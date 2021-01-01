There's an unusual window of opportunity here, because the Conservatives will be looking out for any opportunity to shore up their "red wall" vote over the next couple of years, especially with the ongoing turmoil of Brexit, the potential break-up of the UK, etc.



We witnessed Marcus Rashford basically overruling then deciding the government's national school meals policy last year, because they are terrified of the reach and loyalty such celebrities can command. We've seen an even more epic example of this over the last few days. Boris Johnson has no particular principles other than "what will make me popular and keep me in power" - see the "fuck business" episode. He will be all too aware of the immense political capital he could pick up by "giving football back to the people".



For anyone sceptical about the ability or possibility of the government to have any meaningful impact in the current global multinational age, please look out of your window where they have basically ripped up the rule book, recanted their previous rejection of the "magic money tree", and propped up the entire national economy for the best part of 18 months. Before covid, merely renationalising the railways and putting fast broadband everywhere was economic suicide, only feasible in the fevered communist dreams of Jeremy Corbyn. Now, that would be the sort of thing that you sign off on a Wednesday afternoon while eating a Kit Kat.



The legislative/regulatory route gives the opportunity for fan input without any economic burden on us (or the government) - inconveniencing just a handful of mostly foreign billionaires who probably don't have a single vote between them. The government can make this happen by simply passing a law. This is utterly possible. If we can persuade B oris Johnson it's in his interest, perhaps even with a subtle "red wall" campaign of breathless but insincere seduction, this could happen. Labour would probably position themselves as "supportive, but even moreso". We would have political parties fighting to look the most "football fan friendly".



And as we saw over the last few days, other "key stakeholders" might well see this as being in their interest too (the existing media cartel, particularly).



We have absolutely got to do everything we can to seize this opportunity. For all the obvious reasons, but also for how funny it would be, if this was the ultimate result of the ESL project.