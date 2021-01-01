« previous next »
50+1% fan ownership rule

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:07:06 pm
It wasn't about who owned the capital, but a degree of influence/control of how it was used. And to increase the influence of the masses, not the few.

Couple of your posts now make me think you have no idea what "own" means.
Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm
Couple of your posts now make me think you have no idea what "own" means.

He doesn't, he suggest a windfall tax earlier. The minefield shit like this could open for the wider economy isn't even being acknowledged. Why stop at football clubs?

Who is going to be the fans politburo? How will they be chosen? Is there going to be an election? I know of 2 clubs that have elections by fans to vote a fan in charge.
Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:23:32 pm
He doesn't, he suggest a windfall tax earlier. The minefield shit like this could open for the wider economy isn't even being acknowledged. Why stop at football clubs?

Who is going to be the fans politburo? How will they be chosen? Is there going to be an election? I know of 2 clubs that have elections by fans to vote a fan in charge.

You've even forgotten your own response when pointed out it was a joke.

These rabbit holes are detracting from decent ideas in this thread, for those who are interested; so I'll quote one who ignores the distractions and stop adding to them.

Quote from: Vulmea on Yesterday at 09:56:05 pm
I dont think its a simple question to answer how we mend the game and make it more equal,

The US build in specific rules to try and ensure equality and prevent the biggest pockets buying success, the draft etc, if anybody knows about capitalism it has to be them, well them and the Tories, well them and the Tories and Monaco, well them the Tories, Monaco and Dubai, well them the Tories, Monaco, Dbai, and the Russian oligarchs,   oh and the saudi's, and .....
 well them and and ...

UEFA's attempt at financial fair play has been farcical, the fit and proper ownership is a travesty,

The UK Government must recognise that football clubs are community assets - a bit like listed buildings etc - there have to be rules on what is done with them - and that's every club not just the big 6 - that's the way the clubs should be protected in the UK -  I don't think you can just flip to 51 % fan owned and think that's that answer. This probably means any big decisions have to be voted on by the community,  which probably means 'membership' becomes a bigger issue. Then you have the context of actually you could have more members outside the Uk than in it, so a different set of problems but one step at a time , I aint got the brains to think of everything in one go.

In terms of the clubs themselves - no taxation without representation - so the fans have to be on the Board, they have to have voting rights and they have to be duly elected. This isnt a panacea - plenty of knobs out there, good orators and lynch mobs , not a big fan of the democratic process  but its better than most of the alternatives. And this isnt invite a fan to work day they need a specific role on the board and attendance at all board meetings not an afterthought or part time member  - included in strategic planning like the super league, sponsorship deals, etc

UEFA have to recognise that the big 15 or however many there are have too big an advantage, that money buys success, that the dream of a plucky team beating the odds is ridculously long odds, the chances of a team earning there place at the top table without a billionaire owner is non existent. So they need rules to make it more equal - they have tried the squad size, the young recruits, the local players - they have tried various things to try and make it more equal but the clubs themselves have just worked around it  and found loop holes or just flagrantly breached the rules and bought expensive lawyers - so actually they need to be more direct,  maybe handicapping teams who spend more - sorry City you squad costs three times that as the rest of the league you've just lost 1/3 of your points next year, they do it with horse racing dont they?

That needs the business owners to understand that they dont have guaranteed success, that their investment is a gamble, that the money they crave comes from collective TV rights, membership, merchandising -  that you only get to join the game if you buy into that -

Sky - think they already have competition now - Amazon, BT  etc


FIFA - can we just scrap them?

and scrap VAR it kills the enjoyment of the game, its there for maradonna's handball, not for armpits being offiside. Its should only be there to rule on extremes - as it stands officials are hiding behind it.

In terms of socialism thats what football is supposed to be about isnt it? Everybody contributes, everybody shares in the rewards and the pain, some old scots fella said something like that in the 60's, if you don't believe in that then Liverpool isnt really the place to be.

The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:16:53 pm
In Germany the 49% is usually made up of corporate sponsors so they still have the financial clout.

Unless you are a massive club, this isn't always the case. Some clubs have no investors outside of their members; others have one person. It is extremely varied. A few examples

Borussia Dortmund
Free float - 69.86%
Evonik (chemical company) - 9.83%
Bernd Geske (German businessman) - 9.35%
Borussia Dortmund eV - 5.53%
Signal Iduna (financial services)- 5.43%

Borussia Mönchengladbach
Borussia VfL 1900 eV - 100%

Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt eV - 67.89%
Freunde des Adlers (a partnership between investment banker Philip Holzer and American military supplier Stephen Orenstein -  16.81%)
Freunde der Eintract Frankfurt (a consortium of four German banks) - 7.30%
Sven Janssen (German entrepreneur) - 5.0%
Wolfgang Steubing (Investment Brokerage) -3.0%

Hertha BSC
Hertha BSC GmbH - 50.1%
Lars Windhorst (German entrepreneur) - 49.9%

HSV
HSV eV-  76.19% HSV ev,
Klaus Michael Kühne (German billionaire) 20.57%
Burmeister Family 1.35%
Helmut Bohnhorst - 1.22% (German entrepreneur)
Heirs/Estate of Alexander Margaritoff - 0.67%

Ingolstadt
FC Ingolstadt 04 eV - 80.1%
Audi Sport GbmH - 19.9%

Carl Zeiss Jena
Carl Zeiss Jena e.V -50.02%
Roland Duchatelet (Belgian businessman and politican, former Charlton owner) - 49.98%

VfL Osnabruck
VfL von 1899 eV - 82.09%
Assmann Büromöbel (German furniture shop) 5.0%
Michael Koch (German managing director) 5.0%
Stadtwerke Osnabruck (local natural gas and water utility) - 4.91%
Nicole Welz - 3.0%

VfL Wolfsburg
Volkswagen AG - 100%
Quote from: JackBauer on Yesterday at 09:08:47 pm
Yes, and as has already been said, those voting rights have value, so the idea that the current owners are willingly going to give those up to supporters (or, more realistically, a tiny clique of supporters who will then claim to speak for the entire fanbase) is fantasy island, pie in the sky stuff as well.

Exactly. None will give it up freely. They would argue why spend all that money to buy and run a football club, if you have no majority control in how it is run.  Despite their current talk, I'd also imagine the UK government wouldn't be overly keen on backing such a plan once a few high-profile lobbyists point to owners being unwilling to invest under such a model, which in turn they would argue would dent the PL's brand.

Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:49:51 pm
I think some have the idea that German clubs function like workers' collectives when you'd be probably best looking at a cooperative or even something like a museum for an example.

Yep. Look at the people who are on the executive branches of these clubs. It's just like the boards on museums and galleries. They tend to be academics, business executives and politicians. They are generally people with experience running businesses and governments with massive budgets and managing large-scale projects.
Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
There's an unusual window of opportunity here, because the Conservatives will be looking out for any opportunity to shore up their "red wall" vote over the next couple of years, especially with the ongoing turmoil of Brexit, the potential break-up of the UK, etc.

We witnessed Marcus Rashford basically overruling then deciding the government's national school meals policy last year, because they are terrified of the reach and loyalty such celebrities can command. We've seen an even more epic example of this over the last few days. Boris Johnson has no particular principles other than "what will make me popular and keep me in power" - see the "fuck business" episode. He will be all too aware of the immense political capital he could pick up by "giving football back to the people".

For anyone sceptical about the ability or possibility of the government to have any meaningful impact in the current global multinational age, please look out of your window where they have basically ripped up the rule book, recanted their previous rejection of the "magic money tree", and propped up the entire national economy for the best part of 18 months. Before covid, merely renationalising the railways and putting fast broadband everywhere was economic suicide, only feasible in the fevered communist dreams of Jeremy Corbyn. Now, that would be the sort of thing that you sign off on a Wednesday afternoon while eating a Kit Kat.

The legislative/regulatory route gives the opportunity for fan input without any economic burden on us (or the government) - inconveniencing just a handful of mostly foreign billionaires who probably don't have a single vote between them. The government can make this happen by simply passing a law. This is utterly possible. If we can persuade Boris Johnson it's in his interest, perhaps even with a subtle "red wall" campaign of breathless but insincere seduction, this could happen. Labour would probably position themselves as "supportive, but even moreso". We would have political parties fighting to look the most "football fan friendly".

And as we saw over the last few days, other "key stakeholders" might well see this as being in their interest too (the existing media cartel, particularly).

We have absolutely got to do everything we can to seize this opportunity. For all the obvious reasons, but also for how funny it would be, if this was the ultimate result of the ESL project.
Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
^^^This is my thinking as well. If we were not living in the fast changing times that we are living in, I would say this is all a complete pipe dream and non-starter.

But times being what they are, I don´t think we will ever get such an oppurtunity again.


Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:21:23 am
Yep. Look at the people who are on the executive branches of these clubs. It's just like the boards on museums and galleries. They tend to be academics, business executives and politicians. They are generally people with experience running businesses and governments with massive budgets and managing large-scale projects.

This is how I would envisage it as well. The thing is FSG already have a great sporting/buisiness set up. Mainly you would need the fan representation on the board to stop shit like this ESL madness or being sold to a Sheikh, and to push for more general fan friendly reforms in terms of ticket prices and the like.

Not only that, but if every club has fan representation then there can be wider issues raised if brought to every board (e.g. KO times, and pushing for structural reforms).

Obviously you wouldn´t want fans anywhere near the likes of transfers, or quite frankly anything sporting related  ;D Likewise if it was to work you would need to allow the buisnessmen to be able to carry on making their money

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 04:38:15 pm
By my count 8 premier league clubs have foreign owners from countries that have bilateral investment treaties with the UK meaning it would be far more complicated for the UK government to legislate that 51% of voting rights, so control of these private companies be taken away from the owners without ending up in series of international arbitrations. Better regulation is probably the best we can hope for with increased level of fan involvement but given that the body in charge of football in the UK the FA is just another cesspit of greed, just like UEFA is at the European level I'm not sure I hold out hope for any real change.
Not a cat in hell's chance a Tory government would ever try to implement that.  They may talk the talk but at the end of the day they are Tories, it will be quietly dropped after the local elections in May
Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:22:57 pm »
Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 07:24:49 am
^^^This is my thinking as well. If we were not living in the fast changing times that we are living in, I would say this is all a complete pipe dream and non-starter.

But times being what they are, I don´t think we will ever get such an oppurtunity again.


This is how I would envisage it as well. The thing is FSG already have a great sporting/buisiness set up. Mainly you would need the fan representation on the board to stop shit like this ESL madness or being sold to a Sheikh, and to push for more general fan friendly reforms in terms of ticket prices and the like.

Not only that, but if every club has fan representation then there can be wider issues raised if brought to every board (e.g. KO times, and pushing for structural reforms).

Obviously you wouldn´t want fans anywhere near the likes of transfers, or quite frankly anything sporting related ;D Likewise if it was to work you would need to allow the buisnessmen to be able to carry on making their money



So you want your cake and eat it too. Someone to smack the owners down but not really there to have the power when it comes to spending the transfer money or determining a player for the club.

Not a snowballs chance in Hell that owners would be worried about 1 board member if the owners want to do something.

A "fan representative" would be a token jester . That's all.

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:49:55 pm
So you want your cake and eat it too. Someone to smack the owners down but not really there to have the power when it comes to spending the transfer money or determining a player for the club.

Not a snowballs chance in Hell that owners would be worried about 1 board member if the owners want to do something.

A "fan representative" would be a token jester . That's all.

Well, a couple things.  Resistance can only come about with knowledge --- and having someone who can warn the LFC supporters is valuable.  No one likes to be hit over the head with the type of shit pulled by the ESL groups.

In terms of influencing decisions, one person rarely is the salve to a solution, but if we see this person as a representative of something larger and organized - we might avoid the recent cock-ups with FSG or then again maybe not.

But its like Jurgen says mate,  "if there is a possibility to improve things, then we should try it."

Saying there is no possibility to improve things is the stance taken by the disillusioned or siding with the status quo potentially.  Feel free to clarify if you desire.
Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 01:53:56 pm
Well, a couple things.  Resistance can only come about with knowledge --- and having someone who can warn the LFC supporters is valuable.  No one likes to be hit over the head with the type of shit pulled by the ESL groups.

In terms of influencing decisions, one person rarely is the salve to a solution, but if we see this person as a representative of something larger and organized - we might avoid the recent cock-ups with FSG or then again maybe not.

But its like Jurgen says mate,  "if there is a possibility to improve things, then we should try it."

Saying there is no possibility to improve things is the stance taken by the disillusioned or siding with the status quo potentially.  Feel free to clarify if you desire.

So you don't think the owners will realize they have a grass on board. Someone who is going to run to fans groups to let the secrets out.

Yeah, that will work perfect.

The "fans representative" will be left out anyway.

I'll put the scenario to you this way.

Suppose there is a fan representative on the board. The owner(s) have a new plan to join a ESL. Do yuo think the owner(s) would inform the Fan Representative of their plans for discussion purposes? Or do you think the owners will have discussed the whole thing, make a decision, then when ready to announce the new plan of joining other clubs in an ESL, that wheni t is just about to break news...then they inform the Fan Representative. Knowing MR/MRS Big Mouth will be out straight away to SOS, Spin Kop, et all . By then it's done.

Sure the backlash will happen like it did. And hopefully that will squash it. But the Fan representative will be blindsided to major issues.

But after this episode, next time-- and there very will likely be a next time--- more thought will be given to the reaction and better planning to quell various fears.

Further if Henry and Co have a buyer come to them with silly money to buy the club, a Fan Representative is unlikely to sway their opinion on taking the cash.

And as another point, if fans ( supporters) really hound the owners over things and make their life miserable, there is nothing to prevent the owners to sell to what would be deemed an unwanted new owner. IE. Big oil or Oligarch. Why should they do the right thing as stewards of the club if the "club" doesn't respect them? There's a limit to everything.

Now, this is not a defense of the owners but just like Jurgen said when Leeds supporters, Nevilles big mouth, and Samuels  article created a firestorm which effected the mentality of himself and the players, the same goes for owners as they are only human as well.

When owner screw up, you call them out on it, they fix it, and you move along. No ownership will be perfect on every decision. FSG will screw up again in the future. Doesn't mean they need hounding out.
Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:49:55 pm
So you want your cake and eat it too. Someone to smack the owners down but not really there to have the power when it comes to spending the transfer money or determining a player for the club.

Not a snowballs chance in Hell that owners would be worried about 1 board member if the owners want to do something.

A "fan representative" would be a token jester . That's all.


Read the links posted on here.  No one's suggested a token fan on the board.
Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:15:30 pm
So you don't think the owners will realize they have a grass on board. Someone who is going to run to fans groups to let the secrets out.

Yeah, that will work perfect.

The "fans representative" will be left out anyway.

I'll put the scenario to you this way.

Suppose there is a fan representative on the board. The owner(s) have a new plan to join a ESL. Do yuo think the owner(s) would inform the Fan Representative of their plans for discussion purposes? Or do you think the owners will have discussed the whole thing, make a decision, then when ready to announce the new plan of joining other clubs in an ESL, that wheni t is just about to break news...then they inform the Fan Representative. Knowing MR/MRS Big Mouth will be out straight away to SOS, Spin Kop, et all . By then it's done.

Sure the backlash will happen like it did. And hopefully that will squash it. But the Fan representative will be blindsided to major issues.

But after this episode, next time-- and there very will likely be a next time--- more thought will be given to the reaction and better planning to quell various fears.

Further if Henry and Co have a buyer come to them with silly money to buy the club, a Fan Representative is unlikely to sway their opinion on taking the cash.

And as another point, if fans ( supporters) really hound the owners over things and make their life miserable, there is nothing to prevent the owners to sell to what would be deemed an unwanted new owner. IE. Big oil or Oligarch. Why should they do the right thing as stewards of the club if the "club" doesn't respect them? There's a limit to everything.

Now, this is not a defense of the owners but just like Jurgen said when Leeds supporters, Nevilles big mouth, and Samuels  article created a firestorm which effected the mentality of himself and the players, the same goes for owners as they are only human as well.

When owner screw up, you call them out on it, they fix it, and you move along. No ownership will be perfect on every decision. FSG will screw up again in the future. Doesn't mean they need hounding out.

Mate, playing out all these scenarios is a waste of both our time.

My thinking (and I am not alone here) is that representation on the board, and voting rights have value.   Capital has been going around these issues since 1920's - no one here is under the illusion that they will not have strategies to protect their interests.

But doing nothing is not really an option, but one you seem to be pushing under the rubric of "there is nothing to be done".   And respectfully, I disagree, even in losing a group can gain strength, institutional information they would not get otherwise, and build relationships across the spectrum....   

And if the representative is a good leader, trustworthy and honest --- supporters will naturally gravitate to the game within the game. 

Lastly, the part that is most unappealing about your argument is that this might incite FSG to do something more evil or unsavory --- Bullshit.   FSG are going to do what FSG want, do not blame supporters for their actions.  They have resources, information, and power that dwarf the average supporter or supporter groups.  If they choose any of the suggestions that you name here --- that's on them, not us.    They are partners to a group that is abusing the game in a variety of ways.  They are complicit.   We can pretend that their vacuous apologies mean something and they have done some good things for the club etc...   But, the facts remain, they are showing us who they are --- we know who they are.   

The bigger question is who are we?  What will be settle for and what won't we?  The energy of this year has been so negative, we need to harness this energy (and the recent victory against segregated close league money grabs) and fill this vacuum with something of substance for supporters. There may be victories in this or not, but this kind of "what is it really gonna accomplish" meme is really a way of saying "we give up".
Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:49:55 pm
So you want your cake and eat it too. Someone to smack the owners down but not really there to have the power when it comes to spending the transfer money or determining a player for the club.

Not a snowballs chance in Hell that owners would be worried about 1 board member if the owners want to do something.

A "fan representative" would be a token jester . That's all.

 :jester
Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:15:30 pm
So you don't think the owners will realize they have a grass on board. Someone who is going to run to fans groups to let the secrets out.

Yeah, that will work perfect.

The "fans representative" will be left out anyway.

I'll put the scenario to you this way.

Suppose there is a fan representative on the board. The owner(s) have a new plan to join a ESL. Do yuo think the owner(s) would inform the Fan Representative of their plans for discussion purposes? Or do you think the owners will have discussed the whole thing, make a decision, then when ready to announce the new plan of joining other clubs in an ESL, that wheni t is just about to break news...then they inform the Fan Representative. Knowing MR/MRS Big Mouth will be out straight away to SOS, Spin Kop, et all . By then it's done.

Sure the backlash will happen like it did. And hopefully that will squash it. But the Fan representative will be blindsided to major issues.

But after this episode, next time-- and there very will likely be a next time--- more thought will be given to the reaction and better planning to quell various fears.

Further if Henry and Co have a buyer come to them with silly money to buy the club, a Fan Representative is unlikely to sway their opinion on taking the cash.

And as another point, if fans ( supporters) really hound the owners over things and make their life miserable, there is nothing to prevent the owners to sell to what would be deemed an unwanted new owner. IE. Big oil or Oligarch. Why should they do the right thing as stewards of the club if the "club" doesn't respect them? There's a limit to everything.

Now, this is not a defense of the owners but just like Jurgen said when Leeds supporters, Nevilles big mouth, and Samuels  article created a firestorm which effected the mentality of himself and the players, the same goes for owners as they are only human as well.

When owner screw up, you call them out on it, they fix it, and you move along. No ownership will be perfect on every decision. FSG will screw up again in the future. Doesn't mean they need hounding out.

Actually, here is the best response to 4Pool from Qston in the large ESL thread

Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:33:43 pm
Tough questions aren`t they. My understanding from everything I have read, and people I have spoken to, is that FSG were getting really pissed off with voting rights at the EPL and also UEFA over issues that weren`t actually directly related to finance in the sense of share of income. So from our clubs perspective did their recent endeavour simply expose that as not true i.e it was driven by greed ? or is the truth it was a combination of everything including greed/increased income ? I suspect the latter. That is really the starting point for an internal debate about FSG but still then leaves the much bigger questions about governance of the sport.

We keep coming back to it, and I know a lot of us are agreed, but this starts with proper meaningful involvement of fans in senior positions at all clubs and also those groups involvement in the wider questions for the whole of football re: distribution, scheduling, ticket prices, subscriptions and so on. I believe most fans accept that if they want to watch football day in day out they have to pay for it in some way (not necessarily the current way !). People seem to forget that until the advent of the premier league, and even when it first started, broadcasting remained very limited. We have very quickly become use to what has been the norm over the past 12 months with a constant stream of ALL premier league games.

There also needs to be proper joined up thinking as between the domestic, european and worldwide authorities. You don`t want a situation where british clubs are unfairly disadvantaged against european clubs for example otherwise the big european clubs will just hoover up all the talent. That playing field was only initially re balanced with the start of the PL, but then in turn the PL has become the dominant financial force.
