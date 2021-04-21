« previous next »
Author Topic: 50+1% fan ownership rule  (Read 6349 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #160 on: April 21, 2021, 10:43:58 pm »
Quote from: redmark on April 21, 2021, 10:07:06 pm
It wasn't about who owned the capital, but a degree of influence/control of how it was used. And to increase the influence of the masses, not the few.

Couple of your posts now make me think you have no idea what "own" means.
Offline scatman

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #161 on: April 21, 2021, 11:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 21, 2021, 10:43:58 pm
Couple of your posts now make me think you have no idea what "own" means.

He doesn't, he suggest a windfall tax earlier. The minefield shit like this could open for the wider economy isn't even being acknowledged. Why stop at football clubs?

Who is going to be the fans politburo? How will they be chosen? Is there going to be an election? I know of 2 clubs that have elections by fans to vote a fan in charge.
Online redmark

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #162 on: April 21, 2021, 11:32:46 pm »
Quote from: scatman on April 21, 2021, 11:23:32 pm
He doesn't, he suggest a windfall tax earlier. The minefield shit like this could open for the wider economy isn't even being acknowledged. Why stop at football clubs?

Who is going to be the fans politburo? How will they be chosen? Is there going to be an election? I know of 2 clubs that have elections by fans to vote a fan in charge.

You've even forgotten your own response when pointed out it was a joke.

These rabbit holes are detracting from decent ideas in this thread, for those who are interested; so I'll quote one who ignores the distractions and stop adding to them.

Quote from: Vulmea on April 21, 2021, 09:56:05 pm
I dont think its a simple question to answer how we mend the game and make it more equal,

The US build in specific rules to try and ensure equality and prevent the biggest pockets buying success, the draft etc, if anybody knows about capitalism it has to be them, well them and the Tories, well them and the Tories and Monaco, well them the Tories, Monaco and Dubai, well them the Tories, Monaco, Dbai, and the Russian oligarchs,   oh and the saudi's, and .....
 well them and and ...

UEFA's attempt at financial fair play has been farcical, the fit and proper ownership is a travesty,

The UK Government must recognise that football clubs are community assets - a bit like listed buildings etc - there have to be rules on what is done with them - and that's every club not just the big 6 - that's the way the clubs should be protected in the UK -  I don't think you can just flip to 51 % fan owned and think that's that answer. This probably means any big decisions have to be voted on by the community,  which probably means 'membership' becomes a bigger issue. Then you have the context of actually you could have more members outside the Uk than in it, so a different set of problems but one step at a time , I aint got the brains to think of everything in one go.

In terms of the clubs themselves - no taxation without representation - so the fans have to be on the Board, they have to have voting rights and they have to be duly elected. This isnt a panacea - plenty of knobs out there, good orators and lynch mobs , not a big fan of the democratic process  but its better than most of the alternatives. And this isnt invite a fan to work day they need a specific role on the board and attendance at all board meetings not an afterthought or part time member  - included in strategic planning like the super league, sponsorship deals, etc

UEFA have to recognise that the big 15 or however many there are have too big an advantage, that money buys success, that the dream of a plucky team beating the odds is ridculously long odds, the chances of a team earning there place at the top table without a billionaire owner is non existent. So they need rules to make it more equal - they have tried the squad size, the young recruits, the local players - they have tried various things to try and make it more equal but the clubs themselves have just worked around it  and found loop holes or just flagrantly breached the rules and bought expensive lawyers - so actually they need to be more direct,  maybe handicapping teams who spend more - sorry City you squad costs three times that as the rest of the league you've just lost 1/3 of your points next year, they do it with horse racing dont they?

That needs the business owners to understand that they dont have guaranteed success, that their investment is a gamble, that the money they crave comes from collective TV rights, membership, merchandising -  that you only get to join the game if you buy into that -

Sky - think they already have competition now - Amazon, BT  etc


FIFA - can we just scrap them?

and scrap VAR it kills the enjoyment of the game, its there for maradonna's handball, not for armpits being offiside. Its should only be there to rule on extremes - as it stands officials are hiding behind it.

In terms of socialism thats what football is supposed to be about isnt it? Everybody contributes, everybody shares in the rewards and the pain, some old scots fella said something like that in the 60's, if you don't believe in that then Liverpool isnt really the place to be.

The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 02:21:23 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on April 21, 2021, 08:16:53 pm
In Germany the 49% is usually made up of corporate sponsors so they still have the financial clout.

Unless you are a massive club, this isn't always the case. Some clubs have no investors outside of their members; others have one person. It is extremely varied. A few examples

Borussia Dortmund
Free float - 69.86%
Evonik (chemical company) - 9.83%
Bernd Geske (German businessman) - 9.35%
Borussia Dortmund eV - 5.53%
Signal Iduna (financial services)- 5.43%

Borussia Mönchengladbach
Borussia VfL 1900 eV - 100%

Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt eV - 67.89%
Freunde des Adlers (a partnership between investment banker Philip Holzer and American military supplier Stephen Orenstein -  16.81%)
Freunde der Eintract Frankfurt (a consortium of four German banks) - 7.30%
Sven Janssen (German entrepreneur) - 5.0%
Wolfgang Steubing (Investment Brokerage) -3.0%

Hertha BSC
Hertha BSC GmbH - 50.1%
Lars Windhorst (German entrepreneur) - 49.9%

HSV
HSV eV-  76.19% HSV ev,
Klaus Michael Kühne (German billionaire) 20.57%
Burmeister Family 1.35%
Helmut Bohnhorst - 1.22% (German entrepreneur)
Heirs/Estate of Alexander Margaritoff - 0.67%

Ingolstadt
FC Ingolstadt 04 eV - 80.1%
Audi Sport GbmH - 19.9%

Carl Zeiss Jena
Carl Zeiss Jena e.V -50.02%
Roland Duchatelet (Belgian businessman and politican, former Charlton owner) - 49.98%

VfL Osnabruck
VfL von 1899 eV - 82.09%
Assmann Büromöbel (German furniture shop) 5.0%
Michael Koch (German managing director) 5.0%
Stadtwerke Osnabruck (local natural gas and water utility) - 4.91%
Nicole Welz - 3.0%

VfL Wolfsburg
Volkswagen AG - 100%
Quote from: JackBauer on April 21, 2021, 09:08:47 pm
Yes, and as has already been said, those voting rights have value, so the idea that the current owners are willingly going to give those up to supporters (or, more realistically, a tiny clique of supporters who will then claim to speak for the entire fanbase) is fantasy island, pie in the sky stuff as well.

Exactly. None will give it up freely. They would argue why spend all that money to buy and run a football club, if you have no majority control in how it is run.  Despite their current talk, I'd also imagine the UK government wouldn't be overly keen on backing such a plan once a few high-profile lobbyists point to owners being unwilling to invest under such a model, which in turn they would argue would dent the PL's brand.

Quote from: Zeb on April 21, 2021, 09:49:51 pm
I think some have the idea that German clubs function like workers' collectives when you'd be probably best looking at a cooperative or even something like a museum for an example.

Yep. Look at the people who are on the executive branches of these clubs. It's just like the boards on museums and galleries. They tend to be academics, business executives and politicians. They are generally people with experience running businesses and governments with massive budgets and managing large-scale projects.
Offline coct3au

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 03:18:47 am »
There's an unusual window of opportunity here, because the Conservatives will be looking out for any opportunity to shore up their "red wall" vote over the next couple of years, especially with the ongoing turmoil of Brexit, the potential break-up of the UK, etc.

We witnessed Marcus Rashford basically overruling then deciding the government's national school meals policy last year, because they are terrified of the reach and loyalty such celebrities can command. We've seen an even more epic example of this over the last few days. Boris Johnson has no particular principles other than "what will make me popular and keep me in power" - see the "fuck business" episode. He will be all too aware of the immense political capital he could pick up by "giving football back to the people".

For anyone sceptical about the ability or possibility of the government to have any meaningful impact in the current global multinational age, please look out of your window where they have basically ripped up the rule book, recanted their previous rejection of the "magic money tree", and propped up the entire national economy for the best part of 18 months. Before covid, merely renationalising the railways and putting fast broadband everywhere was economic suicide, only feasible in the fevered communist dreams of Jeremy Corbyn. Now, that would be the sort of thing that you sign off on a Wednesday afternoon while eating a Kit Kat.

The legislative/regulatory route gives the opportunity for fan input without any economic burden on us (or the government) - inconveniencing just a handful of mostly foreign billionaires who probably don't have a single vote between them. The government can make this happen by simply passing a law. This is utterly possible. If we can persuade Boris Johnson it's in his interest, perhaps even with a subtle "red wall" campaign of breathless but insincere seduction, this could happen. Labour would probably position themselves as "supportive, but even moreso". We would have political parties fighting to look the most "football fan friendly".

And as we saw over the last few days, other "key stakeholders" might well see this as being in their interest too (the existing media cartel, particularly).

We have absolutely got to do everything we can to seize this opportunity. For all the obvious reasons, but also for how funny it would be, if this was the ultimate result of the ESL project.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 07:24:49 am »
^^^This is my thinking as well. If we were not living in the fast changing times that we are living in, I would say this is all a complete pipe dream and non-starter.

But times being what they are, I don´t think we will ever get such an oppurtunity again.


Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:21:23 am
Yep. Look at the people who are on the executive branches of these clubs. It's just like the boards on museums and galleries. They tend to be academics, business executives and politicians. They are generally people with experience running businesses and governments with massive budgets and managing large-scale projects.

This is how I would envisage it as well. The thing is FSG already have a great sporting/buisiness set up. Mainly you would need the fan representation on the board to stop shit like this ESL madness or being sold to a Sheikh, and to push for more general fan friendly reforms in terms of ticket prices and the like.

Not only that, but if every club has fan representation then there can be wider issues raised if brought to every board (e.g. KO times, and pushing for structural reforms).

Obviously you wouldn´t want fans anywhere near the likes of transfers, or quite frankly anything sporting related  ;D Likewise if it was to work you would need to allow the buisnessmen to be able to carry on making their money

Offline MacAloolah

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 12:03:39 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on April 21, 2021, 04:38:15 pm
By my count 8 premier league clubs have foreign owners from countries that have bilateral investment treaties with the UK meaning it would be far more complicated for the UK government to legislate that 51% of voting rights, so control of these private companies be taken away from the owners without ending up in series of international arbitrations. Better regulation is probably the best we can hope for with increased level of fan involvement but given that the body in charge of football in the UK the FA is just another cesspit of greed, just like UEFA is at the European level I'm not sure I hold out hope for any real change.
Not a cat in hell's chance a Tory government would ever try to implement that.  They may talk the talk but at the end of the day they are Tories, it will be quietly dropped after the local elections in May
Online kavah

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 01:22:57 pm »
Online 4pool

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 01:49:55 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 07:24:49 am
^^^This is my thinking as well. If we were not living in the fast changing times that we are living in, I would say this is all a complete pipe dream and non-starter.

But times being what they are, I don´t think we will ever get such an oppurtunity again.


This is how I would envisage it as well. The thing is FSG already have a great sporting/buisiness set up. Mainly you would need the fan representation on the board to stop shit like this ESL madness or being sold to a Sheikh, and to push for more general fan friendly reforms in terms of ticket prices and the like.

Not only that, but if every club has fan representation then there can be wider issues raised if brought to every board (e.g. KO times, and pushing for structural reforms).

Obviously you wouldn´t want fans anywhere near the likes of transfers, or quite frankly anything sporting related ;D Likewise if it was to work you would need to allow the buisnessmen to be able to carry on making their money



So you want your cake and eat it too. Someone to smack the owners down but not really there to have the power when it comes to spending the transfer money or determining a player for the club.

Not a snowballs chance in Hell that owners would be worried about 1 board member if the owners want to do something.

A "fan representative" would be a token jester . That's all.

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 01:53:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:49:55 pm
So you want your cake and eat it too. Someone to smack the owners down but not really there to have the power when it comes to spending the transfer money or determining a player for the club.

Not a snowballs chance in Hell that owners would be worried about 1 board member if the owners want to do something.

A "fan representative" would be a token jester . That's all.

Well, a couple things.  Resistance can only come about with knowledge --- and having someone who can warn the LFC supporters is valuable.  No one likes to be hit over the head with the type of shit pulled by the ESL groups.

In terms of influencing decisions, one person rarely is the salve to a solution, but if we see this person as a representative of something larger and organized - we might avoid the recent cock-ups with FSG or then again maybe not.

But its like Jurgen says mate,  "if there is a possibility to improve things, then we should try it."

Saying there is no possibility to improve things is the stance taken by the disillusioned or siding with the status quo potentially.  Feel free to clarify if you desire.
Online 4pool

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 02:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 01:53:56 pm
Well, a couple things.  Resistance can only come about with knowledge --- and having someone who can warn the LFC supporters is valuable.  No one likes to be hit over the head with the type of shit pulled by the ESL groups.

In terms of influencing decisions, one person rarely is the salve to a solution, but if we see this person as a representative of something larger and organized - we might avoid the recent cock-ups with FSG or then again maybe not.

But its like Jurgen says mate,  "if there is a possibility to improve things, then we should try it."

Saying there is no possibility to improve things is the stance taken by the disillusioned or siding with the status quo potentially.  Feel free to clarify if you desire.

So you don't think the owners will realize they have a grass on board. Someone who is going to run to fans groups to let the secrets out.

Yeah, that will work perfect.

The "fans representative" will be left out anyway.

I'll put the scenario to you this way.

Suppose there is a fan representative on the board. The owner(s) have a new plan to join a ESL. Do yuo think the owner(s) would inform the Fan Representative of their plans for discussion purposes? Or do you think the owners will have discussed the whole thing, make a decision, then when ready to announce the new plan of joining other clubs in an ESL, that wheni t is just about to break news...then they inform the Fan Representative. Knowing MR/MRS Big Mouth will be out straight away to SOS, Spin Kop, et all . By then it's done.

Sure the backlash will happen like it did. And hopefully that will squash it. But the Fan representative will be blindsided to major issues.

But after this episode, next time-- and there very will likely be a next time--- more thought will be given to the reaction and better planning to quell various fears.

Further if Henry and Co have a buyer come to them with silly money to buy the club, a Fan Representative is unlikely to sway their opinion on taking the cash.

And as another point, if fans ( supporters) really hound the owners over things and make their life miserable, there is nothing to prevent the owners to sell to what would be deemed an unwanted new owner. IE. Big oil or Oligarch. Why should they do the right thing as stewards of the club if the "club" doesn't respect them? There's a limit to everything.

Now, this is not a defense of the owners but just like Jurgen said when Leeds supporters, Nevilles big mouth, and Samuels  article created a firestorm which effected the mentality of himself and the players, the same goes for owners as they are only human as well.

When owner screw up, you call them out on it, they fix it, and you move along. No ownership will be perfect on every decision. FSG will screw up again in the future. Doesn't mean they need hounding out.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 02:29:18 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:49:55 pm
So you want your cake and eat it too. Someone to smack the owners down but not really there to have the power when it comes to spending the transfer money or determining a player for the club.

Not a snowballs chance in Hell that owners would be worried about 1 board member if the owners want to do something.

A "fan representative" would be a token jester . That's all.


Read the links posted on here.  No one's suggested a token fan on the board.
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 02:32:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:15:30 pm
So you don't think the owners will realize they have a grass on board. Someone who is going to run to fans groups to let the secrets out.

Yeah, that will work perfect.

The "fans representative" will be left out anyway.

I'll put the scenario to you this way.

Suppose there is a fan representative on the board. The owner(s) have a new plan to join a ESL. Do yuo think the owner(s) would inform the Fan Representative of their plans for discussion purposes? Or do you think the owners will have discussed the whole thing, make a decision, then when ready to announce the new plan of joining other clubs in an ESL, that wheni t is just about to break news...then they inform the Fan Representative. Knowing MR/MRS Big Mouth will be out straight away to SOS, Spin Kop, et all . By then it's done.

Sure the backlash will happen like it did. And hopefully that will squash it. But the Fan representative will be blindsided to major issues.

But after this episode, next time-- and there very will likely be a next time--- more thought will be given to the reaction and better planning to quell various fears.

Further if Henry and Co have a buyer come to them with silly money to buy the club, a Fan Representative is unlikely to sway their opinion on taking the cash.

And as another point, if fans ( supporters) really hound the owners over things and make their life miserable, there is nothing to prevent the owners to sell to what would be deemed an unwanted new owner. IE. Big oil or Oligarch. Why should they do the right thing as stewards of the club if the "club" doesn't respect them? There's a limit to everything.

Now, this is not a defense of the owners but just like Jurgen said when Leeds supporters, Nevilles big mouth, and Samuels  article created a firestorm which effected the mentality of himself and the players, the same goes for owners as they are only human as well.

When owner screw up, you call them out on it, they fix it, and you move along. No ownership will be perfect on every decision. FSG will screw up again in the future. Doesn't mean they need hounding out.

Mate, playing out all these scenarios is a waste of both our time.

My thinking (and I am not alone here) is that representation on the board, and voting rights have value.   Capital has been going around these issues since 1920's - no one here is under the illusion that they will not have strategies to protect their interests.

But doing nothing is not really an option, but one you seem to be pushing under the rubric of "there is nothing to be done".   And respectfully, I disagree, even in losing a group can gain strength, institutional information they would not get otherwise, and build relationships across the spectrum....   

And if the representative is a good leader, trustworthy and honest --- supporters will naturally gravitate to the game within the game. 

Lastly, the part that is most unappealing about your argument is that this might incite FSG to do something more evil or unsavory --- Bullshit.   FSG are going to do what FSG want, do not blame supporters for their actions.  They have resources, information, and power that dwarf the average supporter or supporter groups.  If they choose any of the suggestions that you name here --- that's on them, not us.    They are partners to a group that is abusing the game in a variety of ways.  They are complicit.   We can pretend that their vacuous apologies mean something and they have done some good things for the club etc...   But, the facts remain, they are showing us who they are --- we know who they are.   

The bigger question is who are we?  What will be settle for and what won't we?  The energy of this year has been so negative, we need to harness this energy (and the recent victory against segregated close league money grabs) and fill this vacuum with something of substance for supporters. There may be victories in this or not, but this kind of "what is it really gonna accomplish" meme is really a way of saying "we give up".
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:37:31 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Offline Red Ol

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 02:35:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:49:55 pm
So you want your cake and eat it too. Someone to smack the owners down but not really there to have the power when it comes to spending the transfer money or determining a player for the club.

Not a snowballs chance in Hell that owners would be worried about 1 board member if the owners want to do something.

A "fan representative" would be a token jester . That's all.

 :jester
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 02:41:14 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:15:30 pm
So you don't think the owners will realize they have a grass on board. Someone who is going to run to fans groups to let the secrets out.

Yeah, that will work perfect.

The "fans representative" will be left out anyway.

I'll put the scenario to you this way.

Suppose there is a fan representative on the board. The owner(s) have a new plan to join a ESL. Do yuo think the owner(s) would inform the Fan Representative of their plans for discussion purposes? Or do you think the owners will have discussed the whole thing, make a decision, then when ready to announce the new plan of joining other clubs in an ESL, that wheni t is just about to break news...then they inform the Fan Representative. Knowing MR/MRS Big Mouth will be out straight away to SOS, Spin Kop, et all . By then it's done.

Sure the backlash will happen like it did. And hopefully that will squash it. But the Fan representative will be blindsided to major issues.

But after this episode, next time-- and there very will likely be a next time--- more thought will be given to the reaction and better planning to quell various fears.

Further if Henry and Co have a buyer come to them with silly money to buy the club, a Fan Representative is unlikely to sway their opinion on taking the cash.

And as another point, if fans ( supporters) really hound the owners over things and make their life miserable, there is nothing to prevent the owners to sell to what would be deemed an unwanted new owner. IE. Big oil or Oligarch. Why should they do the right thing as stewards of the club if the "club" doesn't respect them? There's a limit to everything.

Now, this is not a defense of the owners but just like Jurgen said when Leeds supporters, Nevilles big mouth, and Samuels  article created a firestorm which effected the mentality of himself and the players, the same goes for owners as they are only human as well.

When owner screw up, you call them out on it, they fix it, and you move along. No ownership will be perfect on every decision. FSG will screw up again in the future. Doesn't mean they need hounding out.

Actually, here is the best response to 4Pool from Qston in the large ESL thread

Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 02:33:43 pm
Tough questions aren`t they. My understanding from everything I have read, and people I have spoken to, is that FSG were getting really pissed off with voting rights at the EPL and also UEFA over issues that weren`t actually directly related to finance in the sense of share of income. So from our clubs perspective did their recent endeavour simply expose that as not true i.e it was driven by greed ? or is the truth it was a combination of everything including greed/increased income ? I suspect the latter. That is really the starting point for an internal debate about FSG but still then leaves the much bigger questions about governance of the sport.

We keep coming back to it, and I know a lot of us are agreed, but this starts with proper meaningful involvement of fans in senior positions at all clubs and also those groups involvement in the wider questions for the whole of football re: distribution, scheduling, ticket prices, subscriptions and so on. I believe most fans accept that if they want to watch football day in day out they have to pay for it in some way (not necessarily the current way !). People seem to forget that until the advent of the premier league, and even when it first started, broadcasting remained very limited. We have very quickly become use to what has been the norm over the past 12 months with a constant stream of ALL premier league games.

There also needs to be proper joined up thinking as between the domestic, european and worldwide authorities. You don`t want a situation where british clubs are unfairly disadvantaged against european clubs for example otherwise the big european clubs will just hoover up all the talent. That playing field was only initially re balanced with the start of the PL, but then in turn the PL has become the dominant financial force.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 07:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 01:53:56 pm
Well, a couple things.  Resistance can only come about with knowledge --- and having someone who can warn the LFC supporters is valuable.  No one likes to be hit over the head with the type of shit pulled by the ESL groups.

In terms of influencing decisions, one person rarely is the salve to a solution, but if we see this person as a representative of something larger and organized - we might avoid the recent cock-ups with FSG or then again maybe not.

But its like Jurgen says mate,  "if there is a possibility to improve things, then we should try it."

Saying there is no possibility to improve things is the stance taken by the disillusioned or siding with the status quo potentially.  Feel free to clarify if you desire.

But Henry didn't take (the rushed press release) this to the board did he,Kenny had no idea but even worse Peter Moore had no clue it was happening.

I think we (selected person) should use a fan effort towards UEFA & FFP as a bargaining chip in any approach to FSG asking for real fan representation.

To be honest all fans should have mobilised when UEFA pussied out with the Sheik.
Offline andyrol

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 07:37:28 pm »
So, say I was given the role of 'ruling' football in this country... my 'rules' would be...
A cap on ticket prices, unilaterally . including cheaper away fans tickets. Kick off times only when ease of arrival and departure from stadia is functionable, I.E.: no late night sunday games or bank holidays when no trains etc are operating.  VAR scrapped or completely overhauled so no 'human error' and only AI(?) operated only. 
An organisation or panel set up for all UK football accountancy and football wide decisions. This would be made up of lawyers, accountants, experts, MPs , ex-players and fans. All finances at the start of each season and at any time during , from all clubs must be declared to the panel.
Only 60% of clubs earnings ( these are: gate receipts, transfers, merchandise and prize money) ONLY for buying players, including wages and agents fees. Sponsorship can not be used for incoming transfers only: stadia upkeep, non-playing staff wages, and 10% of every sponsorship deal will go to a trust fund filtered down through the pyramid.
An agreement that as soon as possible EVERY club must have 2 'fans' on its board, these fans will be voted by other fans ( season ticket holders, members etc). No club can make 'beyond' day-to-day decisions ( not transfers, sackings etc, ) without 100% unanimous board vote which includes the 2 'fans'.
These board decisions must also be conveyed to the aforesaid panel.
Any breaches of these rules( not previously declared) found by the panel will result in expulsion to the 5th tier.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 07:46:55 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Yesterday at 07:37:28 pm
So, say I was given the role of 'ruling' football in this country... my 'rules' would be...
A cap on ticket prices, unilaterally . including cheaper away fans tickets. Kick off times only when ease of arrival and departure from stadia is functionable, I.E.: no late night sunday games or bank holidays when no trains etc are operating.  VAR scrapped or completely overhauled so no 'human error' and only AI(?) operated only. 
An organisation or panel set up for all UK football accountancy and football wide decisions. This would be made up of lawyers, accountants, experts, MPs , ex-players and fans. All finances at the start of each season and at any time during , from all clubs must be declared to the panel.
Only 60% of clubs earnings ( these are: gate receipts, transfers, merchandise and prize money) ONLY for buying players, including wages and agents fees. Sponsorship can not be used for incoming transfers only: stadia upkeep, non-playing staff wages, and 10% of every sponsorship deal will go to a trust fund filtered down through the pyramid.
An agreement that as soon as possible EVERY club must have 2 'fans' on its board, these fans will be voted by other fans ( season ticket holders, members etc). No club can make 'beyond' day-to-day decisions ( not transfers, sackings etc, ) without 100% unanimous board vote which includes the 2 'fans'.
These board decisions must also be conveyed to the aforesaid panel.
Any breaches of these rules( not previously declared) found by the panel will result in expulsion to the 5th tier.


So do the owners get to keep the money from the biggest source of income ? All your ideas would do is put the UK Clubs at a massive disadvantage to the rest of European Clubs.
Offline andyrol

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 07:55:17 pm »
Nah, Im running FIFA as well.
Online Vulmea

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 07:56:06 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:15:30 pm
So you don't think the owners will realize they have a grass on board. Someone who is going to run to fans groups to let the secrets out.

Yeah, that will work perfect.

The "fans representative" will be left out anyway.

I'll put the scenario to you this way.

Suppose there is a fan representative on the board. The owner(s) have a new plan to join a ESL. Do yuo think the owner(s) would inform the Fan Representative of their plans for discussion purposes? Or do you think the owners will have discussed the whole thing, make a decision, then when ready to announce the new plan of joining other clubs in an ESL, that wheni t is just about to break news...then they inform the Fan Representative. Knowing MR/MRS Big Mouth will be out straight away to SOS, Spin Kop, et all . By then it's done.

Sure the backlash will happen like it did. And hopefully that will squash it. But the Fan representative will be blindsided to major issues.

But after this episode, next time-- and there very will likely be a next time--- more thought will be given to the reaction and better planning to quell various fears.

Further if Henry and Co have a buyer come to them with silly money to buy the club, a Fan Representative is unlikely to sway their opinion on taking the cash.

And as another point, if fans ( supporters) really hound the owners over things and make their life miserable, there is nothing to prevent the owners to sell to what would be deemed an unwanted new owner. IE. Big oil or Oligarch. Why should they do the right thing as stewards of the club if the "club" doesn't respect them? There's a limit to everything.

Now, this is not a defense of the owners but just like Jurgen said when Leeds supporters, Nevilles big mouth, and Samuels  article created a firestorm which effected the mentality of himself and the players, the same goes for owners as they are only human as well.

When owner screw up, you call them out on it, they fix it, and you move along. No ownership will be perfect on every decision. FSG will screw up again in the future. Doesn't mean they need hounding out.

Its not as binary as FSG/fans - the government have to do their bit and UEFA have to do theirs. the government need to create a  community asset style approach which would mean the owners would be legally bound to consult on specific action's similar to listed buildings, nature reserves museums etc if they have that legal requirement then the fan board member than has a specific role and responsibility including liaising with whatever government quango created to over see this. This could also include a genuine 'fit and proper ' test which may necessitate some form of financial guarantee bit like you get with pension funds only one that works.

UEFA and the fA and the premier league then have to work on making the league more equal, removing the power for the big 6, giving more chance for other teams to be successful and have sustained success. the tweaking of youth rules, local recruitment, squad size, etc and financial fair ply simply haven't worked, so they'll need to be more direct, something like handicaps, or a points penalty, you'd also need  guaranteed open book accounting to check on that. Without it you dont get to join the competition. likewise with TV rights have to sign that these are collective.

needs to be a wide range of things there is no silver bullet to fix it all - I'd agree with other comments about timing - it has grabbed attention and it would be criminal to allow UEFA, the PL and the FA to return to the status quo


Online 4pool

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 08:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 02:32:44 pm
Mate, playing out all these scenarios is a waste of both our time.

My thinking (and I am not alone here) is that representation on the board, and voting rights have value.   Capital has been going around these issues since 1920's - no one here is under the illusion that they will not have strategies to protect their interests.


Right, you win.

You are elected to the board and have voting rights.

Henry, Werner, Gordon and Hogan are the other board members.

John calls an emergency board conference early last Sunday morning. You attend virtually along with all the others. John then explains there is this new European Super League to come forward later that morning. He explains what it is about. That Man Utd ( Woodward and the Glazers) have been very active in it's inception. He mentions all the other clubs signed in. United, City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Spurs. He talks about the increased revenues if we join and the loss of potential revenues if LFC do not go along. He asks for a vote on whether or not LFC should join in. You vote no and explain how this will go down with supporters. Your objection is noted. The other four vote yes.

Henry signs on to the deal and all the clubs break the news at the same time.

Is this a far fetched scenario?

My problem is that those thinking have a fan representative on the board is the panacea to solve the problems. A fan representative might do some good. But when push comes to shove on anything major, the owners will always have the say and the clout.

I use to be in a Union. We had a representative on the company board. Facilities were still shut down. Union members lost their jobs. So what good was one representative?

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 08:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Vulmea on Yesterday at 07:56:06 pm
Its not as binary as FSG/fans - the government have to do their bit and UEFA have to do theirs. the government need to create a  community asset style approach which would mean the owners would be legally bound to consult on specific action's similar to listed buildings, nature reserves museums etc if they have that legal requirement then the fan board member than has a specific role and responsibility including liaising with whatever government quango created to over see this. This could also include a genuine 'fit and proper ' test which may necessitate some form of financial guarantee bit like you get with pension funds only one that works.

UEFA and the fA and the premier league then have to work on making the league more equal, removing the power for the big 6, giving more chance for other teams to be successful and have sustained success. the tweaking of youth rules, local recruitment, squad size, etc and financial fair ply simply haven't worked, so they'll need to be more direct, something like handicaps, or a points penalty, you'd also need  guaranteed open book accounting to check on that. Without it you dont get to join the competition. likewise with TV rights have to sign that these are collective.

needs to be a wide range of things there is no silver bullet to fix it all - I'd agree with other comments about timing - it has grabbed attention and it would be criminal to allow UEFA, the PL and the FA to return to the status quo

Instead of robust FFP you want handicaps & points penalties,how and why are those getting triggered ?
Offline Al 666

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 08:13:14 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:49:55 pm
So you want your cake and eat it too. Someone to smack the owners down but not really there to have the power when it comes to spending the transfer money or determining a player for the club.

Not a snowballs chance in Hell that owners would be worried about 1 board member if the owners want to do something.

A "fan representative" would be a token jester . That's all.



Please explain if it is such a token gesture, then why are the clubs so resistant to it.
Online redmark

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 08:15:03 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:01:19 pm
John calls an emergency board conference early last Sunday morning. You attend virtually along with all the others. John then explains there is this new European Super League to come forward later that morning. He explains what it is about. That Man Utd ( Woodward and the Glazers) have been very active in it's inception. He mentions all the other clubs signed in. United, City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Spurs. He talks about the increased revenues if we join and the loss of potential revenues if LFC do not go along. He asks for a vote on whether or not LFC should join in. You vote no and explain how this will go down with supporters. Your objection is noted. The other four vote yes.
https://reclaimourgame.com/

#2 EMPOWER SUPPORTERS WITH IMMEDIATE 50+1 LAW
Given the threat to our clubs remains real, we need to provide immediate safeguards for supporters to be able to act to protect the best interests of their clubs. We call on the Government to legislate to require all English clubs to secure a 51% majority of their registered season ticket holders on any major decision that fundamentally affects the clubs identity or future (for instance: a change of competition or league; a change of home ground; a change of name, club colours or badge).

So the idea isn't a representative with a single vote (though there would be a representative to be in discussions), but effectively a supporters veto - on certain limited, critical issues.

In addition, in that scenario, the fans' groups would be involved in those other clubs, and would have been involved in setting the financial/governance framework of the PL itself.
Offline Al 666

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 08:25:17 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:15:03 pm
https://reclaimourgame.com/

#2 EMPOWER SUPPORTERS WITH IMMEDIATE 50+1 LAW
Given the threat to our clubs remains real, we need to provide immediate safeguards for supporters to be able to act to protect the best interests of their clubs. We call on the Government to legislate to require all English clubs to secure a 51% majority of their registered season ticket holders on any major decision that fundamentally affects the clubs identity or future (for instance: a change of competition or league; a change of home ground; a change of name, club colours or badge).

So the idea isn't a representative with a single vote (though there would be a representative to be in discussions), but effectively a supporters veto - on certain limited, critical issues.

In addition, in that scenario, the fans' groups would be involved in those other clubs, and would have been involved in setting the financial/governance framework of the PL itself.

The saddest thing is that people like reclaim our game get completely ignored, whilst fans lap up the banter of Carragher and Neville. 
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 08:58:53 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:15:30 pm
So you don't think the owners will realize they have a grass on board. Someone who is going to run to fans groups to let the secrets out.

Yeah, that will work perfect.

The "fans representative" will be left out anyway.

I'll put the scenario to you this way.

Suppose there is a fan representative on the board. The owner(s) have a new plan to join a ESL. Do yuo think the owner(s) would inform the Fan Representative of their plans for discussion purposes? Or do you think the owners will have discussed the whole thing, make a decision, then when ready to announce the new plan of joining other clubs in an ESL, that wheni t is just about to break news...then they inform the Fan Representative. Knowing MR/MRS Big Mouth will be out straight away to SOS, Spin Kop, et all . By then it's done.

Sure the backlash will happen like it did. And hopefully that will squash it. But the Fan representative will be blindsided to major issues.

But after this episode, next time-- and there very will likely be a next time--- more thought will be given to the reaction and better planning to quell various fears.

Further if Henry and Co have a buyer come to them with silly money to buy the club, a Fan Representative is unlikely to sway their opinion on taking the cash.

And as another point, if fans ( supporters) really hound the owners over things and make their life miserable, there is nothing to prevent the owners to sell to what would be deemed an unwanted new owner. IE. Big oil or Oligarch. Why should they do the right thing as stewards of the club if the "club" doesn't respect them? There's a limit to everything.

Now, this is not a defense of the owners but just like Jurgen said when Leeds supporters, Nevilles big mouth, and Samuels  article created a firestorm which effected the mentality of himself and the players, the same goes for owners as they are only human as well.

When owner screw up, you call them out on it, they fix it, and you move along. No ownership will be perfect on every decision. FSG will screw up again in the future. Doesn't mean they need hounding out.

For some reason you have chosen me as your argument provider.  That's fine, let's get into it.

Your scenario brings about a weakness in this kind of thinking - in above scenario (not what you are thinking, but how you are thinking).

First, any sustained efforts to move towards the goal of voting rights and board representation is NOT a finish line.  Work is not over even if it accomplished everything it set it out to do.
Furthermore, no one is maintaining the it will be easy, will provide exactly what YOU and YOUR experience thinks it should, or will be seen as some discrete event that both sides in this might point to justifying it worthwhile.   Instead, this is a long term process of consistently fighting for more say, governance, and fairness in a system fraught with corruption.   So, this is not just about individual discrete outcomes that you can go back and cheerlead to the larger group about ---  it is about establishing an institution that is a permanent form of resistance to those who do not embody the Liverpool way (as voiced by the great Bill Shankly).   It is not, "what good will this do because the big baddies are too powerful to accomplish anything."   

Second, it is not the job of people who want more control to imagine all of the ways capital will try to exact its pound of flesh.  Of course, they will find ways (technology, wealth networks and financial institutions, and control mechanisms inside and outside of the sport) to limit power for supporters.   Of course, they will.   This is not a sufficient reason, irregardless of your experience in the Union, which I imagine was extremely valuable education for you, to look our current situation and worry about the owner's perspective.  They have their own decisions to make (and many will be mistakes), and they will make them whether we "hound" them or not.    This is about us.  Who we are and how much of this we'll take without a fight.   Its not just one season.  Its not just one industry.   Its not just one country.   Millions across the globe experience this kind of thing -- and people have to make up their minds if they want to fight back (not as some gesture, of yeah we fought back), but in building some sustainable for resistance in the middle of a pandemic, a ESL Shitshow, and the usual suspect cronies at UEFA/FIFA/PL... 

Third, there is nothing practical about this approach or smart.  Its about having the desire to change this relationship as soon as possible (and this means in our lifetimes - since the rise of capital worldwide since 1970 is unprecedented, at the same time many working people's towns and cities went through massive destruction, downsizing and inequality.   This is bigger than footy.  In my way of seeing it, we are either complicit in our own demise or we find a way to resist so that future may have an even greater ability to resist -- form new possibilities.  Not everyone is built for that kind of journey --- has nothing to do with outcome or hope or winning like in soccer.    It has to do with planting the roots of resistance - so that it may grow in an environment where shit is everywhere.

Firmino rules :)
   
Online 4pool

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #186 on: Today at 02:40:40 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:15:03 pm
https://reclaimourgame.com/

#2 EMPOWER SUPPORTERS WITH IMMEDIATE 50+1 LAW
Given the threat to our clubs remains real, we need to provide immediate safeguards for supporters to be able to act to protect the best interests of their clubs. We call on the Government to legislate to require all English clubs to secure a 51% majority of their registered season ticket holders on any major decision that fundamentally affects the clubs identity or future (for instance: a change of competition or league; a change of home ground; a change of name, club colours or badge).

So the idea isn't a representative with a single vote (though there would be a representative to be in discussions), but effectively a supporters veto - on certain limited, critical issues.

In addition, in that scenario, the fans' groups would be involved in those other clubs, and would have been involved in setting the financial/governance framework of the PL itself.

Help me out here.

Can you give me, in your opinion,  what % chance this has of being enacted?
Online Vulmea

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #187 on: Today at 02:54:29 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:10:22 pm
Instead of robust FFP you want handicaps & points penalties,how and why are those getting triggered ?

What I would like to see is a fairer system in football where the big clubs dont get it all their own way and therefore dont exist as the existential threat that they are now because more clubs have a greater chance of success. Its about recognising the game is not fair as it stands, there is financial doping where you buy success, so you have to somehow address that. Financial fair play did not do this it became so watered down (not least because of the big 6) it ended up focussing on the clubs as business's not looking at what is fair for football.

So as in the american system the lowest ranked finishing team gets first pick on the draft to try and even things up the following season, in horse racing the fastest horse has to carry additional weight to try and make the race more even, in golf and snooker etc you have a handicap based on your ability. In swimming and athletics the fastest qualifiers get the best lanes, nobody objects to these things because they recognise their value. The way football has become dominated by money needs to be addressed, it has always been a business but not as it is now. If you have no control on what the richest clubs can spend then the competition will always be unfair, the rich will get richer, I dont like the capitalist approach, I dont like a high tide floats all boats, because the gap keeps growing and inequality grows based on that gap.

So you need to do something about it. You cant stop Madrid, Liverpool and United having massive fan bases and more income and therefore more money, better players a better chance of winning games but you can recognise it and do something about it.  I'm not bright enough to know all the answer or even some of them, but it strikes me that if City spend five times as much as Villa then that's unfair, if the Chelsea team costs three or four times that of Southampton then that's unfair too  - do all of those sides have the same chance of winning, isnt that what a fair competition is supposed to be?

So if City win the league by 20 points but spent twice as much as everybody else then they of course keep their trophy and success but the following season they have an n point penalty to compensate for their advantage. I'm not talking about a few million here or there you'd need bands I guess  potentially the big six would all end up handicapped, probably with different point deductions. Cup competitions would be up for grabs not sure what you could do there make the bigger teams play away or have away goals for the smaller teams? The intention would be to disincentivise the financial giants from using their wealth to excess and doing it to the ridiculous levels we've seen from Madrid, Chelsea, PSG, City to gain such an unfair advantage. Back in the day Liverpool's wage bill was higher than those around them but not exponentially so. Its just about keeping the playing field level. I'm not even sure its  a good idea but it is at least an idea. Another option would be a specific wage cap as per Rugby bit that hasnt really worked out that well has it? if clubs cant use their financial clout to gain an advantage then you would think they would spend their money elsewhere  or here's an idea give back to the fans with cheaper ticket prices, better facilities, subsidised travel, more affordable Tv rights....

If there could be robust and enforceable FFP then I'd like to know how that would address the financial inequality. If clubs are encouraged to only spend what they earn then the bigger clubs will be spending more by virtue of their greater income, they'll also win more trophies, garner greater sponsorship, earn still more money and the gap would just widen. City can and have sponsored themselves to success within the rules...The only way it could work is if all the clubs agreed a limit and then stuck to it, that's going to be really hard to make work as we've seen with Rugby.

What those 'big'clubs could usefully do is get together and agree their own limits to try and make the competition fairer. That could mean they get greater control of their outgoings and therefore predictable costs.  The likes of City wont like it because they would no longer be able to buy success but those run as businesses might and in so doing that could be a way to introduce penalties for different wage bands. I'm not a big fan of the cap because it restricts individuals rights to earn what they believe they are worth but its an option. It could of course help control the staggering  player wages and limit the parasitic agents from leeching money from the game,

Havent given it that much thought until this week but it would be one way to start to control the power of £££ in the game, recognise it and doing something specific to address it rather than pretend its not there as Sky have for 30 years  - compare Sky's outrage at a threat to their TV rights compared to their coverage of Hicks and Gillet, the Glazers or Mike Ashley   - ****** hypocritical *******  but I forget they invented football in the 90's, so everything's good.


