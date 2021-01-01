« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April  (Read 3760 times)

Offline Pyro

  • no party no
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,925
    • Hattrick. Browser-based, football themed strategy game
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 07:14:30 pm »
Relax guys. What's the bet the corruption involved in that red is making sure Chelsea win this one. Can;t have a side like West Ham in the CL.
Logged
Quote from: lfcshaunod on May 13, 2012, 04:53:18 pm
I will eat my own shit if city win this...

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 07:18:38 pm »
Cant wait for Dermots mental gymnastics on why the red card was the correct decision
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 07:20:49 pm »
Why do these comms insist on saying "Young" Mason Mount every fucking time they mention him?!

I know he looks 14 but come on ffs.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 07:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 07:18:38 pm
Cant wait for Dermots mental gymnastics on why the red card was the correct decision

Can say what he likes, not like he will be questioned.

There would be carnage at most PL grounds now if fans were allowed to attend. Without fans, the PGMOL have no doubt managed to convince themselves that it is just a vocal social media minority who are unhappy with VAR.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 07:50:00 pm »
I suspect the top 4 will now finish as it is, Leicester and Chelsea will still drop points, but can't see any of the chasers winning consistently in there remaining games.
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 07:52:01 pm »
These refs truly are shocking. West Ham's last 10 completely gone because of a truly dog shit decision made worse that he's watched it back. Fernandez somehow staying in the pitch for Newcastle. Awful
Logged

Online groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #126 on: Today at 11:56:21 am »
We maybe finishing poorly this season, but at least we aren't Brighton. Holy shit.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #127 on: Today at 12:29:08 pm »
Chris Wood is underrated.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,416
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #128 on: Today at 12:40:34 pm »
No red card for a hand to the face. Rightio.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #129 on: Today at 12:46:21 pm »
Have to be honest and say I didnt ever expect Chris Wood to perform at this level but 4 double figures seasons on the spin at Burnley is rock solid.
Logged

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,862
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #130 on: Today at 12:46:46 pm »
Burnley have a more potent CF than we do at this minute imagine that!
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,639
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #131 on: Today at 12:47:21 pm »
Blech!

Looks like Burnley will be back in the PL next season

Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,400
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #132 on: Today at 12:47:45 pm »
Nuno Santo has been getting praises whole year undeservedly, they have been garbage whole year.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,400
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #133 on: Today at 12:48:56 pm »
Quote from: groove on Today at 11:56:21 am
We maybe finishing poorly this season, but at least we aren't Brighton. Holy shit.

I don't know the numbers but as useful all around player Maupay is, he probably misses more than any other forward in the PL.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:18:08 pm »
Spurs are going to rush Kane back from injury again aren't they?
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,100
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:47:34 pm »
Ah well at least our result isnt the worst of the weekend

Yay
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,100
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:49:09 pm »
Just watch the sickeningly shit display from Leeds this afternoon ...
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,170
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #137 on: Today at 02:20:50 pm »
Shaw leaning in to it, hit his arm...
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,072
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #138 on: Today at 02:21:16 pm »
How is that not a pen?
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,100
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #139 on: Today at 02:21:24 pm »
How the fuck isnt that a penalty
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,155
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #140 on: Today at 02:22:21 pm »
Why is that not a penalty?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,836
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #141 on: Today at 02:23:15 pm »
It's not a penalty. He doesn't move his arm towards the ball. It hit him on the top of the arm. End.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,586
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #142 on: Today at 02:23:53 pm »
I admire (maybe despair at!) some of you and your ability to want to watch any kind of football at the moment. :D
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,100
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #143 on: Today at 02:24:26 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:23:15 pm
It's not a penalty. He doesn't move his arm towards the ball. It hit him on the top of the arm. End.

It would be end if they hadnt been being given all season
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,170
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #144 on: Today at 02:24:30 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:23:15 pm
It's not a penalty. He doesn't move his arm towards the ball. It hit him on the top of the arm. End.

It's not "end" though is it, it's your opinion. In my opinion he had plenty of time to move his arm out of the way and didn't.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,072
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #145 on: Today at 02:25:19 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:23:15 pm
It's not a penalty. He doesn't move his arm towards the ball. It hit him on the top of the arm. End.

His arm is slightly out, hes leaning towards it, and the ball has travelled quite a distance.

For me that should be a pen every time.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,100
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #146 on: Today at 02:26:01 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:23:53 pm
I admire (maybe despair at!) some of you and your ability to want to watch any kind of football at the moment. :D

If you can choose when and where to love football its you admire my friend

Believe me I wish I could clock off
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,210
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #147 on: Today at 02:27:33 pm »
Looks like another season of Dycheball in the Premier league, I kind of hope we do get kicked out of the league now 😩
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,836
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #148 on: Today at 02:28:31 pm »
Trent's at home to Man City (before Fabinho scored) last season was more of a pen than that.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,100
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #149 on: Today at 02:29:42 pm »
How fucking shit are Leeds here

Called it
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,836
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #150 on: Today at 02:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 02:27:33 pm
Looks like another season of Dycheball in the Premier league, I kind of hope we do get kicked out of the league now 😩

Burnley pop up with the odd strange result from time to time. Playing absolutely awful football in every other game inbetween. Wish they'd just go down.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,100
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #151 on: Today at 02:31:47 pm »
Pawson buying Fernandes cheating shite

Look at the grin on him after being given it

I hate football so much now. Yet cant not watch

Cursed
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,836
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #152 on: Today at 02:31:48 pm »
Fernandes is unbelievably overrated
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #153 on: Today at 02:33:27 pm »
United players defensive strategy is just to rugby tackle people, Shaw has just pushed and grappled 3 players in 10 seconds and the ref has ignored all of them
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,100
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #154 on: Today at 02:34:39 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:31:48 pm
Fernandes is unbelievably overrated

Said it from minute 1

Ive consistently failed to see what he does outside of Set pieces and cheating
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,586
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #155 on: Today at 02:34:44 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:26:01 pm
If you can choose when and where to love football its you admire my friend

Believe me I wish I could clock off

Win lose or draw United are going to finish second. Better than us, but nothing to shout about. I hope they lose because thats always nice to see but not going to lose any sleep over the result.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,100
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #156 on: Today at 02:37:04 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:34:44 pm
Win lose or draw United are going to finish second. Better than us, but nothing to shout about. I hope they lose because thats always nice to see but not going to lose any sleep over the result.

Its this or start groundwork on the decking with a splitting headache



Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,100
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #157 on: Today at 02:38:03 pm »
Cheating peoples hero with 10 rolls
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,210
Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
« Reply #158 on: Today at 02:39:50 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:38:03 pm
Cheating peoples hero with 10 rolls

No no no, you've got it wrong.
It's Mané and Salah who are the cheats.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 