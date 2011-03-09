« previous next »
Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 236335 times)

Online Dave McCoy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11680 on: Today at 05:14:14 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:10:10 pm
Which is why its mad how people keep banging on about the ESL being the savior and how we needed it to compete. The argument fell down when they invited City and Chelsea.

Didn't the ESL include cost controls in the league verbiage?  Not that it matters now but there was trade offs being made.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11681 on: Today at 05:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:14:14 pm
Didn't the ESL include cost controls in the league verbiage?  Not that it matters now but there was trade offs being made.

Cost controls based on their income. We don't even know how City would have fiddled that particularly control.

There were aspects of the ESL I liked and I wasn't totally against it but I just find how people try to claim that we were justified in going after it and how City's success confirms that a bit mad.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11682 on: Today at 05:22:45 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:20:30 pm
Cost controls based on their income. We don't even know how City would have fiddled that particularly control.

There were aspects of the ESL I liked and I wasn't totally against it but I just find how people try to claim that we were justified in going after it and how City's success confirms that a bit mad.

I highly doubt the other clubs forming this didn't have something quite set in stone to stop their spending, and to better police it, given how much of an issue it has been for the "established" clubs.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11683 on: Today at 05:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:22:45 pm
I highly doubt the other clubs forming this didn't have something quite set in stone to stop their spending, and to better police it, given how much of an issue it has been for the "established" clubs.

Why would you sign up to it if you are City and Chelsea? There were a lot of sides not actually confirmed as signed up at that point.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11684 on: Today at 05:35:04 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:29:09 pm
Why would you sign up to it if you are City and Chelsea? There were a lot of sides not actually confirmed as signed up at that point.

Because it accomplishes their ultimate goals of ownership?  If they could accomplish that without spending a dime do you think they would keep spending anyway?  Just because they're trying to buy power and legal acceptance doesn't mean they wouldn't take it if it were free.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11685 on: Today at 05:40:46 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:29:09 pm
Why would you sign up to it if you are City and Chelsea? There were a lot of sides not actually confirmed as signed up at that point.

I mean if they're sports washing then they need to be at the top table, they couldn't really afford not to be in it. And it would just be a culmination of their spending - they've got themselves from relative minnows to the top table and now have the "normal" revenues to be able to spend with them.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11686 on: Today at 05:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:04:05 pm
If your solution is then paying players less so that the fans pay less, sure.  We all know that wouldn't happen though.

Of course that's the solution. Pay the agents less too, pay the likes of Carragher and Neville less too. Pay Aleksandr Ceferin less too. Eventually the bubble is going to burst and they'll all be paid less anyway, at least they still have the chance to sort it out themselves, for now.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11687 on: Today at 05:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:22:45 pm
I highly doubt the other clubs forming this didn't have something quite set in stone to stop their spending, and to better police it, given how much of an issue it has been for the "established" clubs.

I'm not so sure. They couldn't even organise an acceptable website. They couldn't even organise a league that lasted more than 4 or 5 days.

People give these too much credit.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11688 on: Today at 05:45:31 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:41:37 pm
Of course that's the solution. Pay the agents less too, pay the likes of Carragher and Neville less too. Pay Aleksandr Ceferin less too. Eventually the bubble is going to burst and they'll all be paid less anyway, at least they still have the chance to sort it out themselves, for now.

People have been saying the bubble is going to burst for 30 years, probably even longer.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11689 on: Today at 05:46:16 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:41:37 pm
Of course that's the solution. Pay the agents less too, pay the likes of Carragher and Neville less too. Pay Aleksandr Ceferin less too. Eventually the bubble is going to burst and they'll all be paid less anyway, at least they still have the chance to sort it out themselves, for now.

Why will it?

I mean it's just like any other industry in that it'll continue. It may stop growing at the rate it has, but it'll still be huge.


Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:43:23 pm
I'm not so sure. They couldn't even organise an acceptable website. They couldn't even organise a league that lasted more than 4 or 5 days.

People give these too much credit.

Possibly, but given I imagine it was one of their main concerns you'd imagine they'd have addressed it somewhat.
Online Fromola

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11690 on: Today at 05:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:45:31 pm
People have been saying the bubble is going to burst for 30 years, probably even longer.

That was before VAR came in, plus the chickens coming home to roost from all the billionaire takeovers the PL have welcomed.

Covid is a gamechanger as well. Things aren't going to be the same as they were before. It's going to be a new era (beyond football).
Online BOBSCOUSE

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11691 on: Today at 06:03:14 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:10:10 pm
Which is why its mad how people keep banging on about the ESL being the savior and how we needed it to compete. The argument fell down when they invited City and Chelsea.

Errrrm, no it doesn't - and that goes to PeterTheRed's point too.  Said it several times, within the structure of the ESL there would have been no ties to Sky and UEFA and their controls over TV money.  Liverpool and United global fanbases piss all over City and Chelsea so when each of the true giants of football offer up their own PPV packages they bridge the gap to the oilers - especially as they would have put in place more rigid FFP, Salary cap regulations at the same time.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11692 on: Today at 06:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:46:16 pm
Why will it?

I mean it's just like any other industry in that it'll continue. It may stop growing at the rate it has, but it'll still be huge.


Possibly, but given I imagine it was one of their main concerns you'd imagine they'd have addressed it somewhat.

The extra revenue they are all chasing has to dry up at some stage. Weren't we told people are losing interest in football anyway?

You'd think their biggest concern would have been the league lasting more than a long weekend  ;D
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11693 on: Today at 06:05:21 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:04:15 pm
You'd think their biggest concern would have been the league lasting more than a long weekend  ;D

haha, true. I imagine they hoped they'd get all their ducks in order before it was leaked.
Online Alan_X

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11694 on: Today at 06:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on April 30, 2021, 04:21:39 pm
I find it quite ironic that this seasons outcome seems to be that a team who «overcame» FFP rules last season on a technicality might win the CL( Man City). Applauded by Skys pundits, Gary Lineker used them as an example of «this is why we need comptetion» during the game against PSG.


Meanwhile, FSG and John Henry who has run a club within its means,done good transfer siginings but kept it within FFP regulations, is in a position to not only lose out on a top four spot, but also used as an example of bad morals and whats wrong in football.

This is the narrative Sky is feeding and our fans go along with it.

Its ridiculous.

Spot on...
