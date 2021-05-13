« previous next »
Not quite so 'Super' League

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 13, 2021, 03:54:59 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 13, 2021, 03:15:45 pm
They're a fucking joke of a cartel organisation who are only concerned about maintaining power and the money that brings with it which they can line their own pockets with.

Union of Estate Fucking Agents?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 13, 2021, 06:46:46 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on May 13, 2021, 03:54:59 pm
Union of Estate Fucking Agents?

I'm fairly certain everyone who works at UEFA used to be an estate agent.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 14, 2021, 11:08:19 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/13/football-league-hits-out-at-premier-leagues-new-domestic-tv-deal

Football League hits out at Premier Leagues new domestic TV deal
-EFL claims deal threatens the future of the football pyramid
-Parachute payments distort competition between clubs

No mention of this from the saviours of English footy? A complete stitch up to maintain the status quo
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 14, 2021, 11:13:48 am
Quote from: cdav on May 14, 2021, 11:08:19 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/13/football-league-hits-out-at-premier-leagues-new-domestic-tv-deal

Football League hits out at Premier Leagues new domestic TV deal
-EFL claims deal threatens the future of the football pyramid
-Parachute payments distort competition between clubs

No mention of this from the saviours of English footy? A complete stitch up to maintain the status quo

And to keep them on board with the PL and not be swayed to supporting any breakaway leagues (which is how the PL came about).

Give them frozen TV deals for another 3 years keeps them happy until 2025, whilst preventing any new entries who may not be as onside.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 14, 2021, 10:10:09 pm
Talk of reform, all most fans seem to want is their own sugar daddy.

Newcastle fans' big message to the Premier League  93% still want a Saudi-backed takeover approved
Supporters remain desperate for Amanda Staveley and the PIF to be given the keys to St. James Park, but confidence is rapidly dissipating

https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/newcastle-fans-big-message-premier-20588836?utm_source=chronicle_live_newsletter&utm_campaign=nufc_newsletter2&utm_medium=email
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 14, 2021, 10:43:06 pm
Quote from: Fromola on May 14, 2021, 10:10:09 pm
Talk of reform, all most fans seem to want is their own sugar daddy.

Newcastle fans' big message to the Premier League  93% still want a Saudi-backed takeover approved
Supporters remain desperate for Amanda Staveley and the PIF to be given the keys to St. James Park, but confidence is rapidly dissipating

https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/newcastle-fans-big-message-premier-20588836?utm_source=chronicle_live_newsletter&utm_campaign=nufc_newsletter2&utm_medium=email

Well, PSG taking the main seat at ECA and UEFA, and Man City and Chelsea being hailed as the saviours of football, will inevitably lead to more fans pushing for their own sugar daddy. The Super League had many flaws, but the alternative is turning out to be worse ...
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 11:34:25 am
I see Neville, Carragher and Ferdinand et al are pushing for people to sign some anti ESL petition to "create a fairer game".

Like Neville's doing at Salford of course.  ::)
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 02:19:14 pm
Quote from: cdav on May 14, 2021, 11:08:19 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/13/football-league-hits-out-at-premier-leagues-new-domestic-tv-deal

Football League hits out at Premier Leagues new domestic TV deal
-EFL claims deal threatens the future of the football pyramid
-Parachute payments distort competition between clubs

No mention of this from the saviours of English footy? A complete stitch up to maintain the status quo

Unsurprising really. It was all a little bit of a Tory populist sham - trying to conserve what they have without interest of the wider football pyramid and the fans and then expanding and strengthening their existing position.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 02:22:24 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 17, 2021, 11:34:25 am
I see Neville, Carragher and Ferdinand et al are pushing for people to sign some anti ESL petition to "create a fairer game".

Like Neville's doing at Salford of course.  ::)

They can go fuck themselves, they are all happy to take the money from the PL deals as players and take money happily from Sky and BT while saying fuck all about the sportswashing of Abu Dhabi :wanker :wanker :wanker
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 03:24:21 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 17, 2021, 11:34:25 am
I see Neville, Carragher and Ferdinand et al are pushing for people to sign some anti ESL petition to "create a fairer game".

Like Neville's doing at Salford of course.  ::)

Its being pointed out by quite a few in that this should explicitly note it would abolish the FA if successful.  Not saying thats a good or bad thing but thats what this means.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 04:12:59 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 17, 2021, 03:24:21 pm
Its being pointed out by quite a few in that this should explicitly note it would abolish the FA if successful.  Not saying thats a good or bad thing but thats what this means.

Chatting to the wife last night about how they want the "ESL 6" demoted and she started laughing at how absurd it is. That'll kill the Premier League as no-one wants to watch the rest of them, Sky would be crying their fucking eyes out as they would be paying a fortune for games they cannot sell abroad.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 04:59:57 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 29, 2021, 05:32:41 pm
i remember thinking it looked a bit hot.

I went to a pre-season LFC game in the US once, worst game Ive ever seen, it was in Baltimore, shit game, obviously a shit atmosphere, stupidly hot, absolute waste of time and money.  Id love nothing more than they stick to playing games in Europe rather than travel all over the place, but Ive always been of that opinion, selfish of me I know  ;D  But the amount of money people are willing to pay for tickets its no wonder teams are so keen on doing it, the prices for those challegen cup games or whatever they where called are ridiculous.

I was there. It was so so so so hot. Had too much booze as well.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 05:21:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 17, 2021, 04:12:59 pm
Chatting to the wife last night about how they want the "ESL 6" demoted and she started laughing at how absurd it is. That'll kill the Premier League as no-one wants to watch the rest of them, Sky would be crying their fucking eyes out as they would be paying a fortune for games they cannot sell abroad.

Sky don't sell games abroad though, Rob. The Premier League itself owns the overseas rights and sells them off to overseas broadcasters.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 05:23:47 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 17, 2021, 11:34:25 am
I see Neville, Carragher and Ferdinand et al are pushing for people to sign some anti ESL petition to "create a fairer game".

Like Neville's doing at Salford of course.  ::)

Neville is such a twat. Didn't say a word when Bury (the club he supported) went out of business, while he was playing football manager down the road.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 05:31:56 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on May 17, 2021, 05:21:34 pm
Sky don't sell games abroad though, Rob. The Premier League itself owns the overseas rights and sells them off to overseas broadcasters.

Ah right, so it'll be the PL crying like fuck cos they can't sell the games. Sky would still be pissed off because they would be paying a fortune for Wolves v Burnley rather than us V Utd.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 07:07:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 17, 2021, 04:12:59 pm
Chatting to the wife last night about how they want the "ESL 6" demoted and she started laughing at how absurd it is. That'll kill the Premier League as no-one wants to watch the rest of them, Sky would be crying their fucking eyes out as they would be paying a fortune for games they cannot sell abroad.

Perhaps theres a plan there-get relegated to the Championship, agree with the teams there that there will be no promotion. You could see those EPL teams come begging to be let in. Theyve got a better trophy too.

I wonder if these people who were appalled by the attempted break away are also appalled by the rampant corruption & mismanagement at UEFA? Why arent they calling for better regulation of it?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 07:20:57 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on May 17, 2021, 07:07:59 pm
Perhaps theres a plan there-get relegated to the Championship, agree with the teams there that there will be no promotion. You could see those EPL teams come begging to be let in. Theyve got a better trophy too.

I wonder if these people who were appalled by the attempted break away are also appalled by the rampant corruption & mismanagement at UEFA? Why arent they calling for better regulation of it?

I'd love to tell the likes of West Ham to go fuck themselves.

That's why I actually can see FSGs point in this and haven't been slagging them off. UEFA have been a disgrace for as long as I can remember, they cream over £1 billion off the CL money for "administrative costs" among other things, they've allowed Abu Dhabi and Qatar to take the piss and then they show how little they actually give a fuck about fans by moving the all English CL to Portugal as some of their members wouldn't be allowed to attend the piss up game.

The PL teams finished it for me last season with the null and void calls, fucking c*nts using the pandemic as an excuse, when it was all about not getting relegated from the gravy train. I'm not surprised FSG, the Glazers and Levy wanted their own competition.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 07:38:41 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 17, 2021, 11:34:25 am
I see Neville, Carragher and Ferdinand et al are pushing for people to sign some anti ESL petition to "create a fairer game".

Like Neville's doing at Salford of course.  ::)

Curious how most of these lads are employed by broadcasters. Almost as if they have a vested interest in keeping the status quo.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 08:34:53 pm
To be fair, Neville for one has been involved in reforming ideas for football for a while. Nothing to do with his gig as a pundit, all about regulation for football which works so lower league clubs won't keep going to the wall because of a dodgy owner selling off the ground from beneath them and piling on debt which will never be repaid. Depending on the remit, you could also see a regulator being an independent authority for financial fair play rules.

If you want change then this is the thin end of the wedge, re-establishing some of the controls the FA pissed away over the past few decades.

The petition is now over 100k signatures so should lead to a debate in Parliament.

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/584632
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 08:42:30 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 17, 2021, 07:20:57 pm
I'd love to tell the likes of West Ham to go fuck themselves.

That's why I actually can see FSGs point in this and haven't been slagging them off. UEFA have been a disgrace for as long as I can remember, they cream over £1 billion off the CL money for "administrative costs" among other things, they've allowed Abu Dhabi and Qatar to take the piss and then they show how little they actually give a fuck about fans by moving the all English CL to Portugal as some of their members wouldn't be allowed to attend the piss up game.

The PL teams finished it for me last season with the null and void calls, fucking c*nts using the pandemic as an excuse, when it was all about not getting relegated from the gravy train. I'm not surprised FSG, the Glazers and Levy wanted their own competition.

I agree with you. In my view 'Project Big Picture' was not perfect but spread the money more fairly down the leagues and grassroots and protected the pyramid, it meant more power for the likes of us and Utd at the expense of the 14 'no to klopps 5 subs' wankers. However in my ideal world there would be one-club, one-vote across ALL 5 of the top English divisions.

No football authorities, not Carra, Nev, Lineker nor journos want to say 'boo' to Man City and the way they corrupt football - and you would be surprised that even on this very forum, some LFC fans who wince at a mere suggestion that in any future negotiation us and Utd should, perhaps, maybe, pretty please, take advantage of our worldwide fanbases and keep the overseas TV rights for home matches. That would go some way to helping us compete with the shieks and oligarchs. If they continue to refuse us, if they continue to do diddly squat about sportswashing then the threat of something like a breakaway should not be taken off the table.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 17, 2021, 10:06:18 pm
Carragher and Neville attempting to influence the set up an independent regulator.... I wouldnt trust the two to run a piss up in a brewery personally
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 18, 2021, 09:14:01 am
These things always have great ideas and great headlines - then always find a way to mess it up

The petition - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/584632

1. Like a referee, an independent regulator would safeguard our beautiful game impartially.

Seriously - referee's are independent? Obviously not started by a Liverpool fan this season.

The letter - https://gary-neville.medium.com/an-open-letter-e5b4749fb50a

It is time to act. We support:
  • Government legislation to block any Premier League clubs attempting to abandon the countrys football pyramid.
  • The appointment of an Independent Football Regulator.

Why not just the latter and focus on that, rather than trying to stop clubs leaving. What happens if a club goes bust? Will they not be 'allowed' to leave?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 18, 2021, 09:16:06 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on May 17, 2021, 10:06:18 pm
Carragher and Neville attempting to influence the set up an independent regulator.... I wouldnt trust the two to run a piss up in a brewery personally
I wouldnt be surprised if they want to be in control of it...
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 18, 2021, 09:21:12 am
Have I missed something with Red Nev (and Carra and Rio to be fair) ... what makes him qualified for, well, anything really?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 18, 2021, 09:23:53 am
Quote from: JRed on May 18, 2021, 09:16:06 am
I wouldnt be surprised if they want to be in control of it...
Jaap Stam summed up the Nevilles perfectly, and Carragher may as well be their adopted sibling.

Busy c*nts we call them, for their endless grumbling about everything in general and nothing in particular. The pair of them never stop whingeing.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 18, 2021, 10:01:06 am
Quote from: JRed on May 18, 2021, 09:16:06 am
I wouldnt be surprised if they want to be in control of it...

This is the concern. What does an 'independent regulator' even mean, in practice? Sounds like a shit idea.

There's still someone who's going to be behind it. Could effectively just be another PGMOL stuffed with more Mancs.

I remember Rio Ferdinand being part of an 'independent' group '(along with other visionaries like Danny Mills) with an initiative to change football. Part of their proposals was bringing B teams into the lower leagues.

I wouldn't trust anything that wasn't fan led.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 18, 2021, 12:27:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on May 18, 2021, 10:01:06 am
This is the concern. What does an 'independent regulator' even mean, in practice? Sounds like a shit idea.

There's still someone who's going to be behind it. Could effectively just be another PGMOL stuffed with more Mancs.

I remember Rio Ferdinand being part of an 'independent' group '(along with other visionaries like Danny Mills) with an initiative to change football. Part of their proposals was bringing B teams into the lower leagues.

I wouldn't trust anything that wasn't fan led.
That's ok then:

"The Government should use the recently established fan led review of football to introduce an Independent Football Regulator in England to put fans back at the heart of our national game."

Nobody has to agree with every word Neville or Carragher says, to accept that their support can amplify the campaign.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 18, 2021, 01:58:48 pm
Quote from: redmark on May 18, 2021, 12:27:11 pm
That's ok then:

"The Government should use the recently established fan led review of football to introduce an Independent Football Regulator in England to put fans back at the heart of our national game."

Nobody has to agree with every word Neville or Carragher says, to accept that their support can amplify the campaign.

Yes, i'm aware that's the theory and it's a catchy tagline to get more signatures that it's fan led

But in reality ... Independent regulator could mean anything
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 18, 2021, 03:31:27 pm
If you've been following the efforts to reform the game over the past few years, this will probably not be a new link for you: https://www.ourbeautifulgame.co.uk/about

It sets out some of the ideas which are in the legislation before Parliament to establish an independent regulator.

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5f78751d052f492f9d39e80d/t/5f858cd74076656f3bfa4279/1602587865197/Saving+the+Beautiful+Game_2020.pdf

Quote
So, we propose legislation in Parliament that sets up a new regulatory body for football with the challenge of radically reforming the way our national game is governed.

It should:

1) Be independent of the current structure of the game.
2) Decide on new ways of distributing funds to the wider game based on a funding formula and a fair levy payable by the EPL.
3) Set up a new and comprehensive licencing system for the professional game.
4) Review causes of financial stress in the EFL including parachute payments, solidarity payments, salary caps and mandatory relegation clauses in players contracts.
5) Implement governance reforms at the FA which are essential to ensure it is truly independent, diverse and representative of English football today. A fundamental reform of The FA Council would be an impressive start of this process.
6) Liaise with supporters organisations to progress issues that are of concern to fans and provide a greater voice for supporters.
7) Study lessons from abroad and seek to champion supporter involvement in the running of clubs.

This regulatory body would drive progress on greater diversity and inclusion in football on and off the pitch and press clubs to improve BAME representation on the coaching field and in the boardroom. Football has rightly been praised for its commitment to fighting racism through organisations like Kick It Out. However, we believe that, as public expectations of how organisations engage with race rises, these commitments need to be refocussed and properly financed by football as a whole.

In addition, there should be greater focus on whether sufficient resources are finding their way to develop the womens game and football for the disabled. We were alarmed by the findings of the recent DCMS Committee report that noted that the lack of visibility of womens sport risked undoing work to improve funding for the game.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 18, 2021, 03:36:24 pm
Quote from: Zeb on May 18, 2021, 03:31:27 pm
If you've been following the efforts to reform the game over the past few years, this will probably not be a new link for you: https://www.ourbeautifulgame.co.uk/about

It sets out some of the ideas which are in the legislation before Parliament to establish an independent regulator.

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5f78751d052f492f9d39e80d/t/5f858cd74076656f3bfa4279/1602587865197/Saving+the+Beautiful+Game_2020.pdf

It's almost as though people have been thinking about and working on this for years, rather than something Gary Neville made up yesterday to trick Liverpool fans into a trap where referees would be officially allowed to be biased against Liverpool, or something.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 18, 2021, 03:49:47 pm
Quote from: redmark on May 18, 2021, 03:36:24 pm
It's almost as though people have been thinking about and working on this for years, rather than something Gary Neville made up yesterday to trick Liverpool fans into a trap where referees would be officially allowed to be biased against Liverpool, or something.

;)


He needs to rebrand himself as Andy Burnham really. Cagoule, specs, and Clarks' Wallabees. He'll still be Gary Neville but not quite so overtly so and people would even start to believe him that he did something after Bury went bust.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
May 18, 2021, 05:30:46 pm
Quote from: redmark on May 18, 2021, 03:36:24 pm
It's almost as though people have been thinking about and working on this for years, rather than something Gary Neville made up yesterday to trick Liverpool fans into a trap where referees would be officially allowed to be biased against Liverpool, or something.

;)

And relying on the fucking Tories to actually implement it as set out.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 05:15:52 pm
LFC set to launch a new Supporters Board in a new initiative which will deliver meaningful fan representation at main board and executive levels as part of the club's commitment to put supporters at the heart of its decision-making processes.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/434959-lfc-to-create-supporters-board-to-give-fans-representation-on-major-fan-facing-strategic-decisions
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 05:17:36 pm
Quote
Liverpool FC is set to launch a new Supporters Board in a new initiative which will deliver meaningful fan representation at main board and executive levels as part of the club's commitment to put supporters at the heart of its decision-making processes.

The development follows a series of recent meetings with the Official Liverpool Supporters Trust, Spirit of Shankly, and will see the creation of a new engagement model that enables deeper consultation with supporters on fan-facing strategic decisions.

Crucially, this consultation process will be enshrined in the clubs Articles of Association and a legally binding Memorandum of Understanding between the club and the Official Liverpool Supporters Trust will be entered into, thereby ensuring supporters input on fan issues via structured dialogue.

The Supporters Board will be launched ahead of the new season and will be made up of a group of supporters that represent the clubs diverse fanbase. The Official Liverpool Supporters Trust will be responsible for running the Supporters Board and will be liaising with its affiliate groups and the wider supporter base in order to ensure such representation is achieved. The Supporters Board will hold regular meetings with the club and the chair will be invited to attend LFCs main board meetings when fan-facing strategic matters arise.

The existing fan forums structure will remain in place but will be reshaped into three main working groups to cover ticketing, matchday experience and ED&I. This will ensure operational issues and projects continue to be discussed by club officials and supporters. When appropriate, these matters will also be represented at the Supporters Board level.

Discussions between the club and the Official Liverpool Supporters Trust will continue over the coming weeks to finalise and formalise this new engagement structure with a public declaration. The Liverpool Supporters Trust will also be meeting its members to vote on this new structure.

Billy Hogan, chief executive of Liverpool FC, said: Firstly Id like to thank all those supporters weve either met in person from the Liverpool Supporters Trust or received feedback from over the past few weeks. This input has been invaluable and has helped us to reach a point at which we have been able to agree the principles that will lead to the creation of a new Supporters Board.

The focus over the last few weeks of dialogue has been to find a long-term solution that is in the best interests of Liverpool FC and its supporters  one that we firmly believe is not only meaningful but also wholly in keeping with the values and aspirations of the club.

While these changes are significant, it is important to stress that the current fan forums have also worked incredibly well since they were introduced four years ago and it is crucial that they continue in addition to the Supporters Board in order to give us a range of engagement options.

There is still a lot to discuss with representatives of the Liverpool Supporters Trust in the weeks ahead but having these principles in place is a great step forward and we look forward to formalising the details of the structure over the summer. We will then share the details with all supporters ahead of the new season.

Joe Blott, chair of Spirit of Shankly, the Liverpool Supporters Trust, said: Spirit of Shankly met with representatives of Liverpool FCs board on Tuesday May 18, 2021 to continue talks on the unions four requests.

After discussions of the past weeks, we believe this is a unique deal and recommend its acceptance. We see this as a chance to help shape the future of our club and put us at the forefront of changing football in general.

We are arranging an online meeting for members, hopefully at the start of next week, where this will be discussed and then put to the vote.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 05:19:20 pm
Seems a good option and goes with what I was saying in that it would be good to have a wide range of fans (not just form SOS) to get the biggest range of views on matters.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 05:51:14 pm
NYT article today seems to make clear FIFA was on board with the ESL.  Will be interesting to see how the board changes at the clubs changes the dynamic for this in going forward.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 11:01:22 pm
The Guardian still whining about the ESL and presenting it as if Liverpool were the only club involved.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 11:18:23 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 11:01:22 pm
The Guardian still whining about the ESL and presenting it as if Liverpool were the only club involved.

Maybe that is because we are judged by different standards. We are known to be a club with a social conscience.

That is something that I love about our Club. We were the last of the big clubs to sell out to big business and even when Moores sold the family silver we have still managed to hold our owners to account.

That is why things like the ticket price rise, looking to trademark Liverpool, project big picture, furloughing staff and the ESL have been so vociferously opposed and overturned. 
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 11:19:19 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:51:14 pm
NYT article today seems to make clear FIFA was on board with the ESL.  Will be interesting to see how the board changes at the clubs changes the dynamic for this in going forward.

I am not not surprised that FIFA were supportive of the Super League, probably until they received an offer from UEFA that was too good to turn down.

As for the fans' involvement in the clubs' decision making structures, I doubt it would change anything, since the real decisions will still be made by the owners, and the fans will find it difficult to elect their representatives ...
