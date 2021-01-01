Well, a couple things. Resistance can only come about with knowledge --- and having someone who can warn the LFC supporters is valuable. No one likes to be hit over the head with the type of shit pulled by the ESL groups.
In terms of influencing decisions, one person rarely is the salve to a solution, but if we see this person as a representative of something larger and organized - we might avoid the recent cock-ups with FSG or then again maybe not.
But its like Jurgen says mate, "if there is a possibility to improve things, then we should try it."
Saying there is no possibility to improve things is the stance taken by the disillusioned or siding with the status quo potentially. Feel free to clarify if you desire.
So you don't think the owners will realize they have a grass on board. Someone who is going to run to fans groups to let the secrets out.
Yeah, that will work perfect.
The "fans representative" will be left out anyway.
I'll put the scenario to you this way.
Suppose there is a fan representative on the board. The owner(s) have a new plan to join a ESL. Do yuo think the owner(s) would inform the Fan Representative of their plans for discussion purposes? Or do you think the owners will have discussed the whole thing, make a decision, then when ready to announce the new plan of joining other clubs in an ESL, that wheni t is just about to break news...then they inform the Fan Representative. Knowing MR/MRS Big Mouth will be out straight away to SOS, Spin Kop, et all . By then it's done.
Sure the backlash will happen like it did. And hopefully that will squash it. But the Fan representative will be blindsided to major issues.
But after this episode, next time-- and there very will likely be a next time--- more thought will be given to the reaction and better planning to quell various fears.
Further if Henry and Co have a buyer come to them with silly money to buy the club, a Fan Representative is unlikely to sway their opinion on taking the cash.
And as another point, if fans ( supporters) really hound the owners over things and make their life miserable, there is nothing to prevent the owners to sell to what would be deemed an unwanted new owner. IE. Big oil or Oligarch. Why should they do the right thing as stewards of the club if the "club" doesn't respect them? There's a limit to everything.
Now, this is not a defense of the owners but just like Jurgen said when Leeds supporters, Nevilles big mouth, and Samuels article created a firestorm which effected the mentality of himself and the players, the same goes for owners as they are only human as well.
When owner screw up, you call them out on it, they fix it, and you move along. No ownership will be perfect on every decision. FSG will screw up again in the future. Doesn't mean they need hounding out.