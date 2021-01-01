« previous next »
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30

Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #120 on: Today at 11:55:59 am
Meatpie sausage roll
Come on Liverpool giz a goal


2-4-6 and a quarter
who are we about to slaughter
Neeeeeew-castle



Give me an E.......
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #121 on: Today at 11:56:47 am
:lmao
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #122 on: Today at 11:57:14 am
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 11:45:37 am
Not sure what Wijnaldum needs to do to get dropped. He has been adding nothing to us for a long while now. He's also leaving so I see no reason to start him honestly.

We should be able to beat Newcastle regardless, so let's win this!

3 midfielders on the bench but he still starts after that non-performance the other night (and several other poor ones preceding it).

I can understand wanting to give Milner a breather, but if anyone needs taking out the side, even just for a rest, it's him.

Keita gets one opportunity and it was our biggest game of the season when he was hauled off before half time and not seen since, in a game where Wijnaldum was as bad.
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #123 on: Today at 12:00:57 pm
When has the manager ever shown any inclination toward dropping Wijnaldum? Hes been one of the first names on the team sheet since he signed for us.

Not sure Ill ever understand all of the criticism he gets, but as it stands hes only got 6 games left with us in any event.
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #124 on: Today at 12:02:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:57:14 am
3 midfielders on the bench but he still starts after that non-performance the other night (and several other poor ones preceding it).

I can understand wanting to give Milner a breather, but if anyone needs taking out the side, even just for a rest, it's him.

Keita gets one opportunity and it was our biggest game of the season when he was hauled off before half time and not seen since, in a game where Wijnaldum was as bad.
I mean its moaning for the sake of moaning. With Fab in defence, Milners minutes being managed, Gini is the best we have in terms of putting a shift in defensively. The front 4 and the full backs are going to provide the attacking threat, one would think Ginis role today will be to cover the spaces and stop any counter attacks. A midfield 2 of Thiago and Naby? No chance.
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #125 on: Today at 12:03:57 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:00:57 pm
When has the manager ever shown any inclination toward dropping Wijnaldum? Hes been one of the first names on the team sheet since he signed for us.

Not sure Ill ever understand all of the criticism he gets, but as it stands hes only got 6 games left with us in any event.

Yeah hell announce hes leaving the club this summer. Just cant seen him staying. Good luck to him
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #126 on: Today at 12:07:15 pm
Looks like all out attack. Let's hope thats how it transpires - but we need to be ruthless and finish those chances and not let teams off the hook.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #127 on: Today at 12:07:56 pm
need to watch Maximin today.
Pretty much unplayable 1v1 so need cover for Trent. Gini will need to help him.
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #128 on: Today at 12:15:02 pm
Come on redmen let's win 3 0 go 4th :hally
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #129 on: Today at 12:15:57 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:07:56 pm
need to watch Maximin today.
Pretty much unplayable 1v1 so need cover for Trent. Gini will need to help him.
.  Yeah I like him exciting player
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #130 on: Today at 12:17:27 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:07:56 pm
need to watch Maximin today.
Pretty much unplayable 1v1 so need cover for Trent. Gini will need to help him.

Once we dont give him 10 chances we should be ok

Traore II
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #131 on: Today at 12:21:16 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 11:55:59 am
Meatpie sausage roll
Come on Liverpool giz a goal


2-4-6 and a quarter
who are we about to slaughter
Neeeeeew-castle



Give me an E.......
Daft bugga.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #132 on: Today at 12:22:34 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:02:42 pm
I mean its moaning for the sake of moaning. With Fab in defence, Milners minutes being managed, Gini is the best we have in terms of putting a shift in defensively. The front 4 and the full backs are going to provide the attacking threat, one would think Ginis role today will be to cover the spaces and stop any counter attacks. A midfield 2 of Thiago and Naby? No chance.
of course it's moaning for the sake of moaning, look at who you are replying to!
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #133 on: Today at 12:22:58 pm
Come on reds batter them
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #134 on: Today at 12:24:54 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:49:42 am
Keitas time is up.
Going the other way in the Konate deal?
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #135 on: Today at 12:25:18 pm
    1 Dubravka
    23 Murphy
    18 Fernández
    2 Clark
    3 Dummett
    11 Ritchie
    36S  Longstaff
    8 Shelvey
    24 Almirón
    10 Saint-Maximin
    9 Joelinton

Substitutes

    7 Carroll
    12 Gayle
    13 Wilson
    15 Lewis
    16 Hendrick
    17 Krafth
    19 Manquillo
    28 Willock
    29 Gillespie
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #136 on: Today at 12:25:55 pm
Who are the cheating twats officiating this afternoon?
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #137 on: Today at 12:26:22 pm
Andre Marriner?

Oh. For. Fucks. Sake.
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #138 on: Today at 12:27:00 pm
Attack attack attack!!
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #139 on: Today at 12:27:27 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 12:26:22 pm
Andre Marriner?

Oh. For. Fucks. Sake.

Has he got a sub.............................
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #140 on: Today at 12:28:05 pm
Tora Tora Tora
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #141 on: Today at 12:28:36 pm
Fletcher and his cliche driven drivel, one of the worst commentators there has ever been
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #142 on: Today at 12:28:46 pm
Can see them getting loads of joy against that team. Hope we can buck the trend and finish our chances :-[.  4-3 incoming.
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #143 on: Today at 12:30:33 pm
It always feels like a big game when we play Newcastle.

For me I never know whats gonna happen, they seem to enjoy playing us.


Gucci Boy in the shop window but we can use this as a pressure release after the past week.



Up the Reds.  :scarf :scarf :scarf
