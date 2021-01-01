« previous next »
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11640 on: Yesterday at 10:28:57 pm »
Abu Dhabi is a pretty interesting one who clearly shouldnt be allowed and yet would probably be described as good owners, including the people who would be involved in any regulation

It depends if there are much tougher rules on who can own Football clubs then something could be done retrospectively.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11641 on: Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm »
Damn, I was trying to get a rise out of you. Well played.

You should have went with "Nobody would pay £20m for Jamal Lewis".  The anti-FSG vile would have been flowing.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11642 on: Yesterday at 10:31:27 pm »
Abu Dhabi is a pretty interesting one who clearly shouldnt be allowed and yet would probably be described as good owners, including the people who would be involved in any regulation

Although it's easy to be good owners if you can just throw limitless money at any problem and you don't need to earn it. Still took them 13 years to probably finally reach a CL final (10 years after first qualifying) and the Hughes/Mancini/Pellegrini years were arguably underachievement for the sheer money spent.

Abramavich has made loads of wrong steps on the football side, perhaps also underachieved in Europe overall, but spent that much money they've won a ton of trophies.

Clubs generally can't afford to fuck up regularly and still succeed.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11643 on: Yesterday at 10:35:18 pm »
Oh shit, Bill Gates is going to be on the rebound.  Need to find a way to lure him in....
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11644 on: Yesterday at 10:54:22 pm »
I am a socialist until the day I die, but I can clearly see the pointlessness of any attempts to apply principles of fairness to the beautiful game as it exists. The notion of the owners and directors test is obviously pure bullshit, as we have murderers and thieves as owners of the two richest clubs. The PL acts as if sports washing does not exist, FFP was made a mockery of by the Abu Dhabi club owners, presumably on just a dick waving display of wealth communicated between solicitors. The idea of Boris stepping in to lay down some form of morality in the sport beggars belief. Our owners are the best of a bad bunch of the top clubs, with the "almost in the gang" Leicester perhaps the next nearest to the ideal model, and no other coming close. I can't even see a means of addressing what is in effect an already existing breakaway even in the PL as we are one of the clubs that mainly blocks a pathway to others doing what Leicester & Blackburn both did that one time. Villa are having a great season, and MUFC will cut their wings off by buying their best player, with, by the sound of it, Spurs' best player also. Any manager that outperforms will replace a top six manager that underperforms, unless someone in Europe is way better and on a lower wage. The premier league is pure capitalism, which is why it is so appealing to Nation States and American multi millionaires looking for a badly regulated investment vehicle to exploit. The decision about if any entity is to pass the Owners and Directors test appears to be based on if you are liked by the Gentlemans Club that makes the decision, not a committee of moral philosophers. Nothing of any significance is about to change anything that maintains the status quo that we as a club are part of.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11645 on: Yesterday at 11:19:05 pm »
You should have went with "Nobody would pay £20m for Jamal Lewis".  The anti-FSG vile would have been flowing.

ha ha there's loads I've got :P
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11646 on: Today at 12:12:32 am »
We can piss and moan about greedy owners but when will fans turn their attention to greedy players who have agents working around the clock to ensure periodic pay rises leading to unsustainable pay models.

The likes of Erling Haaland touring around Europe on his time off with Raiola and his Auld fella to see which club will pay him a million quid a week. Where does this crap end?

The problem is this kind of carry on wouldn't happen if clubs were kept honest and mandated to spend what they actually generate. The financial doping that goes on has allowed this industry to screw even more money out of the game. If City/Chelsea/ PSG want X player they pay his agents fee to get the deal done.

It's actually gone too far these days in that players have too much power. And then you have Sky whipping up a frenzy with their stupid transfer shenanigans, total window transfer spend etc.... It's totally irresponsible, and if they are championing sustainability then they have funny way of showing it.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11647 on: Today at 12:26:01 am »
We can piss and moan about greedy owners but when will fans turn their attention to greedy players who have agents working around the clock to ensure periodic pay rises leading to unsustainable pay models.

The likes of Erling Haaland touring around Europe on his time off with Raiola and his Auld fella to see which club will pay him a million quid a week. Where does this crap end?

The problem is this kind of carry on wouldn't happen if clubs were kept honest and mandated to spend what they actually generate. The financial doping that goes on has allowed this industry to screw even more money out of the game. If City/Chelsea/ PSG want X player they pay his agents fee to get the deal done.

It's actually gone too far these days in that players have too much power. And then you have Sky whipping up a frenzy with their stupid transfer shenanigans, total window transfer spend etc.... It's totally irresponsible, and if they are championing sustainability then they have funny way of showing it.

Players wouldn't be touted around Europe if you didn't have owners prepared to indulge parasitic players and agents.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11648 on: Today at 12:55:44 am »
Players wouldn't be touted around Europe if you didn't have owners prepared to indulge parasitic players and agents.

sorry, man, its been that way since day 1.

even the crack angel force MUSTy and the List of Four ( that was the List of Five on Friday but ive got a hangover cant remember what that other thing was or if i caused any criminal
 i would love to see them rein that in too mind you the agents fees etc. That's something purely parasitic as you say.

i would love to see them rein that in too mind you the agents fees etc. That's something purely parasitic as you say.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11649 on: Today at 01:41:24 am »
We can piss and moan about greedy owners but when will fans turn their attention to greedy players who have agents working around the clock to ensure periodic pay rises leading to unsustainable pay models.

The likes of Erling Haaland touring around Europe on his time off with Raiola and his Auld fella to see which club will pay him a million quid a week. Where does this crap end?

The problem is this kind of carry on wouldn't happen if clubs were kept honest and mandated to spend what they actually generate. The financial doping that goes on has allowed this industry to screw even more money out of the game. If City/Chelsea/ PSG want X player they pay his agents fee to get the deal done.

It's actually gone too far these days in that players have too much power. And then you have Sky whipping up a frenzy with their stupid transfer shenanigans, total window transfer spend etc.... It's totally irresponsible, and if they are championing sustainability then they have funny way of showing it.

I'm sorry, is there a player in the world who has made billions in their playing career?  Give me a break. Owners are seeing billions in increase in their ownership value but it's the players and their agents that are the problem?   As an LFC fan stuff like this isn't the ethos that I believe the club stands for.  Share in the rewards, right?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11650 on: Today at 05:12:50 am »
Abu Dhabi is a pretty interesting one who clearly shouldnt be allowed and yet would probably be described as good owners, including the people who would be involved in any regulation

Good for the local community in the Manchester Manchester Citeeh area. Not good for the local community in Yemen. And not good for 3-4 year old camel riders from Pakistan.
