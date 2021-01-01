« previous next »
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30

Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #40 on: Today at 01:39:22 pm
Phillips will NOT play tomorrow per Klopp. Curtis is back.

Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #41 on: Today at 01:46:12 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:39:22 pm
Phillips will NOT play tomorrow per Klopp. Curtis is back.

No mention of Jota so far.

Understandably a bit tetchy about the ESL
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #42 on: Today at 01:53:56 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:46:12 pm
No mention of Jota so far.

Understandably a bit tetchy about the ESL

"Diogo's fine".
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #43 on: Today at 01:57:02 pm
With Phillips out, I guess Fabinho is back as the CB. I'm hoping Gini doesn't start this but I imagine he will.
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #44 on: Today at 01:57:59 pm
Havent watched Newcastle at all, how aerially dominant are they?
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #45 on: Today at 02:11:19 pm
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 01:57:59 pm
Havent watched Newcastle at all, how aerially dominant are they?

No idea - but they do have some pretty good speed with Almiron and Saint Maximus
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #46 on: Today at 02:22:41 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:11:19 pm
No idea - but they do have some pretty good speed with Almiron and Saint Maximus

Will be interesting to see if their heads have been turned, after all the talk that we are in for both
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #47 on: Today at 02:29:30 pm
Liverpool will continue to be without Nathaniel Phillips against Newcastle United on Saturday but are boosted by the return of Curtis Jones.

Phillips missed Monday night's draw at Leeds United with a hamstring issue, while Jones has been absent from the Reds' last three matches due to a muscle complaint.

Jordan Henderson also remains sidelined with the groin injury he sustained in February.

However, Diogo Jota is in contention to appear against Steve Bruces side at Anfield in the 12.30pm BST kick-off.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Jürgen Klopp said: "No, Nat Phillips is not back. Curtis is back, yeah, thats true. All the others not.

On whether there was any update as to when Henderson might be available, the boss replied: "Not really, I dont know.

Nobody told me, so it's for sure not in the next couple of weeks.

Diogo is fine, Diogo is fine.
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #48 on: Today at 02:34:55 pm
If Phillips is out can we stop giving stupid corners and free kicks away?
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #49 on: Today at 02:56:21 pm
even when we were shite I don't think I've ever been less enthused about a game

been like forever since Newcastle beat us at home too...  and you know we love to break records...  :butt
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #50 on: Today at 03:00:47 pm
So do Newcastle have some 30-something journeyman who hasn't scored a goal for about 5 years? Or a striker who makes Benteke look prolific?

If so, that's who will score against us in a dour & frustrating 0-1 defeat.
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #51 on: Today at 03:03:34 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 02:22:41 pm
Will be interesting to see if their heads have been turned, after all the talk that we are in for both

Have you just made this up? Literally never seen reliable links to either.
Re: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Sat 24th April 12:30
Reply #52 on: Today at 03:09:26 pm
Batter them. And get the GD up if we get a chance as got a feeling that might come in to play!
