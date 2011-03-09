Which is why its mad how people keep banging on about the ESL being the savior and how we needed it to compete. The argument fell down when they invited City and Chelsea.



Errrrm, no it doesn't - and that goes to PeterTheRed's point too. Said it several times, within the structure of the ESL there would have been no ties to Sky and UEFA and their controls over TV money. Liverpool and United global fanbases piss all over City and Chelsea so when each of the true giants of football offer up their own PPV packages they bridge the gap to the oilers - especially as they would have put in place more rigid FFP, Salary cap regulations at the same time.