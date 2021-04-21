« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25

Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #40 on: April 21, 2021, 05:40:00 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on April 21, 2021, 05:34:42 am
They will need to somehow reduce the total number of domestic games for this to work. They are way too many games. Or clubs will need deeper squads.

I think domestic cups will be done eventually or clubs will play B teams (some already do), or reduce number of teams in PL like the Bundesliga.

Why is this format/changes not getting any criticism?

Because it doesn't affect City or Chelsea. They have A teams, B teams and even C teams.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #41 on: April 21, 2021, 05:41:53 am
Under the new wildcard rules, the following would automatically qualify next season:
Lille, Slavia Prague, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Obviously if we didn't get top 4 we would replace one of those.
https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/musy2f/oc_which_4_teams_would_have_qualified_for_this/
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #42 on: April 21, 2021, 06:15:22 am
Now the ESL is dead fans should be kicking the shit of this and UEFA. The new format is absolutely awful. What a load of shite.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #43 on: April 21, 2021, 09:24:11 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on April 21, 2021, 06:15:22 am
Now the ESL is dead fans should be kicking the shit of this and UEFA. The new format is absolutely awful. What a load of shite.
This, absolutely this.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #44 on: April 21, 2021, 10:52:54 am
Will this still happen though? OR are we going to see some changes due to protests?
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #45 on: April 21, 2021, 10:59:05 am
Quote from: Vinay on April 21, 2021, 10:52:54 am
Will this still happen though? OR are we going to see some changes due to protests?

It's been announced and there has been no indication that it will change. UEFA has welcomed the breakaway clubs back into the fold and everything's rosy again.

We can go back to the normality of watching Qatar play United Arab Emirates in the semifinals of the European Cup.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #46 on: April 21, 2021, 11:11:48 am
Quote from: BoRed on April 21, 2021, 10:59:05 am
It's been announced and there has been no indication that it will change. UEFA has welcomed the breakaway clubs back into the fold and everything's rosy again.

We can go back to the normality of watching Qatar play United Arab Emirates in the semifinals of the European Cup.

It'll be a nice little group of clubs after the Saudis and China eventually buy their own vehicles.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #47 on: April 21, 2021, 11:16:08 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on April 21, 2021, 05:34:42 am
Why is this format/changes not getting any criticism?

Because Super League just provided the perfect cover for it to sneak in.

We should be turning our sights on this next. Fuck UEFA thinking this whole Super League fiasco being overturned has marked some kind of victory for them
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #48 on: April 21, 2021, 05:54:21 pm

https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1384766329220120580 (from this 8am morning)


Statement on last nights news:

Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #49 on: April 21, 2021, 06:35:42 pm

'Uefa could be forced to alter Champions League plans amid backlash':-

Two spots due to be awarded on historical success
Clubs outside Super League 12 want to remove that cushion

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/21/uefa-could-be-forced-to-alter-champions-league-plans-amid-backlash-super-league
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #50 on: April 21, 2021, 06:53:49 pm
Quote from: oojason on April 21, 2021, 06:35:42 pm
'Uefa could be forced to alter Champions League plans amid backlash':-

Two spots due to be awarded on historical success
Clubs outside Super League 12 want to remove that cushion

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/21/uefa-could-be-forced-to-alter-champions-league-plans-amid-backlash-super-league


That would be a token change, it would still be ten group games and the only two "big" clubs that would miss out would also miss out in the current system.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #51 on: April 21, 2021, 07:07:07 pm
I think what's frustrating is that there are "good" things that could be tried but since PBP (wrongly) and ESL (rightly) have been so badly received then it's hard to see how anything will change.

Nothing being suggested figures out ways to share more of anything.  Whether it be ownership changes or CL changes.  I'd guess 27/28 will roll around with even more extreme CL changes as a fait accompli and we'll be wondering what happened.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #52 on: April 21, 2021, 07:49:37 pm
Wow, these changes are just super. In a league of their own, these people.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #53 on: April 21, 2021, 07:51:46 pm
Quote from: Zlen on April 19, 2021, 03:36:19 pm
So this is the future envisaged by the guardians of the game. Drain players, prop up bigger clubs, make money above all, dilute competitiveness. Not much between this and the super-circus in all honesty.

the circus looks better to me, except for the closed shop. Got to make this monstrosity smaller and more exclusive, not 36 freaking teams. thats two whole leagues qualify ffs. 
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #54 on: April 21, 2021, 08:05:42 pm
Quote from: Zlen on April 19, 2021, 03:36:19 pm
So this is the future envisaged by the guardians of the game. Drain players, prop up bigger clubs, make money above all, dilute competitiveness. Not much between this and the super-circus in all honesty.

It was the ESL clubs who pushed UEFA into this stupid format.

Agnelli.

I think were very close to my ideal Champions League, I think the Swiss system is beautiful, he said. I think it will provide great opportunities for those teams participating in that competition. It will provide the knockouts that are the essence of any competition. Its very, very close to an ideal Champions League. Were maybe just a couple of weeks away.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #55 on: April 21, 2021, 08:07:10 pm
Nasser Al-Kelaifi, PSG Chairman, now head of ECA.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #56 on: April 22, 2021, 02:44:26 am
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #57 on: April 22, 2021, 08:30:10 am
I posted a thread on here last year about my disillusionment with modern professional football.

I just can't relate to it anymore. Its become so detached from its roots that my love for it has gradually dwindled away

Don't get me wrong, I still watch our games and still want us to win. But my fervour and enthusiasm is nowhere near what it used to be

I can genuinely see myself waking up one day and fucking it off entirely. This is just another step in that direction I feel

Load of absolute bollox this is
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #58 on: April 22, 2021, 10:23:49 am
Quote from: ep1987 on April 22, 2021, 02:44:26 am
A better CL reform: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1SP_ra0ei2tH8riHP1CeUj65ANKIQ1hGAlpNW8Jiypeg/edit#gid=0

Well, yes, except you should still let every domestic champion try and qualify for the tournament. Now you're talking about leaving the champions of Sweden, Norway, Poland, Israel, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia outside of the tournament altogether. That's not fair at all.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #59 on: April 22, 2021, 10:27:23 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on April 22, 2021, 08:30:10 am
I posted a thread on here last year about my disillusionment with modern professional football.

I just can't relate to it anymore. Its become so detached from its roots that my love for it has gradually dwindled away

Don't get me wrong, I still watch our games and still want us to win. But my fervour and enthusiasm is nowhere near what it used to be

I can genuinely see myself waking up one day and fucking it off entirely. This is just another step in that direction I feel

Load of absolute bollox this is

I've been similar this season (and even some of last). I've watched us fully, and whenever I've put another game on I can never be bothered sitting through it and end up doing something else. 5 years ago I used to watch every match I could find.

Constant changing and bending of all different aspects on and off the pitch, to try and chase after a falling boulder.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #60 on: April 22, 2021, 12:41:27 pm
Quote from: Elzar on April 22, 2021, 10:27:23 am
I've been similar this season (and even some of last). I've watched us fully, and whenever I've put another game on I can never be bothered sitting through it and end up doing something else. 5 years ago I used to watch every match I could find.

Constant changing and bending of all different aspects on and off the pitch, to try and chase after a falling boulder.

That's how I feel, even with our games now - i'll be honest - i'll have it on in the background whilst i'm doing other stuff whereas I used to watch till the very last second.

Its just a death by a thousand cuts.....and i'm almost drained.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #61 on: April 22, 2021, 01:08:55 pm
Agree with the posts on not being arsed to watch games anymore.

Whether its group stage or leagues or whatever, it doesnt matter, most people only enjoy watching high stakes games. Ie games where teams have to win on the night.

Aside from Liverpool games, I dont watch group stage games and only watch other teams in the knockout if it is the 2nd leg of a knockout and it is close.

The only thing that would make me watch more is if they did away with the Group (or mini league now or whatever) stages and turned it into a pure knockout (ideally 1 leg ties).

Each game would be more entertaining, but it will never happen because the people in charge dont care about the product, only the money.

Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #62 on: April 22, 2021, 02:23:46 pm
Quote from: OperationIvy on April 22, 2021, 01:08:55 pm
Agree with the posts on not being arsed to watch games anymore.

Whether its group stage or leagues or whatever, it doesnt matter, most people only enjoy watching high stakes games. Ie games where teams have to win on the night.

Aside from Liverpool games, I dont watch group stage games and only watch other teams in the knockout if it is the 2nd leg of a knockout and it is close.

The only thing that would make me watch more is if they did away with the Group (or mini league now or whatever) stages and turned it into a pure knockout (ideally 1 leg ties).

Each game would be more entertaining, but it will never happen because the people in charge dont care about the product, only the money.

Wasn't Perez saying the same thing the other day?

People who watch those games are mostly old ones and betting people. Young people have no desire to watch Maribor against Braga.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #63 on: April 22, 2021, 02:39:10 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April 22, 2021, 02:23:46 pm
Wasn't Perez saying the same thing the other day?

People who watch those games are mostly old ones and betting people. Young people have no desire to watch Maribor against Braga.

Neither do older people.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #64 on: April 22, 2021, 02:55:53 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on April 22, 2021, 02:39:10 pm
Neither do older people.

A know a few old farts who do  ;D
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #65 on: April 22, 2021, 04:32:27 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April 22, 2021, 02:55:53 pm
A know a few old farts who do  ;D

MacRed is an old fart?
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #66 on: April 22, 2021, 05:34:46 pm
At the end of the day it looks like we helped the Qatari's take over European football.  Yay us?  I guess we don't have to worry about the Saudi's anytime soon barring a sudden rapprochement.

Aside from that, an ESL properly done is probably what is needed as part of a wider reform of the game as a whole but that's been completely fucked up.  Probably stuck with some shitty UEFA reforms that solve nothing for the next decade with nothing changing until the finances of the game somehow crater.  I don't even see how that's possible though so who knows. 

Really have to hand it to our owners and the rest of the band, what a bang up fucking job they did here.  Maybe Florentino Perez can go on TV every night but this time as a call in show to payoff the debts?  Fucking morons.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #67 on: April 22, 2021, 06:29:09 pm
Quote from: Elzar on April 22, 2021, 10:27:23 am
I've been similar this season (and even some of last). I've watched us fully, and whenever I've put another game on I can never be bothered sitting through it and end up doing something else. 5 years ago I used to watch every match I could find.

Constant changing and bending of all different aspects on and off the pitch, to try and chase after a falling boulder.

Same here, my weekends used to be spent watching every interesting looking game from PL to Serie A and La Liga. Used to watch almost every CL game.

I have missed a few of our games this season if they were too early in my timezone and only watched a few CL games (PSG-Bayern and Juve-Porto). Watched no CL group game. It just feels boring (the lack of fans add to the mundane feeling as well). Can't celebrate goals due to fucking VAR. I used to fall of my chair sometimes celebrating our goals and now I have to wait for some random dude doing geometry. And then the sudden rush is gone.

This new CL format is an abomination, I am surprised there is no backlash from the mainstream media. And then they complain about falling revenues. Make the game interesting, all the top leagues are so uncompetitive.  City will sign Kane/Haaland and will probably walk the league again next year. PSG and City will dominate the CL for coming years.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #68 on: April 22, 2021, 06:40:54 pm
Quote from: Linudden on April 22, 2021, 10:23:49 am
Well, yes, except you should still let every domestic champion try and qualify for the tournament. Now you're talking about leaving the champions of Sweden, Norway, Poland, Israel, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia outside of the tournament altogether. That's not fair at all.

They'd be guaranteed Europa league (boosted prizepool) and 4 European home games without the need to qualify. Any team can get into CL through success in EL which will boost co-efficient. Sadly the lower ranked associations are currently just making up the numbers in the CL group stages which diminishes the product and actually has a negative effect on domestic competitions if a big city team speculates and spends to qualify for CL a couple of years running (the CL money then keeps them ahead).
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #69 on: April 22, 2021, 08:10:23 pm
Agree with what Gundogan said. Nobody ever thinks about the players (in terms of their general fitness and wellbeing) and it's always more games, more competitions.

I posted on here a few months backs about how a player could potentially play 100+ games in a season, which is July/August right through to the following July now. And that's with the current schedule. This is even more games.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #70 on: April 22, 2021, 08:16:24 pm
Quote from: Elzar on April 22, 2021, 10:27:23 am
I've been similar this season (and even some of last). I've watched us fully, and whenever I've put another game on I can never be bothered sitting through it and end up doing something else. 5 years ago I used to watch every match I could find.

Constant changing and bending of all different aspects on and off the pitch, to try and chase after a falling boulder.

Up till about 5 years ago I watched a ton of football. VAR scaled that back a lot over the last couple of years, although it was obviously great seeing us win every week last season, I wasn't really watching other games and had the one interest of seeing us win the league. And even last season VAR just added to the stress watching our matches. Throw empty grounds into the mix and the whole thing is pretty awful at the moment. Added to the sterile dominance of Man City.

If they got rid of VAR and got the crowds back it'd make a big difference again at least.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #71 on: April 22, 2021, 08:32:44 pm
Have they not just made a European league that will compete with domestic leagues?
I can see them expanding it to more games as seasons go by, and making it easier for the top teams to qualify regardless of their domestic standings.
Inevitably, the domestic season will become the "cup" matches where teams rotate their "b" teams.

I mean, is the difference between the new format and the Super league, the fact that the Super league limited the teams involved?
Feels the same way otherwise.

I wish they would just rank all the teams at the beginning of the tournament, and then let them play 2 legged games until the final. Every round a few teams that were knocked out could play a one off game to get back in. More at the beginning, less as it goes forward, ending around the last 16.

Or just stick with the current format. Sheesh. The whole fun in it was that from Jan onwards, every game counted,every goal counted, and only 2 games could separate would would move on.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #72 on: April 22, 2021, 08:50:46 pm
all we have to do is stop watching...........
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #73 on: Today at 12:20:15 am
It was fine how it was ..clowns
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #74 on: Today at 01:31:16 am
Quote from: Fromola on April 22, 2021, 08:10:23 pm
Agree with what Gundogan said. Nobody ever thinks about the players (in terms of their general fitness and wellbeing) and it's always more games, more competitions.

I posted on here a few months backs about how a player could potentially play 100+ games in a season, which is July/August right through to the following July now. And that's with the current schedule. This is even more games.
clubs are needing more games because players and agents  are greedy c*nts and are wanting higher and higher wages.

Clubs cant afford the wages (especially right now ) so they are needing to extract every bit of revenue they can find. Most clubs are probably losing money because of the greedy players. Its a madness that needs to stop but it will take all European leagues to agree to something.

When average/shit players and teenagers are winning the lottery each week, you know something is wrong.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #75 on: Today at 01:45:29 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:31:16 am
clubs are needing more games because players and agents  are greedy c*nts and are wanting higher and higher wages.

Clubs cant afford the wages (especially right now ) so they are needing to extract every bit of revenue they can find. Most clubs are probably losing money because of the greedy players. Its a madness that needs to stop but it will take all European leagues to agree to something.

When average/shit players and teenagers are winning the lottery each week, you know something is wrong.


You're talking daft.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Reply #76 on: Today at 04:42:00 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:45:29 am

You're talking daft.
most clubs arent making money, where do you think the expenses are going? Transfer fees, agents and player salaries.

It used to be the clubs making the money (like any viable business), now its the players and agents. Most people arent buying clubs to make money as a profitable business these days, if we want fan ownership we need to sort out that part of the game first.

Most clubs in the premier league alone are running at 60-70% player wage to revenue ratio, its madness. And who picks up the bill? The fans. We are the ones getting the shit end of the stick from all involved.
