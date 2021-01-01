« previous next »
Author Topic: The Most Dangerous Man in America  (Read 552 times)

Online jambutty

The Most Dangerous Man in America
« on: Yesterday at 02:37:28 pm »
Offline Garrus

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:09:36 pm »
That mask of his has really slipped since the election.

Vile, vile c*nt.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:46:33 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:37:28 pm
Not John Oliver.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMGxxRRtmHc

He's a horrible bastard.

One thing that fascinates me with a lot of White Supremacists you see in the media. They actually hate being White. They wear so much make up and fake tan that their skin tone is closer to the people they regard as second class citizens than other White people.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:46:41 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:46:33 pm
He's a horrible bastard.

One thing that fascinates me with a lot of White Supremacists you see in the media. They actually hate being White. They wear so much make up and fake tan that their skin tone is closer to the people they regard as second class citizens than other White people.
And don't forget the teeth. They all have sand blasted white teeth. And hair that looks like it was made in a factory in China.
Online jambutty

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:23:30 pm »
I think his face screams gobshite.





With vibrant notes of gormless.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 04:46:41 pm
And don't forget the teeth. They all have sand blasted white teeth. And hair that looks like it was made in a factory in China.

Yes, forgive me, how could I forget the teeth and hair  ;D
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:56:35 pm »
I don't think he's the most dangerous man in America. He just got really lucky filling the far right space Bill O'Reilly left when he got fired.

What John Oliver fails to touch on is his TV history. He's been on CNN (there is a great video of Jon Stewart destroying him on Crossfire. 'You're 35 and you wear a bow tie'), PBS and MSNBC. Typically left leaning news channels. So he was able to hone his skills being the right leaning balance to debates and opinions. The equivalent of having Farrage on Question Time every week or Piers Moron on Good Morning Britain

The shite he spouts on FOX is exactly what FOX and their viewers want to hear. I doubt he actually feels as strongly about the opinions he shouts about on TV. He just knows it will get a reaction and therefore ratings. A Biden America is a fucking goldmine for him

The most dangerous people in America are the people that allow him the airtime he gets and the people that watch and agree with him.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:07:18 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 05:23:30 pm
I think his face screams gobshite.





With vibrant notes of gormless.

Is he related to Harry Maguire by any chance?
Offline KillieRed

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:13:07 pm »
The bloke was born into privilege, WTAF is he so scared of?
Offline rodderzzz

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:20:26 pm »
losing that privilege
Offline Macphisto80

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:37:15 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 09:20:26 pm
losing that privilege
In one.

Not even losing it. Just a little tiny piece of it. I mean, why take a shit on a normal bog, when it can be gold plated made by Gucci? Why wipe your arse with normal toilet paper, when it can be sweet scented 22 karat gold sitting on a silver platter? Why drive a normal car, when you can have 10 sports cars, a limo and a petrol guzzling Humvee that was designed for military use, but for some reason is a fashion statement to go buy a carton of milk in? Why pay taxes? To fund food stamps and health care for poor people? Fuck that.
Offline Sarge

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:40:50 pm »
He is a prick.
Offline Sarge

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:42:26 pm »
The bitcoin bit ;D
Online jambutty

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:37:34 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:56:35 pm
I don't think he's the most dangerous man in America.
Who's your p(r)ick?
