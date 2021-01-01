Why push for the big things, when you can have the small pleasures? Al, we both know what happened here



SoS are committed to a form of fan ownership, but it is all about baby steps and moving things in the right direction. What were you expecting Peter for SoS to walk in to the meeting and demand that FSG hand the club over to the fans.SoS had a fan survey that resulted in the following.The resultsFOR 89%. Yes 89%. No 8%. Abstain 3%Engage with FSG and demand SOS representation at board level in relation to issues that impact fans and the Anfield communityFOR 84%. Yes 84%. No 9%. Abstain 7%Engage with FSG and demand a formal recognition agreement with SOSFOR 88%. Yes 88%. No 7%. Abstain 5%Engage with FSG for LFC to join with SOS and lead the reform agenda ahead of/in conjunction with the national fan led reviewAGAINST 66%. Yes 17%. No 66%. Abstain 17%No engagement and FSG outSoS are just doing what their members asked.