The clubs wouldnt have accepted any punishment if they didnt feel there was at least some legal standing. It never got tested as a. The fan pressure worked and b. The clubs didnt want to risk the cost (and potential punishment) of going down the legal route.



Id not pay too much attention to a Madrid based court backing a largely Madrid lead case.



It has been tested though Craig.Skating at their own speed: speed-skaters vs the ISUIt all began with a lawsuit brought against the International Skating Union (ISU) by two Dutch speed-skaters, Mark Tuitert and Niers Kersholt. In 2014, the two had wanted to take part in a race in Dubai organized by a South Korean firm called Icederby. The prize money at stake was massive compared to their normal winnings from ISU-sponsored events: a whopping $130,000 versus a measly 2,000 at ISU events.As the governing body of speed-skating, however, ISU forbade the skaters to take part in the event, threatening them with potentially lifelong bans.Now the EU Commission has ruled in favor of the plaintiffs: the court decided that prohibiting skaters from participating in outside competitions represents an abuse of the ISUs market dominance. The EU Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, ordered the ISU to abolish its disproportionately punitive sanctions for athletes who participate in non-ISU competitions.Vestager concluded that threatening suspensions and bans served to protect [ISUs] own commercial interests and prevent others from setting up their own events. The change should open up new opportunities for athletes and competing organisers, to the benefit of all ice skating fans.