32 Champions from Europe wouldn't be what it once was though - back in the day the Eastern bloc teams could put out very good sides that could challenge the Italian, English, Spanish and German sides. They can't anymore. The dilution of quality due to the movement of high-potential youngsters into the main leagues at a young age would make it a poor showing for some of the games and first few rounds.



Realistically who would this bring into the tournament? You'd have teams like Sheriff Tiraspol and Astana every year making the competition via dominating a weak league. And would the money actually trickle down to them?



Whilst I like the idea of the old formats in principle, they wouldn't work in modern football. Not because I don't want them - because can you imagine the uproar if Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd etc weren't part of a European format due to finishing 3rd in their league?



Realistically, keep the Champions League as is - reduce the amount of teams in the Europa and perhaps reintroduce the Cup Winner's Cup.