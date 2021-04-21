Instead of robust FFP you want handicaps & points penalties,how and why are those getting triggered ?



What I would like to see is a fairer system in football where the big clubs dont get it all their own way and therefore dont exist as the existential threat that they are now because more clubs have a greater chance of success. Its about recognising the game is not fair as it stands, there is financial doping where you buy success, so you have to somehow address that. Financial fair play did not do this it became so watered down (not least because of the big 6) it ended up focussing on the clubs as business's not looking at what is fair for football.So as in the american system the lowest ranked finishing team gets first pick on the draft to try and even things up the following season, in horse racing the fastest horse has to carry additional weight to try and make the race more even, in golf and snooker etc you have a handicap based on your ability. In swimming and athletics the fastest qualifiers get the best lanes, nobody objects to these things because they recognise their value. The way football has become dominated by money needs to be addressed, it has always been a business but not as it is now. If you have no control on what the richest clubs can spend then the competition will always be unfair, the rich will get richer, I dont like the capitalist approach, I dont like a high tide floats all boats, because the gap keeps growing and inequality grows based on that gap.So you need to do something about it. You cant stop Madrid, Liverpool and United having massive fan bases and more income and therefore more money, better players a better chance of winning games but you can recognise it and do something about it. I'm not bright enough to know all the answer or even some of them, but it strikes me that if City spend five times as much as Villa then that's unfair, if the Chelsea team costs three or four times that of Southampton then that's unfair too - do all of those sides have the same chance of winning, isnt that what a fair competition is supposed to be?So if City win the league by 20 points but spent twice as much as everybody else then they of course keep their trophy and success but the following season they have an n point penalty to compensate for their advantage. I'm not talking about a few million here or there you'd need bands I guess potentially the big six would all end up handicapped, probably with different point deductions. Cup competitions would be up for grabs not sure what you could do there make the bigger teams play away or have away goals for the smaller teams? The intention would be to disincentivise the financial giants from using their wealth to excess and doing it to the ridiculous levels we've seen from Madrid, Chelsea, PSG, City to gain such an unfair advantage. Back in the day Liverpool's wage bill was higher than those around them but not exponentially so. Its just about keeping the playing field level. I'm not even sure its a good idea but it is at least an idea. Another option would be a specific wage cap as per Rugby bit that hasnt really worked out that well has it? if clubs cant use their financial clout to gain an advantage then you would think they would spend their money elsewhere or here's an idea give back to the fans with cheaper ticket prices, better facilities, subsidised travel, more affordable Tv rights....If there could be robust and enforceable FFP then I'd like to know how that would address the financial inequality. If clubs are encouraged to only spend what they earn then the bigger clubs will be spending more by virtue of their greater income, they'll also win more trophies, garner greater sponsorship, earn still more money and the gap would just widen. City can and have sponsored themselves to success within the rules...The only way it could work is if all the clubs agreed a limit and then stuck to it, that's going to be really hard to make work as we've seen with Rugby.What those 'big'clubs could usefully do is get together and agree their own limits to try and make the competition fairer. That could mean they get greater control of their outgoings and therefore predictable costs. The likes of City wont like it because they would no longer be able to buy success but those run as businesses might and in so doing that could be a way to introduce penalties for different wage bands. I'm not a big fan of the cap because it restricts individuals rights to earn what they believe they are worth but its an option. It could of course help control the staggering player wages and limit the parasitic agents from leeching money from the game,Havent given it that much thought until this week but it would be one way to start to control the power of £££ in the game, recognise it and doing something specific to address it rather than pretend its not there as Sky have for 30 years - compare Sky's outrage at a threat to their TV rights compared to their coverage of Hicks and Gillet, the Glazers or Mike Ashley - ****** hypocritical ******* but I forget they invented football in the 90's, so everything's good.