« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 289 290 291 292 293 [294]   Go Down

Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 238057 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,263
  • YNWA
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11720 on: Yesterday at 09:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:12:55 pm
UEFA considering a 2 year ban ... interesting.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/uefa-champions-league/story/4378039/super-league-rebels-could-face-two-year-champions-league-ban-sources?platform=amp&__twitter_impression=true

If they do it they'll basically force them to relaunch the idea.

Plus sponsors and TV companies will not be too happy about the biggest clubs not being in the competition.

But I guess PSG, now an cosying up to UEFA, may eventually win one if they do...
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,178
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11721 on: Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm »
UEFA are ready to pursue severe disciplinary action against clubs that signed up to the Super League and have yet to sufficiently distance themselves from the project, multiple sources familiar with the situation have told ESPN.

This could result in the maximum punishment under the organisation's disciplinary pathway, which is a two-year ban from the Champions League or Europa League.



UEFA have spent the past 10 days in conversation with the 12 clubs in an effort to agree a lesser sanction and extract a formal definitive commitment not to pursue the Super League effort. As of Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the situation, they had reached an understanding with seven clubs: Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Inter Milan were close to an agreement as well, according to sources, though none has yet been reached.

The remaining four clubs -- Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and AC Milan -- have so far stuck to their positions and could face the UEFA disciplinary process for, among other things, violating Article 51 of the statutes, which states that "No combinations or alliances between... clubs affiliated, directly or indirectly, to different UEFA Member Associations may be formed without the permission of UEFA."

The four clubs holding out believe they are in a strong position, as the original documents filed with UEFA and FIFA stated that the Super League was asking the body "for permission" to run their competition and for "recognition" rather than breaking away from the organisation.

According to sources close to the group, UEFA would be in violation of an injunction granted by a Madrid court if it were to begin disciplinary proceedings.

An independent source familiar with UEFA statutes and the legal implications of the Madrid injunction confirmed to ESPN that it would be difficult to punish the clubs holding out without a protracted and uncertain legal battle.

If nine of the 12 clubs that committed to the Super League formally pull out, then, based on their own statutes, the project would be formally terminated, sources have told ESPN. This is why UEFA continue to chip away at the remaining clubs, hoping to persuade two others to formally abandon the venture. A protracted legal battle, especially in light of the Madrid court's ruling, is in nobody's interest.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin hinted that he would adopt a case-by-case approach in seeking dialogue with the 12 clubs, but that each would be punished.

"For me it's a clear difference between the English clubs and the other six," he said. "They pulled out first; they admitted they made a mistake.

"For me, there are three groups of this 12 -- the English six, who went out first, then the other three [Atletico Madrid, Milan and Inter] after them and then the ones who feel the Earth is flat and they think the Super League still exists [Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus]. And there is a big difference between those. But everyone will be held responsible. In what way, we will see."

Sources confirmed to ESPN that clubs that have pulled out of the venture could face stern financial penalties if the remaining clubs seek legal recourse based on the agreement signed by the Super League clubs.



Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline JackBauer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
    • Some statistics
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11722 on: Yesterday at 09:36:18 pm »
Any clubs receiving a ban are going to tie UEFA up in litigation for years.
Logged
DAMMIT!

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11723 on: Yesterday at 09:46:08 pm »
Yay we saved football so now we can watch the Petro dollar final. Long live the status quo
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,178
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11724 on: Yesterday at 09:46:25 pm »
Quote from: JackBauer on Yesterday at 09:36:18 pm
Any clubs receiving a ban are going to tie UEFA up in litigation for years.

I wonder why FFP didn't work.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11725 on: Yesterday at 09:47:50 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:58:38 pm
People have to pay for SKY for their other TV needs, not just sports. So it would be forcing them to pay for SKY and Netflix/Amazon prime.

No I don't know the exact financial situation of millions of LFC fans. I do know families in many countries are skint and already struggling before being asked to pay even more to watch the working mans' game.

And Sky would be able to charge the same without PL football?  Might not be football that's squeezing people then.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11726 on: Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:58:38 pm
People have to pay for SKY for their other TV needs, not just sports. So it would be forcing them to pay for SKY and Netflix/Amazon prime.

No I don't know the exact financial situation of millions of LFC fans. I do know families in many countries are skint and already struggling before being asked to pay even more to watch the working mans' game.

They don't have to.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,178
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11727 on: Yesterday at 09:53:01 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:46:08 pm
Yay we saved football so now we can watch the Petro dollar final. Long live the status quo

Both the clubs in the Petro dollar final were part of the ESL.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,505
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11728 on: Yesterday at 09:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:24:04 pm
If they do it they'll basically force them to relaunch the idea.

Plus sponsors and TV companies will not be too happy about the biggest clubs not being in the competition.

But I guess PSG, now an cosying up to UEFA, may eventually win one if they do...

Absolutely. It would be yet another monumental own goal in a sport currently awash with them.

UEFA and the remaining PL clubs: "Please don't go. Think of the tradition. Think of the greater good of football."

The 'rebel' clubs: ''OK lads, fair cop, we made a mistake.''

UEFA: ''Ah, now you're back, you're banned for two years.''

Fans of the other 14 PL clubs who wanted the 'big six' to remain: ''Ah, they're staying... relegate the greedy twats, we don't need them.''

 :duh
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,264
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11729 on: Yesterday at 09:57:27 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:46:08 pm
Yay we saved football so now we can watch the Petro dollar final. Long live the status quo

You do know we invited City and Chelsea?
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11730 on: Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:57:27 pm
You do know we invited City and Chelsea?

I thought it was Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,178
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11731 on: Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:55:57 pm
Absolutely. It would be yet another monumental own goal in a sport currently awash with them.

UEFA and the remaining PL clubs: "Please don't go. Think of the tradition. Think of the greater good of football."

The 'rebel' clubs: ''OK lads, fair cop, we made a mistake.''

UEFA: ''Ah, now you're back, you're banned for two years.''

Fans of the other 14 PL clubs who wanted the 'big six' to remain: ''Ah, they're staying... relegate the greedy twats, we don't need them.''

 :duh

It is the clubs who are holding out who they are looking at two year bans for. Personally I cannot see the problem why would they want to play in the CL when they have their own competition.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,718
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11732 on: Yesterday at 10:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
It is the clubs who are holding out who they are looking at two year bans for. Personally I cannot see the problem why would they want to play in the CL when they have their own competition.
Just give the 6 English clubs a one year ban. Seems fair.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,264
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11733 on: Yesterday at 10:02:46 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm
I thought it was Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest?

Post was intercepted by the bots.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,178
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11734 on: Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm
I thought it was Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest?

No you know full well that Man City and Chelsea were founder members and they wanted to invite PSG. So please do not attempt to scramble for the moral high ground when the ESL was founded by the likes of Perez, Agnelli, Abramovich, the Glazers et al.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11735 on: Yesterday at 10:03:51 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:57:27 pm
You do know we invited City and Chelsea?

Don't you get bored writing the same thing again and again,yes he knows and yes he knows that ffp was going to be written into the rules.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,178
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11736 on: Yesterday at 10:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 10:01:30 pm
Just give the 6 English clubs a one year ban. Seems fair.

 ;D ;D
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,505
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11737 on: Yesterday at 10:04:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
It is the clubs who are holding out who they are looking at two year bans for. Personally I cannot see the problem why would they want to play in the CL when they have their own competition.
OK, cheers, Al. I should have checked the story out further before posting.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,178
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11738 on: Yesterday at 10:04:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:03:51 pm
Don't you get bored writing the same thing again and again,yes he knows and yes he knows that ffp was going to be written into the rules.

FFP wasn't going to be written into the rules.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,178
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11739 on: Yesterday at 10:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:04:45 pm
OK, cheers, Al. I should have checked the story out further before posting.

No problem mate.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11740 on: Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm »
1 year ban and the current CL null and voided.

Please.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,264
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11741 on: Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:03:51 pm
Don't you get bored writing the same thing again and again,yes he knows and yes he knows that ffp was going to be written into the rules.

No it wasnt. Also, we all know City inflate their income.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,989
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11742 on: Yesterday at 11:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:47:50 pm
And Sky would be able to charge the same without PL football?  Might not be football that's squeezing people then.

SKY Sports is an add on to your basic SKY package.

Are you arguing that continually rising the prices of subscriptions to watch sports is a good thing?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,989
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11743 on: Yesterday at 11:34:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm
They don't have to.

Ok, they don't have to, but lots of people would rather pay for their TV than break the law.

Me, I wouldn't have any problem streaming games, my father on the other hand would never do it and would always pay the subscription.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,178
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11744 on: Yesterday at 11:42:51 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:34:15 pm
Ok, they don't have to, but lots of people would rather pay for their TV than break the law.

Me, I wouldn't have any problem streaming games, my father on the other hand would never do it and would always pay the subscription.

I think you have the wrong end of the firestick there Flash. The poster you are replying to showed how righteous he is in the Man U thread. He would never advocate wrongdoing.  ;D ;D
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11745 on: Today at 02:14:52 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:32:45 pm
SKY Sports is an add on to your basic SKY package.

Are you arguing that continually rising the prices of subscriptions to watch sports is a good thing?

No, I'm stating it would be quite odd for a TV package to stay the same value with less programming.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,178
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11746 on: Today at 02:18:52 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:14:52 am
No, I'm stating it would be quite odd for a TV package to stay the same value with less programming.

That is what happened with Sky and the Disney channels. They lost the rights to a major draw for families but kept the price the same. It is shrinkflation instead of increasing the price you lower the volume.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11747 on: Today at 02:20:07 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:18:52 am
That is what happened with Sky and the Disney channels. They lost the rights to a major draw for families but kept the price the same. It is shrinkflation instead of increasing the price you lower the volume.

So then as I responded to Flash it sounds like it's not a football issue if that were to happen.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,178
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11748 on: Today at 02:26:34 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:20:07 am
So then as I responded to Flash it sounds like it's not a football issue if that were to happen.

Yes it is a football issue when before the TV rights were split up in to different packages you only had to subscribe to Sky. Now various companies have the rights to Premier League games but Sky haven't reduced their prices.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 ... 289 290 291 292 293 [294]   Go Up
« previous next »
 