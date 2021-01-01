« previous next »
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30

Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:31:13 am
Three home games.

Think he is saying Palace last game will have fans.

We need to win today we should win but I cant say Im very confident.
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
I could really do with us playing football for a full 90 minutes at a reasonable level, involving passing to one another, running, some shouting and wanting the football and if possible, some shots on target.
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 10:24:47 am
Unless you only shoot Fat Mike and Fat Head, then that will be terrific.
2 for joy.
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
I'm hoping some of the tactics experts on RAWK can help explain to me the way we defend corners.

I noticed at Leeds we used 2 blockers v 4 Leeds players who run towards the 6 yards line. I was wondering if that's how we always defended corners before? Are there any adjustments that should be made to our set up against Newcastle?
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
if we can't beat his lot, we deserve fuck all, they are terrible with only two players of any note (and both are coming back playing limited minutes from injuries - maybe they start this game)

there really can't be any excuses

Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Quote from: socrates the sophist on Today at 10:42:46 am
I'm hoping some of the tactics experts on RAWK can help explain to me the way we defend corners.

I noticed at Leeds we used 2 blockers v 4 Leeds players who run towards the 6 yards line. I was wondering if that's how we always defended corners before? Are there any adjustments that should be made to our set up against Newcastle?

More players covering zones to give us more chance of getting our head to it?
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Is this gonna be Ben Davies big day, that's the big question? I guess we'll see in 43 mins!
