Not sure this is the best argument I've ever heard in favour of player wages

Anyway, it depends how good an accountant you've got and how much your club is willing to push paying you outside of a wage and in to image rights

Im not arguing for or against, I have no skin in this game.

Im just highlighting that in a big picture analysis, the money saved to the individual from cheaper tickets or cheaper tv subscriptions resulting from a hypothetical wage cut could very well be more than eclipsed by the intangible loss of taxation income which trickles down to each individual in the form of intangibles.

Ian is a trained accountant he can run the math on that if hes so bothered, but I suspect the taxation income is likely more.
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

https://twitter.com/SamWallaceTel/status/1390715626797387780

Quote
On a European level, Uefa's announcement on disciplinary measures against rebel 12 Euro Super League clubs understood to be imminent. Six English clubs have escaped a ban from Champions League or Europa League (or UECL). Story:

Quote
Confirmed by Uefa: no competition ban for 9 of 12 rebel ESL clubs (excluding Real Madrid, Barca, Juve). Nine clubs will make collective 15m donation to good causes; lose 5% of Uefa comp revenues next season

Quote
Gloves-off Uefa warning for the remaining Super League rebels -Real Madrid, Barca & Juventus- who won't accept defeat. "Uefa has reserved all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called Super League'"
Sweet, we're not going to be getting much revenue from UEFA competitions next season anyway.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

You'd have to say how humbling to get your ass handed to you by UEFA this badly.  Biggest bunch of morons.

For Spurs/Arsenal - 5% of 0 is ????
You'd have to say how humbling to get your ass handed to you by UEFA this badly.  Biggest bunch of morons.

For Spurs/Arsenal - 5% of 0 is ????

They do have to make a contribution to 'good causes' though how UEFA Defines a good cause may be interesting.

And in Spurs case they are currently above us in the League so who knows who'll lose out on their UEFA bonus.
Sweet, we're not going to be getting much revenue from UEFA competitions next season anyway.

SOS have asked FSG to cover any costs from the failed ESL.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

They do have to make a contribution to 'good causes' though how UEFA Defines a good cause may be interesting.

Prob the bank accounts of the top UEFA leaders.
SOS have asked FSG to cover any costs from the failed ESL.

Good, I'd be surprised if it happens though.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Prob the bank accounts of the top UEFA leaders.

They have asked for the cheques to be made out to the Campaign Against Sporting Hardship.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Good, I'd be surprised if it happens though.

Kroenke of all people has agreed to do it for Arsenal.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Good, I'd be surprised if it happens though.

I'd be surprised if they don't.  They need all the good PR they can get.
Kroenke of all people has agreed to do it for Arsenal.

Didn't know that, good to hear. I'll still be surprised if FSG do the same, although it'd help them massively from a PR perspective.

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

SOS have asked FSG to cover any costs from the failed ESL.

All up anywhere between 23-30m which could have been used elsewhere in the club.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

All up anywhere between 23-30m which could have been used elsewhere in the club.
Im pretty sure its 15m between the 9 clubs, so 1.7m each? If so, then we took about 110 when we won the champions league so with 5% of that youre looking at around 7.5 max total

Ive also seen something about a 90m fine per club if they try and form another competition outside UEFA too, which I kind of have mixed feelings about. On the one hand it makes it more unlikely that well see a super league again anytime soon which is of course good, but on the other it means UEFA have zero threat and can carry on doing whatever they like even more so than usual. Although I expect its probably one of those football laws which would get laughed out of court if it ever got that far, and as the teams would be forming a breakaway league, UEFA wouldnt be able to penalise them on a sporting front either.
