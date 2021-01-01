« previous next »
CHOPPER

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 06:34:06 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 06:24:03 pm
Anything that we can organize before Saturday's game?

Ban the use of E's S's and L's on keyboards
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 06:36:59 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 06:34:06 pm
Ban the use of E's S's and L's on keyboards

Done, what's next.  :D
CHOPPER

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 06:39:11 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 06:36:59 pm
Done, what's next.  :D

Not ur, gt om intrnt trrorit on th go?
MichaelA

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 07:03:42 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 06:09:36 pm
The road end and TLW are, as expected, still discussing either what we're having for lunch, or Allison Brie's, tits. Which is naw ba'thing, ya ken?

Easy Tiger, this is prep work. You can take unilateral action if you wish, but the resources are here if it becomes a full campaign. :wave
GinKop

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 07:25:08 pm
Positive energy from this thread into the universe - ESL clubs meeting this evening to discuss disbanding ;D
Ｓｎａｉｌ

FSG Out
Yesterday at 07:26:24 pm
Be gone, foul beasts.
MichaelA

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 07:40:57 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 07:25:08 pm
Positive energy from this thread into the universe - ESL clubs meeting this evening to discuss disbanding ;D

I'm sure that it hasn't gone unnoticed 😉
Qston

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 08:06:23 pm
Well that escalated quickly. Look forward to hearing where you would like me to channel my old dusty keyboard anger skills next  ;)
redbyrdz

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 08:10:14 pm
We deffo need to archive this thread, will save us time when the next fuck-up happens in a few years. ;D
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm
It aint over yet :D
Qston

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 08:24:26 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm
It aint over yet :D

Nope. Wool removed from all eyes and genie out of the bottle. We are assembled and mobilised
4pool

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 08:39:01 pm
Quote from: MichaelA on Yesterday at 04:33:08 pm
TV Subscriptions

BT Sport

THIS.

This is where the money is in the game. Where every club gets a big portion of their revenue.

So if you really want to change where football is heading...it's the TV companies and those internet based companies where you watch the matches.

Boycott them and they'll put the pressure on the clubs.
Damian V

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
disgraced cake

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 09:25:12 pm
Quote from: Damian V on Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
TRIBUS Watches have pulled out.

https://twitter.com/TribusWatches/status/1384597814089601026

Never even knew we had a partnership with them but yes!!!
Samie

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 09:25:24 pm
GinKop

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 09:29:25 pm
Mumm-Ra

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 09:29:25 pm
Now THIS is interesting.

I was just about to cancel my monthly order of Tribus brand watches as well
Trendisnotdestiny

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 10:58:13 pm
Well done today lads!!!!
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 11:21:57 pm
Get them out still.
Dave D

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 11:24:42 pm
I guess its time to power down the fax machine.

CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm
This has to be just the beginning. We can't stop here- we need to push for a German ownership system (51% owned by fans). If it only took 2 days of anger to take down the Super League, then this may be possible. We need to take advantage of the emotion that this has generated to drive for real, long lasting change that protects supporters.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm
This has to be just the beginning. We can't stop here- we need to push for a German ownership system (51% owned by fans). If it only took 2 days of anger to take down the Super League, then this may be possible. We need to take advantage of the emotion that this has generated to drive for real, long lasting change that protects supporters.

This is exactly it. It may sound like a pipe dream. But if we don´t try for it, all that has been achieved by stopping the ESL is a further dive down the rabbit hold of greed (just in a slightly different direction).

It is very depressing that now people think "sound this is all over...we´ve won!". Are we really going to let all this energy fizzle out and just get back to accepting the "inevitable"?
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Yesterday at 11:42:06 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm
This is exactly it. It may sound like a pipe dream. But if we don´t try for it, all that has been achieved by stopping the ESL is a further dive down the rabbit hold of greed (just in a slightly different direction).

It is very depressing that now people think "sound this is all over...we´ve won!". Are we really going to let all this energy fizzle out and just get back to accepting the "inevitable"?

Lets keep going
Trendisnotdestiny

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Today at 12:14:51 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:42:06 pm
Lets keep going

Agreed.  This whole episode has uncovered so much rot, that it would be a waste not to continue.
kavah

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Today at 02:06:21 am
FSG OUT !
gamble

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Today at 04:08:48 am
Yanks out.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Today at 06:04:42 am
Yanks out and who comes in? Who is paying all that money plus a load extra for the squad investment and Anfield road extension we all want?
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Today at 06:37:08 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:04:42 am
Yanks out and who comes in? Who is paying all that money plus a load extra for the squad investment and Anfield road extension we all want?

to be honest who cars right now about all that.  They and all the other owners are not welcome in football.

They will only try something again soon, enough is enough, they clearly don't understand the club, the city or the fans.

I back them before but this broke me, I am still angry about all this and they cannot be allowed to get away with it.

It's time to take the game back for the working class, we need to take on all bodies in football too, the FA for ticket prices for finals and ticket allocation, UEFA for these new CL proposals, tickets prices for finals and allocations.  It must not stop now, we have been taken for granted for way too long.

The game has never been about the money.
Passmaster Molby

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Today at 06:53:16 am
Fan involvement in the ownership of a Football Club MUST come in NOW!
Fromola

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Today at 07:12:33 am
We'll be on our own with any further protest.

The media shitstorm was all about keeping things as they are.
plura

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Today at 07:45:10 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 06:53:16 am
Fan involvement in the ownership of a Football Club MUST come in NOW!

Didn't they mention some stuff about involving the supporters in various decisions in the past. I'd like to see how the power in charge and the supporters push on for this to actually make it happen, and where our opinions actually matter. Not just some weak PR crap.
Medellin

Re: Boycott
Today at 07:52:56 am
Quote from: MichaelA on Yesterday at 03:00:13 pm
I drafted this earlier pending feedback from other Mods, but here we go:


The club statement regarding the creation of a European Super League seems to be universally acknowledged as a massive mistake by the owners FSG. As self acknowledged custodians, John W Henry and his fellow board members appear to have forgotten some of the lessons they claimed to have learned when they took over Liverpool Football Club from Hicks & Gillette. They gained control of our Club with the assistance of the "Internet Terrorists" who forced the previous owners out of the door.


I personally think it's time to remind them that their wealth and the revenues and profits of Liverpool Football Club are ultimately generated by the fans. By us. This Is Our Club.This Is My Club. They have ownership with consent, consent that is spent on subscriptions and merchandise, sponsorships and deals. And once upon a time it was also match day revenue, but we can set that aside for the time being.


I have just cancelled my Now TV subscription and I told them why on Twitter. I love and support Liverpool Football Club, but I will not give my cash to the corporations and businesses that give cash to FSG. The corporate partners are listed here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/corporate/partners


This thread has a dual purpose -


Firstly to collate the social media handles of those businesses. If you can post them below we can edit them into an easy to use list.


Second, that resource gives you the links to their presence on social media platforms where you can tell them why you are no longer buying their goods and services.


Who is in?  :wave

Permanently in.
 :wave

Can't recall anything since they tried to screw us 5 years ago.

We need something with a bigger impact to be honest, they haven't listened to the fans despite their bullshit & promises.

Board/Zoom meetings..get it done.
I don't know the answers but they need to know the fans have to have a voice somehow.
FSG will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

Dull Tools

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Today at 07:56:30 am
I think this needs to be aimed at the government now not internally.

As much as I think FSG deserve shit for this, we all know they will get shit from our fans in the end.

I think it is more important now to target the government for proper reforms.

The rest of the footballing community very rarely get riled up to this extent. We need to take the lead and make sure the government don't back down on their promises.

If there was ever a time to get 50+1 push through it is now.

I think we need to start a petition now while the news is still fresh and it is likely to get traction on all major media outlets.

We can then concentrate on FSG as Liverpool fans don't forget.
Dull Tools

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Today at 07:59:12 am
https://www.bundesliga.com/en/news/Bundesliga/german-soccer-rules-50-1-fifty-plus-one-explained-466583.jsp

An explanation of the rules of 50+1.

Just seen the rules in Sweden. Bloody hell they are strong.

In Sweden, the "51-per cent rule" says that only non-profit clubs can play in the Swedish league systems, and if the club owns a company handling economic activities, the club must own at least 51% of that company. This rule is decided by the Swedish Sports Confederation and is valid for all sports with teams and league systems.
MonsLibpool

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Today at 08:11:13 am
I just can't trust FSG anymore.
Dull Tools

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
Today at 08:14:04 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:11:13 am
I just can't trust FSG anymore.
The next lot will be worse. The only way to make the whole of football better is to do the 50+1 rule.
