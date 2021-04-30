Football doesn't work to those principles either and generally you all cheered it on up until it become something you didn't like or otherwise still do. So yes it is an apt comparisons as labor is labor, capital is capital. That's the only comparison that matters. What other labor market are you arguing these same arguments? Please give me one.



LFC has fans all over the world. I've seen posters here state the were from Asia, Germany, France, Finland, etc etc and I don't think anybody would begrudge them their use of the language. While my first language is English it is not UK English but why should that be any different? I'm being upfront with that and also being general with my thoughts and if it comes off as specific to you then my apologies. That said if you disagree that saying people that come generally from the same economic background as yourself should be restricted in what they can make in their line of work then I'll never agree with you regardless of what you want to call it.



And to me that's what you are actually saying.



No, I'm not saying that at all.There is two ways of looking at it though. My general take is that I don't believe anyone should be restricted in what they can earn from their line of work, regardless of their social background. Social/economic background doesn't even come into it for me. If it's on offer and it's the going rate, fair dos.Thing is though, in any business you have to take into account sustainability. In a business that operates as a cohesive system I'd suggest there has to be balance. If the few at the top have all the wealth and the rest are just about keeping their noses above water, something is clearly unbalanced and wrong. We see this in wider society, and it's really an ugly sight as well as deeply damaging. With this in mind, and in the context of football, many people believe in the idea of a wage cap. In fact, plenty see it as necessary in order to save the game from eventual implosion. Now I don't know on that one. I'm clearly no business person and I certainly don't pretend to have the answers, but a wage cap is something some believe is necessary. I may be wrong on this, but didn't FSG (or NESV as they were then) in favour of such a cap when they purchased LFC?So, I find myself slightly conflicted. No, I don't feel people should be limited in what they can earn, but at the same time, if those earnings are so out of proportion that they damage the structure of the business and the system the business works in, then maybe it needs to be reined in. I mean top footballers don't just have their club wage either. They also have numerous sponsorship deals elsewhere where they can fill their boots too. No problem with that. Thing is though, if you look at a club like Everton. The overwhelming majority of what the club brings in goes just on player wages. Without their dodgy dealing, they'd probably go under.Also, to be fair, an awful lot of us didn't cheer on the rampant commercialisation of football at all. A lot of the lads I used to go to the match with binned it off once it started going that way. Many lamented rather than cheered it all on.Your use of language? An insult is an insult in any language. It just came over as insulting because a 'hater' is something I know I'm not. No real worries though. Some of us got called 'Tories' on here the other day for disagreeing with violent assault and criminal damage and, on here, 'Tory' is one of the biggest insults and character slurs you can offer someone.Anyway, the problems with the game are numerous and complex. A machine with many cogs. I'm going to park this one here for now. We see things a bit differently, but that's life, as they say.