some Liverpool fans would jib the league and FA Cup from the very beginning, never give the players a chance of grabbing that bit of glory they'll always remember.
Don't worry though, I'm very conscious it's a 'me thing', I'm aware I share very little with some Reds about cup domestic competitions