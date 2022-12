':-European court of justice advocate general backs Uefa and FifaSays clubs can break away but need approval to stay in leagues'The opinion issued by advocate general Athanasios Rantos at the Court of Justice of the European Union is non-binding and is only a potential argument for judges to consider before a final verdict in a case brought by the European Super League Company (ESLC) is delivered next year. But there was no doubt that the opinion found heavily in favour of football’s existing powers.'':-Uefa and Fifa have received significant backing in their battle to block the creation of a European Super League.In a report released by the European Court of Justice, its advocate general said the rules of football's European and world governing bodies were "compatible with EU competition law".