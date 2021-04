Couple of your posts now make me think you have no idea what "own" means.



He doesn't, he suggest a windfall tax earlier. The minefield shit like this could open for the wider economy isn't even being acknowledged. Why stop at football clubs?Who is going to be the fans politburo? How will they be chosen? Is there going to be an election? I know of 2 clubs that have elections by fans to vote a fan in charge.