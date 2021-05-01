« previous next »
Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
« Reply #280 on: May 1, 2021, 03:45:31 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on May  1, 2021, 11:01:40 am
Email from Spirit of Shankly:

Following the result of our survey and mandate from members to engage with LFC on calling for a formal recognition agreement and Spirit of Shankly representation at board level, we have a meeting with Chief Executive Billy Hogan and club representatives on Tuesday 4 May 2021.

It is an encouraging first step as the club attempt to restore fans faith and need for positive change.

We are also pleased to confirm, after meeting earlier this week, that Kop Outs, Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, Merseyside branch of the Official Liverpool FC Supporters Club and Spion Kop 1906 are now affiliated to SOS. We are delighted to have the backing of their members and supporters, and we will represent their views in any upcoming discussions.

We will provide regular updates to our members and affiliates, as appropriate, as talks with LFC progress over the coming weeks.

Regards

Joe Blott

Chair

Spirit of Shankly

That is great News. It will really help to have the fan groups aligned and on message.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 06:14:33 pm »
It's something.  I would bet the other 5 will copy this.  Would say it really changes nothing but my guess it will placate most.

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2021/05/04/chelsea-introduces-supporter-presence-at-board-meetings
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 06:17:55 pm »
That would be great to at least have some ability to for the club to discuss major football issues with representative fans in confidence.
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 06:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:14:33 pm
It's something.  I would bet the other 5 will copy this.  Would say it really changes nothing but my guess it will placate most.

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2021/05/04/chelsea-introduces-supporter-presence-at-board-meetings

It's a positive step.

If only fans were taken seriously in the first place we could have been spared the shitshow of VAR. That's one thing fans need to demand change on.

And it can be a two-way thing. The board can run things past fans at board meetings.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm »
Looks like the meeting between SoS and the club went well. Let's hope the club does the right thing and agree to the vast majority of the requests.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 10:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm
Looks like the meeting between SoS and the club went well. Let's hope the club does the right thing and agree to the vast majority of the requests.
Our owners are a funny lot

Some times they get stuff so right its brilliant and then they pull the super league shit out of the hat knowing  full well everyone would hate it and not caring

Then this with SOS seems really good again

If they didnt do the fucking stupid bits, there wouldnt be an issue.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm »
Email from SOS:

Today, Tuesday 4th May 2021, Spirit of Shankly met with Billy Hogan and Liverpool FC representatives.

At the meeting SOS tabled the following requests:-

- Two Spirit of Shankly representatives at board level in relation to issues that impact fans and the Anfield community .

This would involve a reconstitution of the LFC board that includes effective, elected and accountable fan representation, and not for members of the current LFC board to be that elected representative. This cannot be token representation, but one that has the golden share or veto on the decision-making process. We believe this is desirable, practical and achievable both in the short and long-term.

- A formal recognition agreement between Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Ltd and Spirit of Shankly in order to improve collaboration and supporter engagement and involvement, and to ensure this is sustainable for the future.

- FSG/LFC collaborates with Spirit of Shankly to lead the reform agenda ahead of/in conjunction with the national fan led review.

- We also expect a commitment by FSG that any costs incurred in relation to the creation of, or withdrawal from, the European Super League will be funded solely by the owners and not by the club itself. We note that the Kroenke family have already made this commitment to Arsenal fans.

These motions were acknowledged and received by the Club and they will take these away and respond formally to Spirit of Shankly with a further local meeting expected in the coming days.

The meeting was positive and both parties agreed there is a need for a new structure leading to meaningful and lasting supporter engagement.

We will endeavour to keep you fully informed and updated as talks continue.

Regards

Joe Blott

Chair

Spirit of Shankly
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
« Reply #287 on: Today at 08:49:13 am »
Surely nobody on here can honestly think that FSG are going to reconstitute the board and allow 2 members of a union have a veto on decision making. That is Alice in Wonderland stuff

The VERY best that will happen is what's happened at Chelsea

My main gripe is that why are SoS are the only fans that are allowed a say and allowed on this new board, and the only people who can vote as who has a say for the fans are members of SoS. What an absolute farce
