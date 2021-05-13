I'd love to tell the likes of West Ham to go fuck themselves.



That's why I actually can see FSGs point in this and haven't been slagging them off. UEFA have been a disgrace for as long as I can remember, they cream over £1 billion off the CL money for "administrative costs" among other things, they've allowed Abu Dhabi and Qatar to take the piss and then they show how little they actually give a fuck about fans by moving the all English CL to Portugal as some of their members wouldn't be allowed to attend the piss up game.



The PL teams finished it for me last season with the null and void calls, fucking c*nts using the pandemic as an excuse, when it was all about not getting relegated from the gravy train. I'm not surprised FSG, the Glazers and Levy wanted their own competition.



I agree with you. In my view 'Project Big Picture' was not perfect but spread the money more fairly down the leagues and grassroots and protected the pyramid, it meant more power for the likes of us and Utd at the expense of the 14 'no to klopps 5 subs' wankers. However in my ideal world there would be one-club, one-vote across ALL 5 of the top English divisions.No football authorities, not Carra, Nev, Lineker nor journos want to say 'boo' to Man City and the way they corrupt football - and you would be surprised that even on this very forum, some LFC fans who wince at a mere suggestion that in any future negotiation us and Utd should, perhaps, maybe, pretty please, take advantage of our worldwide fanbases and keep the overseas TV rights for home matches. That would go some way to helping us compete with the shieks and oligarchs. If they continue to refuse us, if they continue to do diddly squat about sportswashing then the threat of something like a breakaway should not be taken off the table.