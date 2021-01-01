Not sure what Wijnaldum needs to do to get dropped. He has been adding nothing to us for a long while now. He's also leaving so I see no reason to start him honestly.



We should be able to beat Newcastle regardless, so let's win this!



3 midfielders on the bench but he still starts after that non-performance the other night (and several other poor ones preceding it).I can understand wanting to give Milner a breather, but if anyone needs taking out the side, even just for a rest, it's him.Keita gets one opportunity and it was our biggest game of the season when he was hauled off before half time and not seen since, in a game where Wijnaldum was as bad.