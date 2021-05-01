Email from SOS:



Today, Tuesday 4th May 2021, Spirit of Shankly met with Billy Hogan and Liverpool FC representatives.



At the meeting SOS tabled the following requests:-



- Two Spirit of Shankly representatives at board level in relation to issues that impact fans and the Anfield community .



This would involve a reconstitution of the LFC board that includes effective, elected and accountable fan representation, and not for members of the current LFC board to be that elected representative. This cannot be token representation, but one that has the golden share or veto on the decision-making process. We believe this is desirable, practical and achievable both in the short and long-term.



- A formal recognition agreement between Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Ltd and Spirit of Shankly in order to improve collaboration and supporter engagement and involvement, and to ensure this is sustainable for the future.



- FSG/LFC collaborates with Spirit of Shankly to lead the reform agenda ahead of/in conjunction with the national fan led review.



- We also expect a commitment by FSG that any costs incurred in relation to the creation of, or withdrawal from, the European Super League will be funded solely by the owners and not by the club itself. We note that the Kroenke family have already made this commitment to Arsenal fans.



These motions were acknowledged and received by the Club and they will take these away and respond formally to Spirit of Shankly with a further local meeting expected in the coming days.



The meeting was positive and both parties agreed there is a need for a new structure leading to meaningful and lasting supporter engagement.



We will endeavour to keep you fully informed and updated as talks continue.



Regards



Joe Blott



Chair



Spirit of Shankly