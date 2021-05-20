« previous next »
Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 259852 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11880 on: May 20, 2021, 11:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on May 20, 2021, 11:23:44 pm
Why will Liverpool fans find it difficult to elect their representatives. SoS are the official Liverpool Supporters Trust and have been recognised as such by the club. SoS have also garnered legal guaranties.

What percentage of LFC supporters overall are members of the SoS?
Offline oojason

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11881 on: Yesterday at 01:53:26 am »

'The Super League Thought It Had a Silent Partner: FIFA':-

Publicly, soccers global governing body criticized a breakaway European Super League. Privately, it had held talks for months with the founders about endorsing the competition.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/20/sports/soccer/super-league-fifa-infantino.html
Online Morgana

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11882 on: Yesterday at 02:14:09 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:53:26 am
'The Super League Thought It Had a Silent Partner: FIFA':-

Publicly, soccers global governing body criticized a breakaway European Super League. Privately, it had held talks for months with the founders about endorsing the competition.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/20/sports/soccer/super-league-fifa-infantino.html
I KNEW it!! Fucking hypocrite Infantino.
Offline Vulmea

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11883 on: Yesterday at 02:26:10 am »
Quote from: Zeb on May 18, 2021, 03:31:27 pm
If you've been following the efforts to reform the game over the past few years, this will probably not be a new link for you: https://www.ourbeautifulgame.co.uk/about

It sets out some of the ideas which are in the legislation before Parliament to establish an independent regulator.

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5f78751d052f492f9d39e80d/t/5f858cd74076656f3bfa4279/1602587865197/Saving+the+Beautiful+Game_2020.pdf


we arent going to save the game with government committee's and fans making business decisions they arent qualified to make, are we? What needs to be recognised is that you cant have fair competition when one team costs 1 Billion and the other a bag of quavers and a left over mint.

It needs the big and powerful clubs to recognise they are cheating, they are buying an unfair advantage and ruining the spirit of football. They of course would need to understand that it should not be about how much you pay, but the skill or players, managers and the inspiration of supporters and of course lady luck. thats the whole bleedin point - football should be socialism not capitalism - everybody contributes everybody shares in the rewards, currently it is more like animal farm with us being one of the pigs with their nose in the trough. Of course big business dont really get the value just the cost so good luck with that.

if you want everybody genuinely to have a shot, for the game to actually be fair  you would have to remove the structural bias in the game which is the very reason big business have bought in. Liverpool are unique in the respect of a working class club that earned it's success and status from success on the pitch, not from a billionaire, not from a bank flotation or a gangster, or the ruling political party in Spain, or pretending to represent an entire Country, whats happened since the 80's was inevitable and probably irreversible but shouldnt stop people trying but fan representation without control is pretty totemic - we've see over the past year that the fans and their spending is the real power in the game - if SOS or whoever can harness that and make real change then maybe something good could come from the tragic year everybody has had, a goverment quango no doubt led by a Tory appointee (track and trace anybody) isnt really the answer.

Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11884 on: Yesterday at 01:12:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 20, 2021, 11:31:09 pm
What percentage of LFC supporters overall are members of the SoS?

I do not get the relevance of your question Peter.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11885 on: Yesterday at 06:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:12:30 pm
I do not get the relevance of your question Peter.

The relevance is that the fans' representatives on the Board should be elected, not appointed. I don't mind SoS, but like I asked above, what percentage of the LFC supporters World wide are members of SoS? Who decided that SoS should lead the Supporters Board? Are there any other official LFC supporters groups represented?

I understand that yesterday's news is good PR and damage control, but I can't see it being anything more than that ...
Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11886 on: Yesterday at 07:22:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:26:27 pm
The relevance is that the fans' representatives on the Board should be elected, not appointed. I don't mind SoS, but like I asked above, what percentage of the LFC supporters World wide are members of SoS? Who decided that SoS should lead the Supporters Board? Are there any other official LFC supporters groups represented?

I understand that yesterday's news is good PR and damage control, but I can't see it being anything more than that ...

1906, kop outs and the Liverpool branch of the official Liverpool supporters Club are all affiliated to SoS. The reason SoS should lead the supporters board is because they are the official Liverpool supporters trust. SOS have pledged to represent all fans whether they are members of SoS or not.
Offline The-Originals

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11887 on: Yesterday at 07:26:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 20, 2021, 11:31:09 pm
What percentage of LFC supporters overall are members of the SoS?

join up mate have your say and help 
Online rob1966

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11888 on: Yesterday at 07:27:31 pm »
Quote from: The-Originals on Yesterday at 07:26:10 pm
join up mate have your say and help 

Was just about to say the same.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11889 on: Yesterday at 07:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:22:05 pm
1906, kop outs and the Liverpool branch of the official Liverpool supporters Club are all affiliated to SoS. The reason SoS should lead the supporters board is because they are the official Liverpool supporters trust. SOS have pledged to represent all fans whether they are members of SoS or not.

What is wrong with all the members of the Official Liverpool Supporters Club voting on who will represent them on the Board? You know, like in real elections, with candidates, campaigns and everything? This way, it doesn't look pretty democratic ...
Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11890 on: Yesterday at 07:38:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:33:56 pm
What is wrong with all the members of the Official Liverpool Supporters Club voting on who will represent them on the Board? You know, like in real elections, with candidates, campaigns and everything? This way, it doesn't look pretty democratic ...

I think you are missing the point Peter. The Club and SoS are coming to a formal agreement which will give supporters vetos over certain things. It is far more than having fans on the supporters board. It is about protecting the club and above all the fans.

This article from the Athletic explains the significance.


Simon Hughes in the Athletic:

There is an easy way to understand what the agreement between Liverpools supporters trust and the clubs board means in real terms.

If John W Henry woke up in Boston one morning and decided it was necessary to change the sausage roll supplier on a match day at Anfield, he would still be able to go ahead and do it. If he decided, however, that he wanted to join a breakaway league then hed have to work his way through a system first, consulting those who hold a deeper, more localised relationship with the institution he owns.

There will be breakers in place that have the potential to intercept any of his ideas. Supporters will have a greater influence than they ever have without holding the same level of responsibility or risk as the owners.

Given that the new arrangement will be wrapped up in the articles of association that define the clubs existence, it will mean any future owner of Liverpool will inherit this relationship as part of their undertaking. If it is all signed off, this could be a groundbreaking day for English football at an elite level.

A couple of weeks ago, the Spirit of Shankly group had asked for two seats on Liverpools board and ultimately, they have only negotiated for representation of one delegate at board level. It might seem they have not got exactly what they want but in reality, they have potentially obtained more than they ever asked for. By contractual law, Liverpools owners now have to consult them before taking the biggest decisions. If they do not, they could find themselves in a courtroom.

This represents a power shift. It is not what has happened at Chelsea, where two fan board representatives are bound by confidentiality and restricted by company law which means that whatever thoughts they have, they ultimately have to cede to the clubs wishes.

Considering where Liverpools owners and its supporters stood after the collapse of the Super League, this is a spectacular development. It is true that Liverpools supporter base has been less visible in their wrath compared to Arsenal and especially Manchester United over the last month. There have been no demonstrations outside Anfield. That, however, does not mean they have been any less active.

The frustrations with Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are real and in too many cases justified. Yet there is also an understanding that they have done more to develop the infrastructure at Liverpool than either the Glazers at United and Stanley Kroenke at Arsenal, owners that have barely done anything since their arrival and have merely sat on their asset. At Anfield, there are figures to negotiate with. The same cannot be said at Old Trafford or the Emirates.

There had been a genuine belief that Liverpools owners could be persuaded of a better way because of their appointments on Merseyside, those who were cut out of discussions around the Super League. FSG, through Liverpools chief executive Billy Hogan, were warned at the start of their discussions that if talks did not amount to profound change then it was possible the scenes that caused the postponement of Liverpools game at United at the start of this month could be witnessed at Anfield. If this reaches a positive conclusion, it should reflect well on Hogan and enable him to avoid some of the mistakes of his predecessors.

When each element of Liverpool pulls in the same direction, it can be an irresistible force but it does not take much to upset a fragile ecosystem. FSG must realise now that a clearer line of communication with fans can be beneficial if managed carefully, saving them time on projects and schemes destined never to get off the ground.

They came to realise their reputation had hit rock bottom. There was arguably more outrage at their involvement in the ESL because more was expected of them. Reparation was given a priority status yet it is also safe to say they realised the benefits of being the first of the bad guys to turn the other way.

The devil will always be in the detail but the signs are promising and there should be a wider spirit of optimism surrounding todays announcement. The new structure at Anfield has not been designed for the supporters but by them. The model is one that will surely encourage others to try and replicate in some recognisable form.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline The-Originals

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11891 on: Yesterday at 07:48:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:33:56 pm
What is wrong with all the members of the Official Liverpool Supporters Club voting on who will represent them on the Board? You know, like in real elections, with candidates, campaigns and everything? This way, it doesn't look pretty democratic ...

the average age is 11 
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11892 on: Yesterday at 07:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:38:27 pm
I think you are missing the point Peter. The Club and SoS are coming to a formal agreement which will give supporters vetos over certain things. It is far more than having fans on the supporters board. It is about protecting the club and above all the fans.

This article from the Athletic explains the significance.


Simon Hughes in the Athletic:

There is an easy way to understand what the agreement between Liverpools supporters trust and the clubs board means in real terms.

If John W Henry woke up in Boston one morning and decided it was necessary to change the sausage roll supplier on a match day at Anfield, he would still be able to go ahead and do it. If he decided, however, that he wanted to join a breakaway league then hed have to work his way through a system first, consulting those who hold a deeper, more localised relationship with the institution he owns.

There will be breakers in place that have the potential to intercept any of his ideas. Supporters will have a greater influence than they ever have without holding the same level of responsibility or risk as the owners.

Given that the new arrangement will be wrapped up in the articles of association that define the clubs existence, it will mean any future owner of Liverpool will inherit this relationship as part of their undertaking. If it is all signed off, this could be a groundbreaking day for English football at an elite level.

A couple of weeks ago, the Spirit of Shankly group had asked for two seats on Liverpools board and ultimately, they have only negotiated for representation of one delegate at board level. It might seem they have not got exactly what they want but in reality, they have potentially obtained more than they ever asked for. By contractual law, Liverpools owners now have to consult them before taking the biggest decisions. If they do not, they could find themselves in a courtroom.

This represents a power shift. It is not what has happened at Chelsea, where two fan board representatives are bound by confidentiality and restricted by company law which means that whatever thoughts they have, they ultimately have to cede to the clubs wishes.

Considering where Liverpools owners and its supporters stood after the collapse of the Super League, this is a spectacular development. It is true that Liverpools supporter base has been less visible in their wrath compared to Arsenal and especially Manchester United over the last month. There have been no demonstrations outside Anfield. That, however, does not mean they have been any less active.

The frustrations with Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are real and in too many cases justified. Yet there is also an understanding that they have done more to develop the infrastructure at Liverpool than either the Glazers at United and Stanley Kroenke at Arsenal, owners that have barely done anything since their arrival and have merely sat on their asset. At Anfield, there are figures to negotiate with. The same cannot be said at Old Trafford or the Emirates.

There had been a genuine belief that Liverpools owners could be persuaded of a better way because of their appointments on Merseyside, those who were cut out of discussions around the Super League. FSG, through Liverpools chief executive Billy Hogan, were warned at the start of their discussions that if talks did not amount to profound change then it was possible the scenes that caused the postponement of Liverpools game at United at the start of this month could be witnessed at Anfield. If this reaches a positive conclusion, it should reflect well on Hogan and enable him to avoid some of the mistakes of his predecessors.

When each element of Liverpool pulls in the same direction, it can be an irresistible force but it does not take much to upset a fragile ecosystem. FSG must realise now that a clearer line of communication with fans can be beneficial if managed carefully, saving them time on projects and schemes destined never to get off the ground.

They came to realise their reputation had hit rock bottom. There was arguably more outrage at their involvement in the ESL because more was expected of them. Reparation was given a priority status yet it is also safe to say they realised the benefits of being the first of the bad guys to turn the other way.

The devil will always be in the detail but the signs are promising and there should be a wider spirit of optimism surrounding todays announcement. The new structure at Anfield has not been designed for the supporters but by them. The model is one that will surely encourage others to try and replicate in some recognisable form.


Al, I was born and raised in a socialist self-management society. I was member of the Socialist Youth, Socialist Alliance of the Working People, The Workers Union and the Communist Party. I know everything about delegated democracy. It doesn't work. Unless I see direct elections for the fans' representatives on the club's Board, I will know that this is just a PR exercise and a damage control. I know that you have high hopes for what you have posted above, but I've lived through it ...
Offline Fordy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11893 on: Yesterday at 07:49:43 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57205872

World Cup every 2 years.

Starting to make the super league idea not that bad.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11894 on: Yesterday at 07:58:45 pm »
We need to see the detail but we have to be pleased with what has been achieved so far. SoS have been one of FSGs biggest critics yet they have been able have constructive discussions and got to a point that is far beyond what many thought was possible.

We don't need a veto for everyday decisions - issues such as ticketing are usually achieve through dialogue (or protest at the last resort). The veto is there to stop owners (current or future) from being able to change the club substantially like putting unsustainable amounts of debt, moving ground or breaking away without proper consultation. 

Heck we should also be able to protect ourselves from being bought by sportswashers.
Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11895 on: Yesterday at 07:59:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:48:27 pm
Al, I was born and raised in a socialist self-management society. I was member of the Socialist Youth, Socialist Alliance of the Working People, The Workers Union and the Communist Party. I know everything about delegated democracy. It doesn't work. Unless I see direct elections for the fans' representatives on the club's Board, I will know that this is just a PR exercise and a damage control. I know that you have high hopes for what you have posted above, but I've lived through it ...

From the SoS statement.

A representative of the Supporters Board will meet annually with LFCs board of directors to consult on issues pertinent to fans. Outside of this, if an agreed consultation matter is to be discussed at an LFC board meeting, the chair of the Supporters Board will be present.

Supporters Board representatives will have a term of two years and be chosen as the result of a democratic vote.
Online rob1966

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11896 on: Yesterday at 08:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:49:43 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57205872

World Cup every 2 years.

Starting to make the super league idea not that bad.

So UEFA then have the Euro's every two years as well? Players will start to think fuck this, we need a break and the ESL could be the beneficiary.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11897 on: Yesterday at 08:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:59:41 pm
From the SoS statement.

A representative of the Supporters Board will meet annually with LFCs board of directors to consult on issues pertinent to fans. Outside of this, if an agreed consultation matter is to be discussed at an LFC board meeting, the chair of the Supporters Board will be present.

Supporters Board representatives will have a term of two years and be chosen as the result of a democratic vote.

Yes, a democratic vote by the members of The Socialist Youth, The Socialist Alliance of the Working People, The Workers Union and The Communist Party. Sorry mate, I will be wasting my time trying to explain it. You will have to see it yourself ...
Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11898 on: Yesterday at 09:24:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:09:19 pm
Yes, a democratic vote by the members of The Socialist Youth, The Socialist Alliance of the Working People, The Workers Union and The Communist Party. Sorry mate, I will be wasting my time trying to explain it. You will have to see it yourself ...

You are not making sense here Peter.

Anyone can join SoS regardless of any political views they may hold. They are an inclusive group, why not join and express your views ?
Offline Fordy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11899 on: Yesterday at 09:29:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:05:07 pm
So UEFA then have the Euro's every two years as well? Players will start to think fuck this, we need a break and the ESL could be the beneficiary.

Yep. Fans were quick to think about the clubs instead of what UEFA and FIFA were planning.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11900 on: Yesterday at 09:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:24:47 pm
You are not making sense here Peter.

Anyone can join SoS regardless of any political views they may hold. They are an inclusive group, why not join and express your views ?

Because SoS are the chosen ones, not the elected ones. In time, you will understand ...
Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11901 on: Yesterday at 09:41:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:35:00 pm
Because SoS are the chosen ones, not the elected ones. In time, you will understand ...

SoS are the official Liverpool supporters trust. What is there to understand.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11902 on: Yesterday at 09:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:41:32 pm
SoS are the official Liverpool supporters trust. What is there to understand.

One LFC supporter, one vote. Until that happens, everything is only politics, PR and damage control ...
Offline Red1976

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11903 on: Yesterday at 09:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on May 18, 2021, 09:14:01 am
These things always have great ideas and great headlines - then always find a way to mess it up

The petition - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/584632

1. Like a referee, an independent regulator would safeguard our beautiful game impartially.

Seriously - referee's are independent? Obviously not started by a Liverpool fan this season.

The letter - https://gary-neville.medium.com/an-open-letter-e5b4749fb50a

It is time to act. We support:
  • Government legislation to block any Premier League clubs attempting to abandon the countrys football pyramid.
  • The appointment of an Independent Football Regulator.

Why not just the latter and focus on that, rather than trying to stop clubs leaving. What happens if a club goes bust? Will they not be 'allowed' to leave?


 An independent regulator would be pointless if they had no legal powers and support of UEFA and FIFA who run football. And what would this mean for the FA and Premier League- would the regulator's powers and remit not clash and cancel each other out? It would lead to too many people giving orders and not enough to carry them out.






Offline Red1976

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11904 on: Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:59:41 pm
From the SoS statement.

A representative of the Supporters Board will meet annually with LFCs board of directors to consult on issues pertinent to fans. Outside of this, if an agreed consultation matter is to be discussed at an LFC board meeting, the chair of the Supporters Board will be present.

Supporters Board representatives will have a term of two years and be chosen as the result of a democratic vote.


 The problem with "consult" is that any suggestions or ideas can be ignored. I have worked for employers who have "consulted" the workforce and then gone and done what they please. The same happens with Government or local authority consultations! This to me seems like 'lip service' rather than anything meaningful.

Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11905 on: Yesterday at 10:15:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:45:53 pm
One LFC supporter, one vote. Until that happens, everything is only politics, PR and damage control ...

Liverpool according to a report from the London school of marketing from 2015 have 580m supporters worldwide. Are you really suggesting that nothing can be achieved without all 580m fans voting ?
Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11906 on: Yesterday at 10:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm

 The problem with "consult" is that any suggestions or ideas can be ignored. I have worked for employers who have "consulted" the workforce and then gone and done what they please. The same happens with Government or local authority consultations! This to me seems like 'lip service' rather than anything meaningful.



That is why SoS have asked for changes to the Clubs articles of association and veto's on certain issues.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11907 on: Today at 09:33:19 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:15:02 pm
Liverpool according to a report from the London school of marketing from 2015 have 580m supporters worldwide. Are you really suggesting that nothing can be achieved without all 580m fans voting ?

Great if the 580 million number is true. Makes my point even stronger. What we need first is a unified supporters organization that will truly represent those 580 million supporters. The only way you can achieve that is through democratic elections ...
Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11908 on: Today at 10:36:58 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:33:19 am
Great if the 580 million number is true. Makes my point even stronger. What we need first is a unified supporters organization that will truly represent those 580 million supporters. The only way you can achieve that is through democratic elections ...

Who is going to fund a ballot of 580 million people and I hate to break it to you Peter when does democracy ever produce a unifified organisation that truly represents all of the people.

SoS is a democratic organisation whose decisions are voted on. Join and get your voice heard.
