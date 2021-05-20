If you've been following the efforts to reform the game over the past few years, this will probably not be a new link for you: https://www.ourbeautifulgame.co.uk/about



It sets out some of the ideas which are in the legislation before Parliament to establish an independent regulator.



https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5f78751d052f492f9d39e80d/t/5f858cd74076656f3bfa4279/1602587865197/Saving+the+Beautiful+Game_2020.pdf





we arent going to save the game with government committee's and fans making business decisions they arent qualified to make, are we? What needs to be recognised is that you cant have fair competition when one team costs 1 Billion and the other a bag of quavers and a left over mint.It needs the big and powerful clubs to recognise they are cheating, they are buying an unfair advantage and ruining the spirit of football. They of course would need to understand that it should not be about how much you pay, but the skill or players, managers and the inspiration of supporters and of course lady luck. thats the whole bleedin point - football should be socialism not capitalism - everybody contributes everybody shares in the rewards, currently it is more like animal farm with us being one of the pigs with their nose in the trough. Of course big business dont really get the value just the cost so good luck with that.if you want everybody genuinely to have a shot, for the game to actually be fair you would have to remove the structural bias in the game which is the very reason big business have bought in. Liverpool are unique in the respect of a working class club that earned it's success and status from success on the pitch, not from a billionaire, not from a bank flotation or a gangster, or the ruling political party in Spain, or pretending to represent an entire Country, whats happened since the 80's was inevitable and probably irreversible but shouldnt stop people trying but fan representation without control is pretty totemic - we've see over the past year that the fans and their spending is the real power in the game - if SOS or whoever can harness that and make real change then maybe something good could come from the tragic year everybody has had, a goverment quango no doubt led by a Tory appointee (track and trace anybody) isnt really the answer.