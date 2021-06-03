The clubs need to find a way of making this palatable for us. The actions of UEFA over the past month have shown them for what they really are, the latest is refusing to allow the Allianz arena to be lit up as a rainbow as its political, even though their Respect campaign is supposed to include being anti homophobia and them considering Budapest for more games and the Final, even though they have been both racist and homophobic incidents during the Euros and the anti LGBT+ stuff passed in their parliament.



During last Tuesdays Euro 2020 fixture between Hungary and Portugal in Budapest, the cameras briefly panned to the group of black-shirted men in the crowd at the Puskas Arena. They stood together, raising up their sign that simply read: Anti-LMBTQ. This is the Hungarian abbreviation for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. The message was clear: this is the football and the gays are not welcome.The statement could not have been more transparent and the complaints swiftly arrived from the Fare anti-discrimination network, whose observers are dotted around stadiums in Europe and report incidents of discrimination to the UEFA, the governing body of European football and the organiser of Euro 2020.UEFA were not quick off the mark. They did not provide an immediate statement of condemnation and there is still to be a message of solidarity to LGBTQ people across Europe. Initially, the discrimination was met only by silence. Nearly five days passed, including Hungarys full capacity home fixture against France on Saturday, before UEFA rallied themselves to drop a short statement on their website late on Sunday afternoon. UEFA said that an ethics and disciplinary inspector had been appointed to investigate the incident.Then, however, a second story emerged and it emanated from Germany. UEFA made the German Football Association (DFB) aware that it intended to investigate the decision of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to wear a rainbow-coloured armband during Euro 2020. Neuer is wearing the armband to support the cause of LGBTQ people during the global month of Pride. A UEFA spokesperson confirmed that the organisation looked into the armband to assess it, but, following a maelstrom of social media criticism, the organisation concluded that the rainbow armband was, in fact, a good thing.Neuer was investigated for wearing the armband (Photo: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)What remains unclear is why UEFA felt the need to investigate the rainbow armband in the first place. The suspicion on Sunday afternoon had been that a complaint may have been made by a Hungarian official to trigger the enquiry but UEFA did not respond when asked by The Athletic if this had been the case.The alternative to this chain of events could be that somebody at UEFA saw the armband and felt the need to proactively adjudicate over whether a rainbow armband should be a concern. Others wondered whether UEFA, a monolith of an organisation, simply failed to address the issue sharply enough due to its clumsy approach to external communication. This, therefore, may have allowed a damaging situation to escalate beyond its true scope. Either way, the case briefly ended up in the hands of the UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body. This indicates that UEFA did, at least, briefly weigh up whether this merest gesture of solidarity with LGBTQ people was worthy of punishment.To LGBTQ people following football, Neuers armband means more than many people might imagine. Homophobia in mens football is perceived to be changing at a glacial pace and gay football fans have learned to be grateful for any declarations, either spoken or visual, that portray the sport to be more inclusive. For any anxious young gay people watching, the armband indicates that attitudes are changing and that football, can, in fact be a place where gay people can both exist and flourish.On Sunday evening, the ripples continued to reverberate as LGBTQ people in both football and sport media wondered why an organisation that commits next to nothing to support the community was now not only passive in its approach to discrimination but also considering a clampdown on moves by those players courageous enough to raise awareness. Thomas Hitzlsperger, the gay former German international midfielder, tweeted asking whether UEFA were being serious and followed up with the hashtag #RespectTheGays. Anton Hysen, the gay former Swedish football player, asked how it could even be a discussion.Perhaps the best starting point to answering Hysens question can be found by studying the events in the Hungarian parliament last Tuesday. On the same day football supporters raised banners opposing LGBTQ people, the Hungarian parliament passed a law that bans gay people from appearing in educational materials in schools or in television shows for the under-18 age group. Opponents have described the legislation as a copy-and-paste version of Russian president Vladimir Putins 2013 law against gay propaganda, while prime minister Viktor Orbans ruling also bears the echoes of former British prime minister Margaret Thatchers Section 28 ruling that banned the promotion of homosexuality by local authorities in the 1980s.A spokesperson for the Hungarian government was quoted by The Guardian as saying that such content may have a detrimental effect on the development of children and confuse their moral values. The ruling means that gay characters and rainbow flags are only permitted on Hungarian television after the evening watershed has passed. In addition, private companies will be forbidden from publishing adverts aimed at the Under-18 age group that portray gay people. In 2019, Istvan Boldog, the deputy speaker of the ruling Fidesz party, demanded a boycott of Coca-Cola during what he described as a provocative campaign by the drink company. The campaign had run photographers promoting its drinks with images of male couples and slogans such as zero sugar, zero prejudice.Hungary, in a similar vein to Russia and neighbouring Poland, has emerged as a hostile setting for LGBTQ people. The ban on gay representation in educational materials was, most cynically, added onto a bill that sought to clamp down on child abuse. This taps into the damaging trope that homosexuality should in some way be conflated with paedophilia. Members of the LGBTQ community have already lost their rights in Hungary to marry, adopt children or obtain legal gender recognition in the case of transgender people.This is all set against the backdrop of major elections scheduled for 2022 and Orbans attempt to extend his second period ruling Hungary beyond a twelfth year in power. In a similar vein to Polands Law and Justice Party, covered by The Athletic last month, Orban seeks to wrap his countrys national identity with traditional family values and demonise LGBT ideology as a challenge to Hungarian culture. He has previously employed similar tactics to stigmatise migrants.Orbans attempts to rally public support, particularly in light of a more unified opposition, have been clear to see in conversations around Euro 2020. The Puskas Arena opened in 2019 and cost just shy of half a billion euros. It has been a cause for national pride that Hungary have filled their stadium to capacity and the national team produced a performance to match by securing a draw against world champions France on Saturday afternoon.Orban himself is a football fanatic who has attended every World Cup final since 1998 and an insightful report by writer David Goldblatt recently detailed how the national stadium is just the most expensive of the more than two dozen new stadiums that have been built in Hungary since 2010; one for every team in the top two divisions of the nations football.  Goldblatt added: Much of the programme has been funded by the notorious TAO scheme, in which absurdly generous tax breaks were available to businesses that anonymously donated money to sports clubs.Increasingly, Eastern European strongmen leaders seek to enhance their public standing through the vehicle of football. Orban himself stated a desire to make Hungarian football great again.In UEFA, Orban finds an increasingly willing and malleable facilitator for his vision. Take, for example, the events of the past week. In Budapest, the anti-LGBTQ banners were also accompanied by signs around the stadium that opposed the taking of the knee. Orban himself described the gesture as a provocation and said he has no sympathy for this kneeling business. Ahead of Saturdays fixture against France, thousands of Hungarian fans, mostly dressed in black shirts, marched in protest against the knee. The Athletic reported last month how organised groups of men in black shirts had beaten up a group of LGBTQ people who meet at a local park for exercise. Locals in Gdansk strongly suspect that the same group may have been responsible for an attack on Manchester United fans on the eve of the Europa League final.While concern grows among LGBTQ people, UEFAs relationship with far-right eastern European countries remains cosy. Indeed, only during the past week, UEFA remained in talks over moving the semi-final and final of Euro 2020 from Wembley stadium in London to Budapest due to the higher capacity available in Hungary within the stadium. Negotiations remain live with British government officials but it now appears most likely that prime minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson will agree to raise the capacity of Wembley to 65,000 and keep the final on English soil. The fact, however, remains that UEFA were once again giving serious consideration to rewarding Orban with an extra helping of prestige and glory at a time his country intensifies its attack on minority communities.In recent days, executives within European football have been speaking in hushed tones over the current relationship between UEFA and eastern European powers. In many ways, there is sense to the relationship. UEFA has a responsibility to grow the sport in less established sporting nations, while some diplomats will argue the merits of engagement over sanctions, even in countries clamping down on human rights.Yet in the case of UEFA, there is increasingly the sense that Orban receives all the spotlight of hosting with little of the scrutiny. And the rewards keep coming.In March 2020, the UEFA executive committee awarded the 2022 Europa League final to Budapest, while the 2023 Super Cup was handed to Russia. The committee also ratified that the 2021 UEFA congress should be held in Minsk, Belarus, where president Alexander Lukashenko is commonly touted as Europes last dictator and is now in his 27th year of power.Lukashenkos Belarus is currently the pariah of the democratic world after a forced landing of a Ryanair passenger plane in May saw a dissident arrested. The UK, USA, Canada and European Union have announced travel bans and asset freezes on Belarussian officials or entities perceived to fund Lukashenkos regime. Additionally, several EU countries and the USA said they did not recognise Lukashenko as a legitimate president last August after the countrys electoral commission claimed he won more than 80 per cent of the vote in a general election. Mass protests ensued in Minsk following Lukahenkos inauguration for his sixth term and there were widespread reports of police detaining protestors and using water cannons.In September, UEFA scrapped plans to host their 2021 congress in Minsk but insisted it was due to Covid-19 restrictions, rather than any ethical concerns. Indeed, in September 2019, UEFAs president Aleksander Ceferin visited Lukashenko in Belarus. The UEFA website published a photo of the pair shaking hands and the article did not mention any human rights concerns but Ceferin said: We are friends, which is important. I am glad to see that sport in Belarus receives such support, and I am glad for football in particular.Even after the controversy of Lukashenkos re-election, UEFA decided in April this year that their U19 womens tournament should be awarded to Minsk in 2025. This jars with the firm approach taken by other sporting organisations, as Belarussian officials have been banned from attending the delayed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and the country was stripped of the mens ice hockey World Championship and the World Modern Pentathlon Championships due to the government crackdowns.Two months later, Ceferin visited Putin in St Petersburg and Russian news reports claimed the UEFA president expressed full confidence in the countrys ability to host major football events ahead of Euro 2020. In interviews with British publications, Ceferin has taken a firm line against racial discrimination in stadiums but there is no public record of the president challenging figures such as Orban, Lukashenko or Putin. Additionally, UEFA awarded the 2019 Europa League final to Baku in Azerbaijan. The political situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia was sufficiently tense that Arsenals Armenian winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan was unable to travel to the game owing to safety concerns, while there have also been concerning reports of detentions and torture of LGBTQ people in Azerbaijan.Sources familiar with UEFA attributed the organisations increased dependency on the eastern European nations to be a result of various factors, including money, a desire to grow the game and also the hands-on approach displayed by political leaders in these countries. A source also highlighted the significance of Ceferins own role and how he, as a Slovenian, has felt a responsibility to engage with eastern Europe after the West dominated proceedings for many years while Michel Platini governed UEFA.Perhaps, however, FIFA General Secretary Jerome Valcke exposed a different reason when he explained the attraction to authoritarian leaders in 2013.Valcke told FIFA delegates: I will say something which is crazy, but less democracy is sometimes better for organising a World Cup. When you have a very strong head of state who can decide, as maybe [President Vladimir] Putin can do in [the World Cup in] 2018 that is easier for us organisers than a country such as Germany, where you have to negotiate at different levels.In recent days, a groundswell of public opinion around western and northern Europe appears to have turned both on UEFA and the Hungarian government. As is often the case in football, it is the players, rather than governing bodies, who lead the fight.Attention will soon turn to the extent of the punishment delivered by UEFAs Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body. The chair, the Austrian Thomas Partl, has been on the body since 1992, while his two vice-chairs, Jim Stjerne Hansen of Denmark and Sandor Berzi of Hungary have been there since 1990 and 1992 respectively. Many will wonder whether UEFAs reputation for delivering the equivalent of parking tickets for fines is best enhanced by the old-stagers but sources close to the board spoke positively about the trio and pointed to attempts to modernise, with recent appointees to the body such as the Irish lawyer Aine Power and the former German footballer Celia Sasic.Outside UEFA, momentum is gathering. Pernille Harder, the Chelsea and Denmark player, is in a public relationship with team-mate Magda Eriksson. She said on Twitter: Devastated to see that the Hungarian parliament passed new anti LGBT+ legislation this week criminalising education and advertising of LGBT content to young people. We, the LGBT+ community, are people. We are human beings. We deserve the right to be treated like everyone else. My thoughts are with the people of Hungary but especially the various LGBT communities in the country. The football world has another opportunity to step up. I hope that UEFA will take this seriously and reconsider moving more Euros games to Budapest. Equal game?Elsewhere, the Germans have not taken kindly to UEFA putting a rainbow armband on trial. Midfielder Leon Goretzka said: We want to confront racism and homophobia with diversity. Neuer wears the rainbow armband for us, it would be absurd to apologise for it.The mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, wishes to light up Bayern Munichs Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for Germanys match against Hungary on Wednesday. He said: The Bavarian state capital supports diversity, tolerance and genuine equality in sport and in society. On the occasion of the match between Germany and Hungary, the council wishes to send a visible message of solidarity to the LGBT community in Hungary, which is suffering under recent legislation passed by the Hungarian government.The proposal to light up the stadium has since been rejected by UEFA. A spokesman said: UEFA, through its statutes, is a politically and religiously neutral organisation. Given the political context of this specific request  a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament  UEFA must decline this request.Instead, UEFA has proposed to the city of Munich to illuminate the stadium with the rainbow colours on either 28 June  the Christopher Street Liberation Day  or between 3 and 9 July which is the Christopher Street Day week in Munich. This, however, is unlikely to have anywhere near the power of solidarity or resonance that lighting up the fixture against Hungary would have held.The opposition, it should be said, is internal as well as external. Peter Gulacsi, the RB Leipzig goalkeeper and Hungary No 1, wrote a powerful message standing up for rainbow families on Instagram towards the end of last year. He was condemned by media supportive of the government but the truth is that his views have much in common with large sections of Hungarian society. Polling by Ipsos in May showed that 46 per cent of Hungarians support same-sex marriage while 66 per cent would support a legal recognition of same-sex relationships.The figure of 46 per cent is up from 30 per cent in 2013. Additionally, 59 per cent of Hungarians support the right of same-sex couples to adopt children, which is only three per cent lower than the figures in France. UEFAs bedfellows in Poland and Russia rank lower, with 33 per cent of Poles supporting adoption for LGBTQ people, compared to 23 per cent of Russians.UEFA, it should be said, are still to publicly denounce the Hungarian government policies or supporters. When asked by The Athletic last month whether any steps had been taken to challenge the Polish government on rampant homophobia ahead of the Europa League final in Gdansk, the organisation did not comment. In the meantime, European football continues without visible and active male gay players. With discrimination in the stands, and events hosted by countries discriminating against LGBTQ people, it is difficult to resist the conclusion that the sport is failing to provide a safe environment for its employees.As German players and politicians take the lead in challenging homophobic prejudice, it remains to be seen as to whether UEFA will, at last, discover some courage of their own