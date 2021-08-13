« previous next »
It's all about timing and getting the structure right. Wait until City win 10 titles in a row and PSG/City is the CL final most years and then nobody can really argue with it.

The problem is the dickheads who went ahead with this in the spring, got the timing, structure and announcements all wrong and that's stopped it for a generation and gave the highground to even PSG who didn't join and increased their powerbase within UEFA.
Quote from: Fromola on August 13, 2021, 08:42:55 am
It's all about timing and getting the structure right. Wait until City win 10 titles in a row and PSG/City is the CL final most years and then nobody can really argue with it.

The problem is the dickheads who went ahead with this in the spring, got the timing, structure and announcements all wrong and that's stopped it for a generation and gave the highground to even PSG who didn't join and increased their powerbase within UEFA.

This piss taking this week, from City and PSG, has opened a lot of eyes. This will take 2/3 years max now. Ronaldo to PSG next year is latest rumour.
Quote from: rob1966 on August 13, 2021, 10:09:56 am
This piss taking this week, from City and PSG, has opened a lot of eyes. This will take 2/3 years max now. Ronaldo to PSG next year is latest rumour.

It may have but the PR own goal from the haphazard SL announcement was so bad. The current oligarch run system will need death by a thousand cuts as much as a short sharp shock of more big money spending.
https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1427212008538185730?s=21

Looks like we will be a part the announcement later today.

However, his second tweet makes you question the validity of our new agreement

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1427212786749345796?s=21
we have rejoined the ECA.

Quote
9 of 12 clubs who tried to set up breakaway European Super League let back into European Club Association - AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Tottenham all back in.

No Super League ultras - Barcelona, Juventus, Real Madrid
Didn't the English clubs sign or have an agreement with the FA not to go ahead with this?
Quote from: Medellin on August 16, 2021, 03:21:08 pm
Didn't the English clubs sign or have an agreement with the FA not to go ahead with this?

We signed an agreement with UEFA which entailed us giving up some prize money that FSG will supposedly replace from their own coffers.  I don't believe anything has been done with the PL or FA nor is there any further discussions I can find about it.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 16, 2021, 05:06:03 pm
We signed an agreement with UEFA which entailed us giving up some prize money that FSG will supposedly replace from their own coffers.  I don't believe anything has been done with the PL or FA nor is there any further discussions I can find about it.

Found this which is what I vaguely remembered..

https://www.thefa.com/news/2021/jun/09/joint-fa-and-pl-statement-20210609
Ive seen people hailing this as the final nail in the coffin of the Super League. But this tweet by Tariq Panja makes me sceptical.

It appears if the European court of justice rule in favour, then the clubs can still join the super league. So what does this mean, are we definitely out now, or is this just another falsehood?

The fact it says binding doesnt fill me with hope.


https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1427212786749345796?s=21



Officially back into the ECA.

https://twitter.com/ECAEurope/status/1427249021043847171

Quote
ECA Executive Board accepts Clubs requests to retain #ECA membership, completing reintegration of the Clubs into European football.

Quote
The ECA Executive Board has agreed that the following clubs will retain their ECA ordinary membership for the current 2019-23 ECA membership cycle: @acmilan
, @Arsenal
, @ChelseaFC
, @Atleti
, @Inter
, @LFC
, @ManCity
, @ManUtd
 & @SpursOfficial
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on August 16, 2021, 05:35:44 pm
Ive seen people hailing this as the final nail in the coffin of the Super League. But this tweet by Tariq Panja makes me sceptical.

It appears if the European court of justice rule in favour, then the clubs can still join the super league. So what does this mean, are we definitely out now, or is this just another falsehood?

The fact it says binding doesnt fill me with hope.


https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1427212786749345796?s=21





If that is true we now have legally binding agreements with the Premier League and ECA not to join an ESL and a legally binding agreement to join the ESL.

My conclusion is that the lawyers are going to get richer.
Perez still claiming all 12 clubs have an iron clad contract to join the ESL and when they win their case at CAS it's back on again.
I see its for the 2019-23 cycle. So I assume you could see clubs joining the ESL in 2023. It makes sense with the timeline of the ECJ, as they wouldnt do it in 2022. By then the December World Cup is completed too.
Quote from: Al 666 on August 16, 2021, 11:44:03 pm
If that is true we now have legally binding agreements with the Premier League and ECA not to join an ESL and a legally binding agreement to join the ESL.

My conclusion is that the lawyers are going to get richer.
Exactly. Itll come down to which agreement supersedes the other. Which assuming neither contain fundamental errors, a panel of judges will likely rule as the one that came into existence first. So the ESL one. Ultimately though it will be down to the clubs themselves. I can see a scenario where the ESL will indemnify any club rejoining against any legal penalties imposed if UEFA successfully sues them for BOC.
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 17, 2021, 12:13:14 am
Exactly. Itll come down to which agreement supersedes the other. Which assuming neither contain fundamental errors, a panel of judges will likely rule as the one that came into existence first. So the ESL one. Ultimately though it will be down to the clubs themselves. I can see a scenario where the ESL will indemnify any club rejoining against any legal penalties imposed if UEFA successfully sues them for BOC.

The bit I don't get is which court would it would end up in. Which court would have ultimate legal jurisdiction over this case. Logically you would think it would be the Court of Arbitration for Sport. However, that only applies if both parties have previously signed up to being arbitrated by CAS.

Considering the ESL never got off the ground would they have signed up to CAS ?
Quote from: Al 666 on August 17, 2021, 12:28:12 am
Considering the ESL never got off the ground would they have signed up to CAS ?
It may have been aborted in principle but its possible Perez and Agnelli incorporated that into the ESL articles.
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 17, 2021, 01:22:42 am
It may have been aborted in principle but its possible Perez and Agnelli incorporated that into the ESL articles.

They may have, but I have a feeling that the owners were looking to a more North American setup in which arbitration was between the stakeholders only.

Personally I think the ESL was more about creating a cartel in which everyone profited.
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 17, 2021, 01:22:42 am
It may have been aborted in principle but its possible Perez and Agnelli incorporated that into the ESL articles.

The ECA membership is for the 2019-23 cycle. So the agreement will still be held to with the ECA. Its what happens after 2023.
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on August 17, 2021, 10:13:00 am
The ECA membership is for the 2019-23 cycle. So the agreement will still be held to with the ECA. Its what happens after 2023.
But all the ESL clubs pulled out of the ECA (at the time) so thats irrelevant. Its whether the ESL recognised and signed up for CAS. I suspect they would have regardless but seeing City subvert the process and shaft UEFA so effectively, would have been the clincher.

No way on earth that Perez, Agnelli et al will just sit back and wait for 2023 due to a pre-existing and invalid (to them) agreement with the ECA organisation they remain outside of.
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 17, 2021, 10:18:29 am
But all the ESL clubs pulled out of the ECA (at the time) so thats irrelevant. Its whether the ESL recognised and signed up for CAS. I suspect they would have regardless but seeing City subvert the process and shaft UEFA so effectively, would have been the clincher.

No way on earth that Perez, Agnelli et al will just sit back and wait for 2023 due to a pre-existing and invalid (to them) agreement with the ECA organisation they remain outside of.

Surely though if the ESL clubs had signed up to CAS then Madrid, Barca and Juve would have been obliged to appeal any punishments handed out by UEFA through CAS. Instead they went to the 17th Mercantile Court of Madrid.
Quote from: Al 666 on August 17, 2021, 01:47:01 pm
Surely though if the ESL clubs had signed up to CAS then Madrid, Barca and Juve would have been obliged to appeal any punishments handed out by UEFA through CAS. Instead they went to the 17th Mercantile Court of Madrid.

Given they're from UEFA you'd imagine they'd have to go to CAS as it is.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 17, 2021, 01:50:02 pm
Given they're from UEFA you'd imagine they'd have to go to CAS as it is.

I think the reasoning is that the ESL is not a UEFA competition, so Madrid, Barca and Juve went to court and argued that UEFA had no right to sanction the ESL clubs. If the ESL had already signed up to CAS then my understanding is that they would have had to go to CAS.

Personally I think that UEFA didn't have a legal right to impose sanctions and that is why the 9 clubs who went back to UEFA were not punished but agreed to a goodwill gesture.
Quote from: Al 666 on August 17, 2021, 02:09:45 pm
I think the reasoning is that the ESL is not a UEFA competition, so Madrid, Barca and Juve went to court and argued that UEFA had no right to sanction the ESL clubs. If the ESL had already signed up to CAS then my understanding is that they would have had to go to CAS.

Personally I think that UEFA didn't have a legal right to impose sanctions and that is why the 9 clubs who went back to UEFA were not punished but agreed to a goodwill gesture.

They were sanctioning UEFA member clubs though, which is what they were, and are. It doesn't really matter if they ESL had signed up to it as they remained UEFA club members.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 17, 2021, 02:22:01 pm
They were sanctioning UEFA member clubs though, which is what they were, and are. It doesn't really matter if they ESL had signed up to it as they remained UEFA club members.

The Madrid court case though shows that UEFA didn't have a legal basis to punish the ESL clubs.

Both the UEFA and Premier League punishments were voluntary agreements entered into willingly by the Clubs. The ESL didn't fail to happen because of legal issues, it was stopped by fan pressure.

Tellingly both UEFA and the Premier League made the Clubs agree to punitive sanctions if they tried again. That would not have been necessary if either body already had a legal right to impose sanctions in the first place. 

The crux of the issue is that the 9 clubs who buckled have agreed to goodwill gestures and future legal responsibilities, whilst Barca, Madrid and Juve went to court and won.
The clubs wouldnt have accepted any punishment if they didnt feel there was at least some legal standing. It never got tested as a. The fan pressure worked and b. The clubs didnt want to risk the cost (and potential punishment) of going down the legal route.

Id not pay too much attention to a Madrid based court backing a largely Madrid lead case.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 17, 2021, 02:59:47 pm
The clubs wouldnt have accepted any punishment if they didnt feel there was at least some legal standing. It never got tested as a. The fan pressure worked and b. The clubs didnt want to risk the cost (and potential punishment) of going down the legal route.

Id not pay too much attention to a Madrid based court backing a largely Madrid lead case.

It has been tested though Craig.

https://www.bavarianfootballworks.com/2018/3/14/17117942/bayern-munich-eu-commission-isu-ruling-european-super-league-bundesliga-uefa-fifa-psg-mancity


Skating at their own speed: speed-skaters vs the ISU


It all began with a lawsuit brought against the International Skating Union (ISU) by two Dutch speed-skaters, Mark Tuitert and Niers Kersholt. In 2014, the two had wanted to take part in a race in Dubai organized by a South Korean firm called Icederby. The prize money at stake was massive compared to their normal winnings from ISU-sponsored events: a whopping $130,000 versus a measly 2,000 at ISU events.

As the governing body of speed-skating, however, ISU forbade the skaters to take part in the event, threatening them with potentially lifelong bans.

Now the EU Commission has ruled in favor of the plaintiffs: the court decided that prohibiting skaters from participating in outside competitions represents an abuse of the ISUs market dominance. The EU Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, ordered the ISU to abolish its disproportionately punitive sanctions for athletes who participate in non-ISU competitions.

Vestager concluded that threatening suspensions and bans served to protect [ISUs] own commercial interests and prevent others from setting up their own events. The change should open up new opportunities for athletes and competing organisers, to the benefit of all ice skating fans.
What the fuck are you fuckers arguing about now?  ???
Quote from: Samie on August 17, 2021, 03:12:02 pm
What the fuck are you fuckers arguing about now?  ???

Least there not arguing over FSG  ;D
Quote from: Samie on August 17, 2021, 03:12:02 pm
What the fuck are you fuckers arguing about now?  ???

I thought I knew. But turned out it was about speed skating this whole time.
« Reply #12029 on: August 17, 2021, 03:19:32 pm »


'Down goes Al! He takes Craig down too! And 'Stiffmeister wannabe' Samie takes the win!'
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 17, 2021, 03:17:01 pm
I thought I knew. But turned out it was about speed skating this whole time.

No it is about the EU's antitrust regulations preventing a governing body from issuing sanctions against people who want to take part in other competitions. There is already a legal precedent in place.
Sadio and Mo on skates, not gonna lie, cant wait. That's gonna be fun.

gonna play hell with my fantasy team though. Who do you reckon's the best skater in the Prem?
Quote from: Fromola on August 13, 2021, 08:42:55 am
It's all about timing and getting the structure right. Wait until City win 10 titles in a row and PSG/City is the CL final most years and then nobody can really argue with it.

The problem is the dickheads who went ahead with this in the spring, got the timing, structure and announcements all wrong and that's stopped it for a generation and gave the highground to even PSG who didn't join and increased their powerbase within UEFA.

it was done so comically bad that it almost felt like some wanted to sabotage it lol. was all really odd and then you had Neville shouting for 3 hours on TV. What a bizarre week that was.
What happened to the UK government's review of football anyway? I'm assuming all they'll try to do is try consolidate and conserve the existing powers and structures, but there is a huge need for at the very least another (better) independent regulator and more watertight financial rules but in my opinion, a completely new competition (but not to the extremes of the ESL format) is likely to be inevitable in the next decade or so.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August 17, 2021, 06:14:19 pm
What happened to the UK government's review of football anyway? I'm assuming all they'll try to do is try consolidate and conserve the existing powers and structures, but there is a huge need for at the very least another (better) independent regulator and more watertight financial rules but in my opinion, a completely new competition (but not to the extremes of the ESL format) is likely to be inevitable in the next decade or so.

Heard noises about fan led blah blah nice noises some got reported
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/22/english-football-needs-independent-regulator-says-chair-of-fan-led-review-tracey-crouch

Next update is due "autumn"

I presume it's rumbling along but to measure my belief in this resulting in actual change, you'd need a transmission electron microscope and even then any visible results would fall within the margin of error
Uefa has halted its disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid over their involvement in the proposed European Super League.
Other teams dont have to pay the fines either.

At a guess they basically figured out that the clubs probably broke no rules and they had no legal grounds to punish them.

That it they have so much dirt on UEFA that they didnt want it airing in court.

Both are equally believable.
No, Perez played a blinder in finding a sympathetic Spanish judge.  This will take years to eventually resolve but for now we don't have to try to chase down whether FSG adding funds into the coffer to off-set the reduced UEFA payments.
